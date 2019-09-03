Economic and Financial Market Update: Pump Up The Jam

• The RBA kept the cash rate unchanged at 1%;

• The accompanying Statement made it clear that the risks are clearly tilted towards a lower cash rate;

• The economy has not been strong enough for long enough;

• And it remains too weak;

• There are reasons to be positive;

• But the negatives get the headlines;

• Economists and financial markets agree that two more quarter percentage point rate cuts will be required;

• The real economic tonic may require an end to the Trade War and further fiscal support.

'Pump up the jam, pump it up

…..

Pump it up a little more'

'Technotronic'

You couldn't hit a dance floor in the early 1990's without hearing the Technotronic worldwide hit, 'Pump Up the Jam'. The lyrics were not Bob Dylanesque, although the music had that eighties/nineties catchiness. Pumping Up the Jam was all about getting 'a party started'. Right now, Pumping Up the Jam is something that everyone (notably global central banks) would like to happen for the domestic and global economy. The RBA kept the cash rate unchanged at 1% followings its September meeting, but made it clear that further cash rate reductions may be required. Below is an assessment on how close the economy is to party-time.

After a sluggish period post mining boom, the Australian economy had a good run for much of 2017 before slowing over the past year. This meant the economy was not strong enough for long enough. Firms report that capacity utilisation is only around its long-term average. The underutilisation rate (the unemployment rate plus those working part-time that want a full-time job) is well above average. The surest sign that the economy has not been strong enough is the lack of pricing pressure. Inflation is comfortably below the RBA's 2-3% inflation target. Wages growth is also well below its long-term average.