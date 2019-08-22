Economic and Financial Market Update: Money And The $A

• The $A has fallen from over US80c in early 2018 to be now trading in the high US60c;

• The weaker currency is helping to support the Australian economy;

• The main reason for the weaker $A is lower domestic interest rates;

• The majority of analysts expect a higher $A in 12-months' time;

• Whether this happens will be determined by how the economic outlook evolves.

'Money, money, money

Must be funny

In a rich man's world'

'ABBA'

You know a band is truly iconic when thirty years after their last hit they can still fill the dance floor. And by any standard, ABBA is one of those bands. It is estimated they sold over 380 million records (does everyone still know what they are), and had eight number one albums. Dancing Queen was probably their biggest hit, but Money, Money, Money was right up there.

One of the images often associated with Money is the foreign exchange market. The exchange rate plays an important role in the economy, particularly in a relatively small one such as Australia. A change in the exchange rate shifts the price of Australian-produced goods and services relative to world economy goods and services. Directly that change in price impacts Australia's inflation rate. But a lower exchange rate (for example) makes Australian goods and services cheaper, boosting demand from overseas (a plus for domestic production and employment).

Which is exactly what has been happening. The $A has fallen from over US80c in early 2018 to be now trading in the high US60c, around its lowest level in ten-years. Part of the reason is that the $US is strong. But the $A is also well below its long-term average value against the yen and (interestingly) the $NZ. The $A is trading close to its average level against the Euro and the Chinese Yuan. The $A is strong against the UK Sterling, where the impact of Brexit is being felt. Overall, the $A (weighted by trading partners) has declined by around 10% since the beginning of 2018, and is currently around its long-term average.