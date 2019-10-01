Economic and Financial Market Update: What Comes In Threes

• The RBA cut rates by 0.25%. The cash rate is now 0.75%;

• Economists and financial markets agree that lower rates are likely;

• And if jobs growth does not improve, the RBA has indicated that another rate cut is on the cards;

• Right now the identifiable risks are tilted towards further economic weakness.

'They say all things come in threes

Three by three

Here comes the third degree.'

Where were you hiding when the storm broke

The Alarm

As expected the RBA today decided to cut rates by quarter percentage point. It is no typo, the cash rate is now 0.75%. And the RBA Statement made it clear that it is very open again to reducing interest rates unless there is a notable improvement in the jobs market.

Understandably, the RBA is still comfortable with the economic outlook. Their inflation forecasts remain essentially unchanged. But they also agree with most analysts that the risks are towards further economic weakness. And following the Alarm's advice, there are three risks in particular that would be getting the RBA to rub their collective chins.

Central banks, government and investors have become increasingly worried about the global economy over the past year. The RBA is no exception. The Trade War has gained plenty of headlines. And it has had an impact, not only reducing exports and imports but also business capex decisions (it is hard to invest if you don't know what the new trade rules will be). A Technology War between the US and China also is brewing.

The manufacturing sector is doing it tough (notably the car industry). Economies heavily exposed to manufacturing and trade (such as Germany) are struggling. More generally, there is a heighted degree of uncertainty about economic policy (Brexit, South Korea/Japan trade spat, problems in the Middle East and possible impeachment proceedings in the US).

But it is developments in the US and China that really matter. Together they comprise about 40% of the global economy. Over the past thirty years it has been the combined power of the US consumer and the Chinese producer that has driven the global economy forward.

The Trade War has taken a little skin from the knees of both economies. But the bigger issue in China has been the Government's concern there is too much debt. Bankers indicate that loan demand from medium-to-large companies is relatively low. That might reflect that larger companies are more exposed to global trade. But it is also the case that bigger companies are more likely to have taken on too much debt (small firms have struggled in the past to get access to finance).

The bleaker global economy and downturn in the manufacturing sector has led to economists revising up the chances of a US recession. A good forward indicator of economic downturns (the US yield curve - the difference between 3-month and 10-year interest rates) also suggests gloomier times ahead.

Right now these are risks, not a certainty. Most central banks have been busy reducing interest rates (and doing other 'unconventional' policies). Unemployment rates in most countries are low. Service sectors are mainly doing fine. Alarm bells are not yet ringing in the credit, equity of foreign exchange markets. Some Governments have pulled the fiscal lever (US, India, China). But that fiscal lever needs to be pulled even harder (particularly in Europe).

Global factors are impacting Australian interest rates in other ways. As noted in the RBA Statement, 'The Board also took account of the forces leading to the trend to lower interest rates globally and the effects this trend is having on the Australian economy and inflation outcomes.'