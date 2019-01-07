Bank of Queensland Limited
ASX RELEASE
8 January 2019
BANK OF QUEENSLAND KEY 2019 DATES
Bank of Queensland's key financial dates for Ordinary Shares (ASX code: BOQ) and Capital Notes (ASX code: BOQPE) in 2019 are listed below and will be published on the BOQ website.
Ordinary Shares (ASX code: BOQ)
|
Financial half year end
|
28 February 2019
|
Half year results and interim dividend announcement
|
11 April 2019
|
Ex‐dividend date (interim dividend)
|
1 May 2019
|
Interim dividend record date
|
2 May 2019
|
Interim dividend payment date
|
22 May 2019
|
Financial full year end
|
31 August 2019
|
Full year results and final dividend announcement
|
17 October 2019
|
Ex‐dividend date (final dividend)
|
6 November 2019
|
Final dividend record date
|
7 November 2019
|
Final dividend payment date
|
27 November 2019
|
Annual General Meeting
|
10 December 2019
|
BOQPE Capital Notes (ASX code: BOQ)
|
February distribution ex‐dividend date
|
30 January 2019
|
February distribution record date
|
31 January 2019
|
February distribution payment date
|
15 February 2019
|
May distribution ex‐dividend date
|
29 April 2019
|
May distribution record date
|
30 April 2019
|
May distribution payment date
|
15 May 2019
|
August distribution ex‐dividend date
|
30 July 2019
|
August distribution record date
|
31 July 2019
|
August distribution payment date
|
15 August 2019
|
November distribution ex‐dividend date
|
30 October 2019
|
November distribution record date
|
31 October 2019
|
November distribution payment date
|
15 November 2019
|
For further information please call:
|
Media:
Tracy Hicks, Head of Corporate Affairs
P: 0439 540 960 E:tracy.hicks@boq.com.au
|
Analysts:
Daniel Ryan, Head of Investor Relations
P: 07 3212 3990 E:daniel.ryan@boq.com.au
