Economic and Financial Market Update: Australian Economy Scraping By With A Pass

• The GDP numbers have been disappointing over the past year;

• But that is a global phenomenon;

• Low productivity growth and a lack of household income growth are the biggest domestic worries;

• Greater use of fiscal policy is likely.

'Rack your brains, bite your nails

Nobody's gonna love someone who fails

The pressure is on and so is the heat'

- Final Exam, Loudon Wainwright III

No prizes for guessing that Loudon Wainwright was an American musician. According to Wikipedia he was a folk singer who was called the 'new Dylan', not the only singer to be lumped with that tag. His main claim to fame for those of a certain generation is that he appeared in three episodes of M*A*S*H! The Wainwright words above ring loud and true when it comes to the performance of the economy. When the economy starts failing the unemployment rate goes north and business sales south. Politicians and central bankers start racking the brains for solutions before they feel the heat from grumpy households and businesses.

The most widely used measure of economic success is the GDP numbers. And those numbers have been disappointing. GDP has been growing at its slowest pace since the GFC. Even more stark is that GDP growth per capita (how much GDP has grown for the size of the population) is negative. Given the evident economic weakness it is no surprise that the unemployment rate (and the underutilisation rate) has risen over the past year.

But Australia is not an economic island (even if it is a geographic one). Weak economic growth is a world-wide phenomenon. And when measured against comparable countries, the performance of the Australian economy over the past year has not been too bad. With the exception of Denmark, the only countries that have recorded stronger economic growth has been the US, close neighbour Canada and three countries still recovering from the GFC (Spain, Greece and Portugal).