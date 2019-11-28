Log in
Economic and Financial Market Update: Be Careful What You Wish For; Interest Rate Outlook

11/28/2019 | 01:23am EST
Summary:

• The RBA looks for an improving economy;

• Stronger mining capex is part of that story;

• 'Unconventional' monetary policy is unlikely to start until the cash rate hits 0.25%;

• Negative cash rate is unlikely to be implemented;

• The RBA is likely to require help to get the economy moving.

'So be careful what you wish for, 'cause you just might get it

And if you get it, then you just might not know what to do with it

'Cause it might just come back on you ten-fold'

- Eminem

Monetary Policy

Over the course of this year there has been plenty of discussion about monetary policy in Australia and the possibility of 'unconventional' monetary policy. The RBA Governor (Phil Lowe) gave a recent speech on the conditions of when 'unconventional policy' might be used in Australia.

The RBA is forecasting a better economy and so does not think 'unconventional' policy will be necessary. The RBA has a laundry list of positive factors about why the economy will improve: very low interest rates, a weak exchange rate, tax cuts, rising mining capex and strong infrastructure/NDIS spending. The RBA also notes the pickup of house prices in recent months, although to date that has mainly been a Sydney/Melbourne phenomena.

Disclaimer

Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 06:22:05 UTC
