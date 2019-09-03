Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Bank of Queensland Limited    BOQ   AU000000BOQ8

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED

(BOQ)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/03
9.07 AUD   +0.22%
09:17pECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : Pump Up The Jam
PU
07:52pBANK OF QUEENSLAND : ASIC Launches Unfair Contract Terms Proceedings Against BOQ
PU
09/01BANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ Leadership Transition Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Economic and Financial Market Update: Pump Up The Jam

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 09:17pm EDT
Summary:

• The RBA kept the cash rate unchanged at 1%;

• The accompanying Statement made it clear that the risks are clearly tilted towards a lower cash rate;

• The economy has not been strong enough for long enough;

• And it remains too weak;

• There are reasons to be positive;

• But the negatives get the headlines;

• Economists and financial markets agree that two more quarter percentage point rate cuts will be required;

• The real economic tonic may require an end to the Trade War and further fiscal support.

'Pump up the jam, pump it up

…..

Pump it up a little more'

'Technotronic'

You couldn't hit a dance floor in the early 1990's without hearing the Technotronic worldwide hit, 'Pump Up the Jam'. The lyrics were not Bob Dylanesque, although the music had that eighties/nineties catchiness. Pumping Up the Jam was all about getting 'a party started'. Right now, Pumping Up the Jam is something that everyone (notably global central banks) would like to happen for the domestic and global economy. The RBA kept the cash rate unchanged at 1% followings its September meeting, but made it clear that further cash rate reductions may be required. Below is an assessment on how close the economy is to party-time.

The Australian economy has not been strong enough for long enough

After a sluggish period post mining boom, the Australian economy had a good run for much of 2017 before slowing over the past year. This meant the economy was not strong enough for long enough. Firms report that capacity utilisation is only around its long-term average. The underutilisation rate (the unemployment rate plus those working part-time that want a full-time job) is well above average. The surest sign that the economy has not been strong enough is the lack of pricing pressure. Inflation is comfortably below the RBA's 2-3% inflation target. Wages growth is also well below its long-term average.

Disclaimer

Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 01:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
09:17pECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : Pump Up The Jam
PU
07:52pBANK OF QUEENSLAND : ASIC Launches Unfair Contract Terms Proceedings Against BOQ
PU
09/01BANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ Leadership Transition Update
PU
08/22ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : Money And The $A
PU
08/15ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : The People Story
PU
08/14BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Securities Trading Policy
PU
08/12BANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ's Opening Statement (delivered by Interim CEO, Anthony ..
PU
07/26ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : The Debt Song
PU
07/24BANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ Appoints Peter Sarantzouklis as Group Executive BOQ Bus..
PU
07/19BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Dividend/Distribution - BOQPE
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 087 M
EBIT 2019 539 M
Net income 2019 321 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,52%
P/E ratio 2019 11,8x
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,38x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,36x
Capitalization 3 673 M
Chart BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of Queensland Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 8,89  AUD
Last Close Price 9,07  AUD
Spread / Highest target 17,4%
Spread / Average Target -1,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Peter Rose Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Roger Andrew Davis Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Baxby Chief Financial Officer
Donna Vinci Chief Information & Digital Officer
David Stephen Willis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED-5.46%2 464
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.54%351 224
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA1.89%257 411
BANK OF AMERICA11.65%256 071
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.06%205 192
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.32%187 314
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group