Bank of Queensland : Half Year Results Correction

HALF YEAR ACCOUNTS CORRECTION
Friday, 12 April 2019, Sydney: BOQ wishes to correct a typographical error on page 61 of its Investor Information including the Appendix 4D and the Consolidated Interim Financial Report filed yesterday. The reference to "10 April 2018" should have been to "10 April 2019".
The revised Investor Information including the Appendix 4D and the Consolidated Interim Financial Report is attached.
Ends
BOQ Investor Information
2019 HALF YEAR RESULTS
Incorporating the requirements of Appendix 4D
ASX APPENDIX 4D
FOR THE HALF YEAR PERIOD ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2019
RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET (1)
$m
|
Revenues from ordinary activities (2)
|
Down
|
2%
|
to
|
544
|
Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members (2)
|
Down
|
10%
|
to
|
156
|
Profit for the year attributable to members (2)
|
Down
|
10%
|
to
|
156
|
Dividends
Record Date
ORDINARY SHARES (BOQ)
Interim ordinary dividend - fully franked
WHOLESALE CAPITAL NOTES (WCN)
Half-yearly WCN dividend - fully franked (3)
CAPITAL NOTES (BOQPE)
November 2018 BOQPE distribution - fully franked February 2019 BOQPE distribution - fully franked May 2019 BOQPE distribution - fully franked (3)
31 October 2018
31 January 2019
-
(1) Rule 4.2A.3. Refer to Appendix 6.1 for the cross reference index for ASX Appendix 4D.
-
(2) On prior corresponding period (six months ended 28 February 2018).
Paid or payable on
2 May 2019
22 May 2019
17 May 2019
27 May 2019
15 November 2018
15 February 2019
29 April 2019
15 May 2019
-
(3) Expected dates and values only, payment of any distribution is subject to the terms of the Capital Notes and Capital Note Terms.
Amounts per security
34 cents
$225.71
99.56 cents 100.39 cents 97.65 cents
CONTENTS - OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW
|
1
|
Highlights and strategy
|
4
|
1.1
|
Disclosure considerations
|
4
|
1.2
|
Group highlights
|
5
|
1.3
|
Strategy
|
7
|
2
|
Group performance analysis
|
8
|
2.1
|
Income statement and key metrics
|
8
|
2.2
|
Net interest income
|
10
|
2.3
|
Non-interest income
|
11
|
2.4
|
Insurance overview
|
11
|
2.5
|
Operating expenses
|
12
|
2.6
|
Capitalised investment expenditure
|
12
|
2.7
|
Lending
|
13
|
3
|
Business settings
|
16
|
3.1
|
Asset quality
|
16
|
3.2
|
Funding and liquidity
|
21
|
3.3
|
Capital management
|
24
|
3.4
|
Tax expense
|
25
|
4
|
Divisional performance
|
26
|
4.1
|
Retail income statement, key metrics and financial performance review
|
26
|
4.2
|
BOQ Business income statement, key metrics and financial performance review
|
28
|
4.3
|
Other Segment income statement and financial performance review
|
30
|
5
|
Consolidated interim financial report
|
31
|
Directors' Report
|
31
|
Directors details
|
31
|
Principal activities
|
31
|
Review of operation and financial results
|
31
|
Other matters
|
32
|
Lead auditor's independence declaration
|
34
|
Consolidated Income Statement
|
35
|
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
|
36
|
Consolidated Balance Sheet
|
37
|
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
|
38
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
40
|
Notes to the financial statements
|
41
|
5.1 Basis of preparation
|
41
|
5.2 Financial performance
|
49
|
5.3 Capital and balance sheet management
|
53
|
5.4 Controlled entities
|
59
|
5.5 Other notes
|
59
|
Directors' declaration
|
60
|
Independent auditor's review report to the shareholders of Bank of Queensland Limited
|
61
|
6
|
Appendices
|
62
Page
Bank of Queensland Limited and its Controlled Entities ABN 32 009 656 740 AFSL NO.244616
Highlights and Strategy 4
|Group Performance Analysis 8
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW 1. HIGHLIGHTS AND STRATEGY
1.1 DISCLOSURE CONSIDERATIONS
Future performance
This document contains certain 'forward-looking statements' about BOQ's business and operations, market conditions, results of operations, and financial condition, capital adequacy and risk management practices which reflect BOQ's views held and current expectations as at the date of this document.
Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as 'anticipate', 'believe', 'expect', 'project', 'forecast', 'estimate', 'likely', 'intend', 'should', 'will', 'could', 'may', 'target', 'plan' and other similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BOQ and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Actual results or performance may vary from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements.
BOQ does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document, subject to disclosure requirements applicable to it.
Rounding
In accordance with applicable financial reporting regulations and current industry practices, amounts in this report have been rounded off to the nearest one million dollars, unless otherwise stated. Any discrepancies between total and sums of components in tables contained in this report are due to rounding.
|Business Settings 16
|Divisional Performance 26
Note on statutory profit and cash earnings
Statutory profit is prepared in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 and the Australian Accounting Standards, which comply with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Cash earnings is a non-accounting standards measure commonly used in the banking industry to assist in presenting a clear view of the Bank's underlying earnings. Refer to Section 6.2 of the Appendices for the Reconciliation of statutory profit to cash earnings.
Refer to the Reconciliation of statutory profit to cash earnings chart below. The main exclusions relate to:
-
• Regulatory / compliance costs includes external costs and other related associated with the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry (Royal Commission), The Banking Executive Accountability Regime (BEAR), Code of Banking Practice, and other regulatory matters of an extraordinary nature consistent with prior periods;
-
• Amortisation of acquisition fair value adjustments arising from the historical acquisition of subsidiaries; and
-
• Hedge ineffectiveness which represents earnings volatility from hedges that are not fully effective and create a timing difference in reported profit. These hedges remain economically effective.
Figures disclosed in this report are on a cash earnings basis unless stated as being on a statutory profit basis. Unless otherwise stated, all financial comparisons in this document refer to the prior half (2H18) and the prior corresponding period (1H18).
The non-statutory measures have not been subject to review or audit.
Reconciliation of statutory profit to cash earnings ($m)
Statutory net profit after tax
Amortisation of fair value adjustments
Hedge ineﬀectivenessRegulatory / complianceLegacy itemsCash earnings after tax