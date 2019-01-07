Bank of Queensland Limited

ASX RELEASE

8 January 2019

BANK OF QUEENSLAND KEY 2019 DATES

Bank of Queensland's key financial dates for Ordinary Shares (ASX code: BOQ) and Capital Notes (ASX code: BOQPE) in 2019 are listed below and will be published on the BOQ website.

Ordinary Shares (ASX code: BOQ)

Financial half year end 28 February 2019 Half year results and interim dividend announcement 11 April 2019 Ex‐dividend date (interim dividend) 1 May 2019 Interim dividend record date 2 May 2019 Interim dividend payment date 22 May 2019 Financial full year end 31 August 2019 Full year results and final dividend announcement 17 October 2019 Ex‐dividend date (final dividend) 6 November 2019 Final dividend record date 7 November 2019 Final dividend payment date 27 November 2019 Annual General Meeting 10 December 2019 BOQPE Capital Notes (ASX code: BOQ) February distribution ex‐dividend date 30 January 2019 February distribution record date 31 January 2019 February distribution payment date 15 February 2019 May distribution ex‐dividend date 29 April 2019 May distribution record date 30 April 2019 May distribution payment date 15 May 2019 August distribution ex‐dividend date 30 July 2019 August distribution record date 31 July 2019 August distribution payment date 15 August 2019 November distribution ex‐dividend date 30 October 2019 November distribution record date 31 October 2019 November distribution payment date 15 November 2019