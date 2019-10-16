Log in
Bank of Queensland : FY2019 Results Presentation - Speaking Notes

10/16/2019 | 10:54pm EDT

1

2

Thanks Dan and good morning everyone. I'm delighted to be here with you today

as Managing Director and CEO of Bank of Queensland.

I am joined by Matt Baxby, as mentioned our CFO, to present BOQ's FY19 results.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank Matt greatly for his contribution over the last seven years and wish him all the best for the future.

At the end of the month, Racheal Kellaway, who is here with us today, our Deputy CFO, will be Interim CFO until Ewen Stafford joins BOQ, who we announced last week as our new CFO and COO.

I would also like to acknowledge Anthony Rose who is here today and thank him for his contribution over the last seven years and also for helping us out during the transition.

I am joined by my Executive team:

  • Deb, Group Executive People & Culture;
  • Adam, Chief Risk Officer;
  • Lyn, Group Executive Retail Banking;
  • Peter, Group Executive BOQ Business; and
  • Donna, Chief Digital and Information Officer.

I should have actually started by acknowledging Patrick Allaway who is here today. Patrick takes over as Chair tomorrow. Patrick congratulations I really look forward to working closely with you. I also want to acknowledge and thank Roger Davis our outgoing Chairman.

I want to start by saying I was attracted to BOQ because fundamentally it is a good business.

One with a mix of businesses which provides the opportunity to differentiate and grow during a time of change and evolution in the banking industry.

Importantly, our bankers who care for our customers and care deeply for the Bank will be crucial to realising these opportunities.

3

I'm happy to say today that while only six weeks into the CEO role, I'm excited by the potential across the company, confirming my earlier observations.

The growth we have achieved in recent years, for example in Virgin Money Australia and niche business segments demonstrates that we can differentiate and compete well when the customer proposition is right.

Today we are here to present the financial results and clearly, they are disappointing. It underscores the need to bring about a change in our culture; the way we do business; and how we prioritise our investments that will change our future.

We are very aware that we need to move quickly to return the company to sustainable and profitable growth.

In this regard I'll be very working closely with the Board and the senior executive leadership team to develop an overarching strategy to deliver those key objectives.

As I said at the outset, BOQ is fundamentally a good business, but while there are a number of foundational investments already underway, as we work towards building an organisation that is innovative, nimble and makes banking easy for our customers, this will take time.

I have deep experience in retail and business banking and as you would expect I am conducting a detailed review across all elements of our business.

We will present the go-forward strategy to the market in late February.

3

Turning now to the results themselves - statutory net profit after tax decreased 11% from FY18 to 298 million dollars, and cash earnings after tax decreased 14% to 320 million dollars.

Cash return on equity reduced to 8.3%, with common equity tier one also lower at 9.04%.

I would note that we remain well positioned for 'unquestionably strong' in 2020, and await clarification from the regulator on the revised risk weighting framework which is due to be implemented in 2022.

Balance sheet strength is a key priority for me and I will be paying significant attention to it.

Cash earnings per share decreased 16% to 79.6 cents per share.

The Board has taken the prudent approach to maintain the dividend payout ratio, with a second half dividend of 31 cents resulting in a full year dividend per share at 65 cents, a reduction of 14%.

As Matt will walk you through, the performance in the second half represents a deterioration across all of these metrics relative to the first half.

This, together with the decision to reduce the dividend, reflects the challenging environment particularly in the past six months.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 02:53:10 UTC
