BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED

(BOQ)
06/14
9.54 AUD   -0.10%
08:54pECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : One Step Forward, Two Steps Back
PU
06/06BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Ord Minnett rates BOQ as Lighten
AQ
06/05BANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ Rates Announcements
PU
Economic and Financial Market Update: One Step Forward, Two Steps Back

06/16/2019 | 08:54pm EDT
Summary:

• The GDP numbers say the economy is moving at its slowest pace since the GFC;

• But other indicators are a little more rosy;

• There are some sectors doing pretty well;

• Stronger growth in consumer disposable incomes would be welcome;

• We are unlikely to have seen the last interest rate cut in this cycle;

• It would be helpful if fiscal policy was doing more.

'One step forward two steps back

Nobody gets too far like that'

'One Step Forward '

The Desert Rose Band

The Desert Rose Band (at least according to Wikipedia) was a country rock band of the 1980s and 90s. The band had a couple of hits that reached number one on the country charts. And 'One Step Forward' reached number two. It would be wrong to say that the economy has taken too many steps back. Despite the recent tickup, the unemployment rate is still around one percentage point below where it was three years ago. But the one-step two-step is a more accurate description of interest rate movements over the past couple of decades where every move up has been followed by a bigger shift down.

But right now the economy and interest rates are dancing to the same tune. It has been clear travelling around Australia over recent months the strong consensus is that the economy has lost some of its sting. This consensus is very much in line with the recent GDP numbers. Slower growth is also consistent with the other statistical evidence (weaker business and consumer confidence, flattening yield curve, some rise in the unemployment rate). But the degree of weakness suggested by the GDP data is more aggressive than that suggested by the other evidence.

Disclaimer

Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 00:53:01 UTC
