BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED

(BOQ)
Economic and Financial Market Update: Law Of The Instrument

09/19/2019 | 03:27am EDT
Summary:

• The economy is running sub-par and looks to be in need of further help;

• Financial markets are pricing in another half percentage point rate cut;

• The RBA has studied the use of other tools;

• Greater use of fiscal policy will likely need to be part of the answer.

'When all you have got is a hammer

Everything looks like a nail'

- Abraham Maslow

Over the past decade behavioural economics has become big. It has become increasingly recognized that humans have cognitive biases, the systemic errors of thinking that leads to decision and judgement problems. An example is confirmation bias, where you remember or act on information that confirms your preconceived view. Another is the Law of the Instrument, an overreliance on familiar tools. And that Law can certainly be applied to the use of monetary policy and economic growth.

Economic backdrop

Start with the current backdrop. The global economy is not yet in recession, but has been disappointing. Certainly, the manufacturing sector is doing it tough (and may well be in recession). China has been losing growth momentum. And the Trade War is not helping (although the news has got a little better recently). Countries that are either heavily reliant upon manufacturing or global trade (Germany) are finding the going hard.

So the global economic sky is getting cloudy. Leading indicators are at their lowest level since the GFC. But the sky is not yet dark. Indeed, despite the economic slowing unemployment rates in most countries are at very low levels. This is helping service sectors that are mostly reporting strong sentiment. Importantly, the US consumer is still feeling pretty good and happy to spend. And equity and credit markets are not shouting of any imminent concern about the global economy. But the risks are growing.

Domestically, the economy is only in second gear. GDP growth is moving at well under a 'trend' (or average) pace. Both firms and consumers agree that conditions are sub-par. Wages growth and inflation is too low. Jobs growth has been strong, although the unemployment (and underutilisation) rate has risen.

Reach for the Hammer

So economic growth is not strong enough, the unemployment rate too high, inflation too low and the risks of weaker economic outcomes are rising. Over the past thirty-plus years that combination of events would have looked all the world like a bunch of nails that is need of an interest rate hammer. Indeed, the RBA has been busy thumping away, most recently cutting the cash rate by half of one percentage point in June-July. And at the time of writing investors think the hammer has further work to do. Another quarter percentage point rate cut is fully priced by end-2019, and a second reduction is priced by mid next year. At various times markets had even moved to thinking there was a very good chance of a third reduction by mid 2020!

Disclaimer

Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 07:26:01 UTC
