Economic and Financial Market Update: The Debt Song

07/26/2019 | 12:50am EDT
Summary:

• Too much debt is an often cited concern about the global economy;

• Some countries have too much debt, some have too little;

• The most significant rise in debt over recent years has been in China;

• How the Chinese Government deals with its debt problem will play a key role in how the global economy performs over the next decade;

• Most countries have at least one sector of their economy with a high debt level;

• In Australia's case that is household debt.

With musicians it is about the heart, economists it is about the head. In music-land (Escape the Fate, Kim Wilde, Jessie J) the most popular topic with a four-letter word is probably love. For economists it would be debt. This is particularly the case over recent years when an often cited concern about the global economy is the high level of debt.

By a number of measurements global debt (relative to the size of global income) is at a record high. That should not be a major surprise. After all if you have a record low level of interest rates it should be no surprise to find a record high level of debt. There is no rule that says global debt cannot rise above a certain point. But clearly the higher the debt the more vulnerable the global economy becomes.

The size of global debt relative to global GDP has not changed much over the past 3 years. The bulk of the runup of global debt took place prior to the GFC. Following a (very gentle) period of deleveraging, the rise in debt between 2012-15 has been (relatively) modest.

The global debt story of the past decade is that banks have deleveraged following the problems exposed during the GFC. Reflecting the need to support their domestic economy (and in some countries to refinance their banking systems) there has been a significant rise of government debt. There has also been a modest increase in corporate debt. But the low rate of global productivity growth suggests that much of the rise in corporate debt has not gone into productive investments (in the US companies have been using cheap debt to repurchase shares to boost shareholder returns). The most eye-catching statistic from an Australian standpoint is that there has been no change in global household debt over the past decade.

Disclaimer

Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 26 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2019 04:49:05 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 086 M
EBIT 2019 537 M
Net income 2019 323 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,37%
P/E ratio 2019 12,2x
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,45x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,41x
Capitalization 3 745 M
Chart BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of Queensland Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 8,93  AUD
Last Close Price 9,25  AUD
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target -3,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Peter Rose Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Roger Andrew Davis Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Baxby Chief Financial Officer
Donna Vinci Chief Information & Digital Officer
David Stephen Willis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED-5.98%2 597
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY19.20%378 938
BANK OF AMERICA22.77%286 538
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.99%284 775
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.14%214 129
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION14.44%200 138
Categories
