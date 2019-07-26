Economic and Financial Market Update: The Debt Song

• Too much debt is an often cited concern about the global economy;

• Some countries have too much debt, some have too little;

• The most significant rise in debt over recent years has been in China;

• How the Chinese Government deals with its debt problem will play a key role in how the global economy performs over the next decade;

• Most countries have at least one sector of their economy with a high debt level;

• In Australia's case that is household debt.

With musicians it is about the heart, economists it is about the head. In music-land (Escape the Fate, Kim Wilde, Jessie J) the most popular topic with a four-letter word is probably love. For economists it would be debt. This is particularly the case over recent years when an often cited concern about the global economy is the high level of debt.

By a number of measurements global debt (relative to the size of global income) is at a record high. That should not be a major surprise. After all if you have a record low level of interest rates it should be no surprise to find a record high level of debt. There is no rule that says global debt cannot rise above a certain point. But clearly the higher the debt the more vulnerable the global economy becomes.

The size of global debt relative to global GDP has not changed much over the past 3 years. The bulk of the runup of global debt took place prior to the GFC. Following a (very gentle) period of deleveraging, the rise in debt between 2012-15 has been (relatively) modest.

The global debt story of the past decade is that banks have deleveraged following the problems exposed during the GFC. Reflecting the need to support their domestic economy (and in some countries to refinance their banking systems) there has been a significant rise of government debt. There has also been a modest increase in corporate debt. But the low rate of global productivity growth suggests that much of the rise in corporate debt has not gone into productive investments (in the US companies have been using cheap debt to repurchase shares to boost shareholder returns). The most eye-catching statistic from an Australian standpoint is that there has been no change in global household debt over the past decade.