Bank of Queensland : Half Year Results Correction

HALF YEAR ACCOUNTS CORRECTION

Friday, 12 April 2019, Sydney: BOQ wishes to correct a typographical error on page 61 of its Investor Information including the Appendix 4D and the Consolidated Interim Financial Report filed yesterday. The reference to "10 April 2018" should have been to "10 April 2019".

The revised Investor Information including the Appendix 4D and the Consolidated Interim Financial Report is attached.

Ends

BOQ Investor Information

2019 HALF YEAR RESULTS

Incorporating the requirements of Appendix 4D

ASX APPENDIX 4D

FOR THE HALF YEAR PERIOD ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2019

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET (1)

$m

Revenues from ordinary activities (2) Down 2% to 544 Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members (2) Down 10% to 156 Profit for the year attributable to members (2) Down 10% to 156 Dividends Record Date

ORDINARY SHARES (BOQ)

Interim ordinary dividend - fully franked

WHOLESALE CAPITAL NOTES (WCN)

Half-yearly WCN dividend - fully franked (3)

CAPITAL NOTES (BOQPE)

November 2018 BOQPE distribution - fully franked February 2019 BOQPE distribution - fully franked May 2019 BOQPE distribution - fully franked (3)

31 October 2018

31 January 2019

(1) Rule 4.2A.3. Refer to Appendix 6.1 for the cross reference index for ASX Appendix 4D.

(2) On prior corresponding period (six months ended 28 February 2018). Paid or payable on 2 May 2019 22 May 2019 17 May 2019 27 May 2019 15 November 2018 15 February 2019 29 April 2019 15 May 2019

(3) Expected dates and values only, payment of any distribution is subject to the terms of the Capital Notes and Capital Note Terms.

Amounts per security

34 cents

$225.71

99.56 cents 100.39 cents 97.65 cents

CONTENTS - OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW

1 Highlights and strategy 4 1.1 Disclosure considerations 4 1.2 Group highlights 5 1.3 Strategy 7 2 Group performance analysis 8 2.1 Income statement and key metrics 8 2.2 Net interest income 10 2.3 Non-interest income 11 2.4 Insurance overview 11 2.5 Operating expenses 12 2.6 Capitalised investment expenditure 12 2.7 Lending 13 3 Business settings 16 3.1 Asset quality 16 3.2 Funding and liquidity 21 3.3 Capital management 24 3.4 Tax expense 25 4 Divisional performance 26 4.1 Retail income statement, key metrics and financial performance review 26 4.2 BOQ Business income statement, key metrics and financial performance review 28 4.3 Other Segment income statement and financial performance review 30 5 Consolidated interim financial report 31 Directors' Report 31 Directors details 31 Principal activities 31 Review of operation and financial results 31 Other matters 32 Lead auditor's independence declaration 34 Consolidated Income Statement 35 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 36 Consolidated Balance Sheet 37 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 38 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 40 Notes to the financial statements 41 5.1 Basis of preparation 41 5.2 Financial performance 49 5.3 Capital and balance sheet management 53 5.4 Controlled entities 59 5.5 Other notes 59 Directors' declaration 60 Independent auditor's review report to the shareholders of Bank of Queensland Limited 61 6 Appendices 62

Page

Bank of Queensland Limited and its Controlled Entities ABN 32 009 656 740 AFSL NO.244616

Highlights and Strategy 4

|Group Performance Analysis 8

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW 1. HIGHLIGHTS AND STRATEGY

1.1 DISCLOSURE CONSIDERATIONS

Future performance

This document contains certain 'forward-looking statements' about BOQ's business and operations, market conditions, results of operations, and financial condition, capital adequacy and risk management practices which reflect BOQ's views held and current expectations as at the date of this document.

Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as 'anticipate', 'believe', 'expect', 'project', 'forecast', 'estimate', 'likely', 'intend', 'should', 'will', 'could', 'may', 'target', 'plan' and other similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BOQ and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Actual results or performance may vary from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements.

BOQ does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document, subject to disclosure requirements applicable to it.

Rounding

In accordance with applicable financial reporting regulations and current industry practices, amounts in this report have been rounded off to the nearest one million dollars, unless otherwise stated. Any discrepancies between total and sums of components in tables contained in this report are due to rounding.

|Business Settings 16

|Divisional Performance 26

Note on statutory profit and cash earnings

Statutory profit is prepared in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 and the Australian Accounting Standards, which comply with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Cash earnings is a non-accounting standards measure commonly used in the banking industry to assist in presenting a clear view of the Bank's underlying earnings. Refer to Section 6.2 of the Appendices for the Reconciliation of statutory profit to cash earnings.

Refer to the Reconciliation of statutory profit to cash earnings chart below. The main exclusions relate to:

• Regulatory / compliance costs includes external costs and other related associated with the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry (Royal Commission), The Banking Executive Accountability Regime (BEAR), Code of Banking Practice, and other regulatory matters of an extraordinary nature consistent with prior periods;

• Amortisation of acquisition fair value adjustments arising from the historical acquisition of subsidiaries; and

• Hedge ineffectiveness which represents earnings volatility from hedges that are not fully effective and create a timing difference in reported profit. These hedges remain economically effective.

Figures disclosed in this report are on a cash earnings basis unless stated as being on a statutory profit basis. Unless otherwise stated, all financial comparisons in this document refer to the prior half (2H18) and the prior corresponding period (1H18).

The non-statutory measures have not been subject to review or audit.

Reconciliation of statutory profit to cash earnings ($m)

Statutory net profit after tax

Amortisation of fair value adjustments

Hedge ineﬀectivenessRegulatory / complianceLegacy itemsCash earnings after tax