BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED (BOQ) AU000000BOQ8

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED

(BOQ)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/22
9.04 AUD   +0.67%
ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : Money And The $A
PU
ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : The People Story
PU
BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Securities Trading Policy
PU
Economic and Financial Market Update: Money And The $A

08/22/2019 | 10:03pm EDT
Summary:

• The $A has fallen from over US80c in early 2018 to be now trading in the high US60c;

• The weaker currency is helping to support the Australian economy;

• The main reason for the weaker $A is lower domestic interest rates;

• The majority of analysts expect a higher $A in 12-months' time;

• Whether this happens will be determined by how the economic outlook evolves.

'Money, money, money

Must be funny

In a rich man's world'

'ABBA'

You know a band is truly iconic when thirty years after their last hit they can still fill the dance floor. And by any standard, ABBA is one of those bands. It is estimated they sold over 380 million records (does everyone still know what they are), and had eight number one albums. Dancing Queen was probably their biggest hit, but Money, Money, Money was right up there.

One of the images often associated with Money is the foreign exchange market. The exchange rate plays an important role in the economy, particularly in a relatively small one such as Australia. A change in the exchange rate shifts the price of Australian-produced goods and services relative to world economy goods and services. Directly that change in price impacts Australia's inflation rate. But a lower exchange rate (for example) makes Australian goods and services cheaper, boosting demand from overseas (a plus for domestic production and employment).

Which is exactly what has been happening. The $A has fallen from over US80c in early 2018 to be now trading in the high US60c, around its lowest level in ten-years. Part of the reason is that the $US is strong. But the $A is also well below its long-term average value against the yen and (interestingly) the $NZ. The $A is trading close to its average level against the Euro and the Chinese Yuan. The $A is strong against the UK Sterling, where the impact of Brexit is being felt. Overall, the $A (weighted by trading partners) has declined by around 10% since the beginning of 2018, and is currently around its long-term average.

Disclaimer

Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 02:02:06 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 086 M
EBIT 2019 537 M
Net income 2019 321 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,55%
P/E ratio 2019 11,9x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,37x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,34x
Capitalization 3 660 M
Chart BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of Queensland Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 8,93  AUD
Last Close Price 9,04  AUD
Spread / Highest target 17,8%
Spread / Average Target -1,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Peter Rose Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Roger Andrew Davis Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Baxby Chief Financial Officer
Donna Vinci Chief Information & Digital Officer
David Stephen Willis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED-7.42%2 469
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.23%344 030
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.46%261 976
BANK OF AMERICA8.44%250 673
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.34%198 275
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.73%186 361
