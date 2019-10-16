Bank of Queensland : FY2019 Results Presentation - Speaking Notes

Thanks Dan and good morning everyone. I'm delighted to be here with you today

as Managing Director and CEO of Bank of Queensland.

I am joined by Matt Baxby, as mentioned our CFO, to present BOQ's FY19 results.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank Matt greatly for his contribution over the last seven years and wish him all the best for the future.

At the end of the month, Racheal Kellaway, who is here with us today, our Deputy CFO, will be Interim CFO until Ewen Stafford joins BOQ, who we announced last week as our new CFO and COO.

I would also like to acknowledge Anthony Rose who is here today and thank him for his contribution over the last seven years and also for helping us out during the transition.

I am joined by my Executive team:

Deb, Group Executive People & Culture;

Adam, Chief Risk Officer;

Lyn, Group Executive Retail Banking;

Peter, Group Executive BOQ Business; and

Donna, Chief Digital and Information Officer.

I should have actually started by acknowledging Patrick Allaway who is here today. Patrick takes over as Chair tomorrow. Patrick congratulations I really look forward to working closely with you. I also want to acknowledge and thank Roger Davis our outgoing Chairman.

I want to start by saying I was attracted to BOQ because fundamentally it is a good business.

One with a mix of businesses which provides the opportunity to differentiate and grow during a time of change and evolution in the banking industry.

Importantly, our bankers who care for our customers and care deeply for the Bank will be crucial to realising these opportunities.