Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Bank of Queensland Limited    BOQ   AU000000BOQ8

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED (BOQ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of Queensland : Key 2019 Dates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 11:49pm EST

Bank of Queensland Limited

ABN 32 009 656 740

100 Skyring Terrace, Newstead 4006

GPO Box 898, Brisbane 4001

Telephone (07) 3212 3333

Facsimile (07) 3212 3409www.boq.com.au

ASX RELEASE

8 January 2019

BANK OF QUEENSLAND KEY 2019 DATES

Bank of Queensland's key financial dates for Ordinary Shares (ASX code: BOQ) and Capital Notes (ASX code: BOQPE) in 2019 are listed below and will be published on the BOQ website.

Ordinary Shares (ASX code: BOQ)

Financial half year end

28 February 2019

Half year results and interim dividend announcement

11 April 2019

Exdividend date (interim dividend)

1 May 2019

Interim dividend record date

2 May 2019

Interim dividend payment date

22 May 2019

Financial full year end

31 August 2019

Full year results and final dividend announcement

17 October 2019

Exdividend date (final dividend)

6 November 2019

Final dividend record date

7 November 2019

Final dividend payment date

27 November 2019

Annual General Meeting

10 December 2019

BOQPE Capital Notes (ASX code: BOQ)

February distribution exdividend date

30 January 2019

February distribution record date

31 January 2019

February distribution payment date

15 February 2019

May distribution exdividend date

29 April 2019

May distribution record date

30 April 2019

May distribution payment date

15 May 2019

August distribution exdividend date

30 July 2019

August distribution record date

31 July 2019

August distribution payment date

15 August 2019

November distribution exdividend date

30 October 2019

November distribution record date

31 October 2019

November distribution payment date

15 November 2019

Ends

For further information please call:

Media:

Tracy Hicks, Head of Corporate Affairs

P: 0439 540 960 E:tracy.hicks@boq.com.au

Analysts:

Daniel Ryan, Head of Investor Relations

P: 07 3212 3990 E:daniel.ryan@boq.com.au

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 04:48:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
01/07BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Key 2019 Dates
PU
2018BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Interim CEO Remuneration
PU
2018BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Appendix 3B
PU
2018BANK OF QUEENSLAND : today announces that after six years with BOQ, Jon Sutton, ..
PU
2018BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Constitution
PU
2018BANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ 2018 Annual General Meeting - Results
PU
2018BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Boq 2018 agm webcast details
PU
2018BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Update - Dividend/Distribution - BOQ
PU
2018BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018VMWARE : Dell EMC announces broad enhancements to Cloud-Enabled Platforms, Infra..
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 119 M
EBIT 2019 556 M
Net income 2019 366 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,02%
P/E ratio 2019 11,11
P/E ratio 2020 11,10
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,44x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,35x
Capitalization 3 849 M
Chart BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of Queensland Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 10,6  AUD
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Peter Rose Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Roger Andrew Davis Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Baxby Chief Financial Officer
Donna Vinci Chief Information & Digital Officer
David Stephen Willis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED-1.24%2 739
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY3.14%334 836
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-0.38%268 162
BANK OF AMERICA3.81%251 047
WELLS FARGO4.06%225 712
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.16%220 847
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.