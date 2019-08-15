Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Bank of Queensland Limited    BOQ   AU000000BOQ8

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED

(BOQ)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/15
8.85 AUD   -2.53%
11:07pECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : The People Story
PU
08/14BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Securities Trading Policy
PU
08/12BANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ's Opening Statement (delivered by Interim CEO, Anthony Rose)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Economic and Financial Market Update: The People Story

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 11:07pm EDT
Summary:

• Negative economic and financial news is attracting the headlines;

• There are reasons for caution;

• But there are also reasons to be positive;

• One long-term positive for the economy has been population growth;

• And stronger population growth looks likely to continue to be an economic driving force .

'The people, the people, the people'

'Change the way you live now'

The Music

Watching the news it is easy to feel pessimistic about the world. If it is not the Trade Dispute, there is Brexit. There are political worries in Italy and Argentina, protests in Hong Kong and Moscow. All the while the global economy is slowing. Concerns have been focussed upon China, although Germany might be an even bigger worry. Volatility has returned to financial markets, interest rates have fallen to eye-bulging lows. By global standards, the current state of domestic politics is an oasis of calm. But momentum in the domestic economy is below-par. Household incomes are too low. The downturn in residential construction is gathering pace. Some slowing in jobs growth is likely (although you would not know it from the July employment numbers).

At times like these it is easy to overlook the positives. And there are some. Interest rates are very low (and financial markets are pricing further falls). Income taxes have been cut to the workers most likely to spend. The exchange rate is weak and is helping to build trade surpluses. The number of hard hats being used on infrastructure projects is high. Miners capex spending is likely to rise. There are more dollars to be spent on the NDIS. And it looks increasingly clear that house prices have stabilized (notably in Sydney and Melbourne).

The other positive for the Australian economy is population growth. A growing population has meant higher demand for goods and services (including housing and infrastructure). A bigger domestic population has created a larger domestic market allowing the economy to be less vulnerable to swings in the global economic and financial markets. But more workers has meant more competition for jobs. And more people has led to crowding on roads and in schools.

Strong population growth has been a feature of Australia's economy over the past decade. Part of the rise in population is due to natural increase (the number of births over deaths). But the most marked feature has been a substantial jump in immigration. Permanent immigration has played a part. But so has the big rise of international student numbers. The result has been an increase in the proportion of the population born overseas.

Disclaimer

Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 03:06:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
11:07pECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : The People Story
PU
08/14BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Securities Trading Policy
PU
08/12BANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ's Opening Statement (delivered by Interim CEO, Anthony ..
PU
07/26ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : The Debt Song
PU
07/24BANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ Appoints Peter Sarantzouklis as Group Executive BOQ Bus..
PU
07/19BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Dividend/Distribution - BOQPE
PU
07/18ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : The Jobs Market - Hopes, Dreams and Reali..
PU
07/16BANK OF QUEENSLAND : You've Launched Your Business; Now What?
PU
07/12ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : Ring Ring
PU
07/05BANK OF QUEENSLAND : Announces Interest Rate Changes
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 086 M
EBIT 2019 537 M
Net income 2019 321 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,71%
P/E ratio 2019 11,6x
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,30x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,27x
Capitalization 3 584 M
Chart BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of Queensland Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 8,93  AUD
Last Close Price 8,85  AUD
Spread / Highest target 20,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Peter Rose Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Roger Andrew Davis Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew Baxby Chief Financial Officer
Donna Vinci Chief Information & Digital Officer
David Stephen Willis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED-6.39%2 482
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.36%335 047
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.10%266 591
BANK OF AMERICA7.22%245 925
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.58%193 737
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.46%182 475
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group