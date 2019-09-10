Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Bank of Queensland Limited    BOQ   AU000000BOQ8

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED

(BOQ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Economic and Financial Market Update: Australian Economy Scraping By With A Pass

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 10:27pm EDT
Summary:

• The GDP numbers have been disappointing over the past year;

• But that is a global phenomenon;

• Low productivity growth and a lack of household income growth are the biggest domestic worries;

• Greater use of fiscal policy is likely.

'Rack your brains, bite your nails

Nobody's gonna love someone who fails

The pressure is on and so is the heat'

- Final Exam, Loudon Wainwright III

No prizes for guessing that Loudon Wainwright was an American musician. According to Wikipedia he was a folk singer who was called the 'new Dylan', not the only singer to be lumped with that tag. His main claim to fame for those of a certain generation is that he appeared in three episodes of M*A*S*H! The Wainwright words above ring loud and true when it comes to the performance of the economy. When the economy starts failing the unemployment rate goes north and business sales south. Politicians and central bankers start racking the brains for solutions before they feel the heat from grumpy households and businesses.

The most widely used measure of economic success is the GDP numbers. And those numbers have been disappointing. GDP has been growing at its slowest pace since the GFC. Even more stark is that GDP growth per capita (how much GDP has grown for the size of the population) is negative. Given the evident economic weakness it is no surprise that the unemployment rate (and the underutilisation rate) has risen over the past year.

But Australia is not an economic island (even if it is a geographic one). Weak economic growth is a world-wide phenomenon. And when measured against comparable countries, the performance of the Australian economy over the past year has not been too bad. With the exception of Denmark, the only countries that have recorded stronger economic growth has been the US, close neighbour Canada and three countries still recovering from the GFC (Spain, Greece and Portugal).

Disclaimer

Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 02:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
10:27pECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : Australian Economy Scraping By With A Pas..
PU
09/09BANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ Announces Emergency Fast Track Relief for Customers Imp..
PU
09/03ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : Pump Up The Jam
PU
09/03BANK OF QUEENSLAND : ASIC Launches Unfair Contract Terms Proceedings Against BOQ
PU
09/01BANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ Leadership Transition Update
PU
08/22ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : Money And The $A
PU
08/15ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : The People Story
PU
08/14BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Securities Trading Policy
PU
08/12BANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ's Opening Statement (delivered by Interim CEO, Anthony ..
PU
07/26ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : The Debt Song
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 087 M
EBIT 2019 539 M
Net income 2019 321 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,20%
P/E ratio 2019 12,3x
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,53x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,51x
Capitalization 3 835 M
Chart BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of Queensland Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 8,89  AUD
Last Close Price 9,47  AUD
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target -6,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Peter Rose Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Roger Andrew Davis Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Baxby Chief Financial Officer
Donna Vinci Chief Information & Digital Officer
David Stephen Willis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED-5.15%2 563
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY15.36%368 935
BANK OF AMERICA16.19%266 497
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.35%266 058
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.06%213 300
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.62%194 486
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group