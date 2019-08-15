Economic and Financial Market Update: The People Story

• Negative economic and financial news is attracting the headlines;

• There are reasons for caution;

• But there are also reasons to be positive;

• One long-term positive for the economy has been population growth;

• And stronger population growth looks likely to continue to be an economic driving force .

'The people, the people, the people'

'Change the way you live now'

The Music

Watching the news it is easy to feel pessimistic about the world. If it is not the Trade Dispute, there is Brexit. There are political worries in Italy and Argentina, protests in Hong Kong and Moscow. All the while the global economy is slowing. Concerns have been focussed upon China, although Germany might be an even bigger worry. Volatility has returned to financial markets, interest rates have fallen to eye-bulging lows. By global standards, the current state of domestic politics is an oasis of calm. But momentum in the domestic economy is below-par. Household incomes are too low. The downturn in residential construction is gathering pace. Some slowing in jobs growth is likely (although you would not know it from the July employment numbers).

At times like these it is easy to overlook the positives. And there are some. Interest rates are very low (and financial markets are pricing further falls). Income taxes have been cut to the workers most likely to spend. The exchange rate is weak and is helping to build trade surpluses. The number of hard hats being used on infrastructure projects is high. Miners capex spending is likely to rise. There are more dollars to be spent on the NDIS. And it looks increasingly clear that house prices have stabilized (notably in Sydney and Melbourne).

The other positive for the Australian economy is population growth. A growing population has meant higher demand for goods and services (including housing and infrastructure). A bigger domestic population has created a larger domestic market allowing the economy to be less vulnerable to swings in the global economic and financial markets. But more workers has meant more competition for jobs. And more people has led to crowding on roads and in schools.

Strong population growth has been a feature of Australia's economy over the past decade. Part of the rise in population is due to natural increase (the number of births over deaths). But the most marked feature has been a substantial jump in immigration. Permanent immigration has played a part. But so has the big rise of international student numbers. The result has been an increase in the proportion of the population born overseas.