Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Bank of Queensland Limited    BOQ   AU000000BOQ8

BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED

(BOQ)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/01
9.9 AUD   -0.20%
03:43aECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : What Comes In Threes
PU
09/27ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : The State Of Play
PU
09/24BANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ Celebrates National Family Business Day
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Economic and Financial Market Update: What Comes In Threes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 03:43am EDT
Summary:

• The RBA cut rates by 0.25%. The cash rate is now 0.75%;

• Economists and financial markets agree that lower rates are likely;

• And if jobs growth does not improve, the RBA has indicated that another rate cut is on the cards;

• Right now the identifiable risks are tilted towards further economic weakness.

'They say all things come in threes

Three by three

Here comes the third degree.'

Where were you hiding when the storm broke

The Alarm

As expected the RBA today decided to cut rates by quarter percentage point. It is no typo, the cash rate is now 0.75%. And the RBA Statement made it clear that it is very open again to reducing interest rates unless there is a notable improvement in the jobs market.

Understandably, the RBA is still comfortable with the economic outlook. Their inflation forecasts remain essentially unchanged. But they also agree with most analysts that the risks are towards further economic weakness. And following the Alarm's advice, there are three risks in particular that would be getting the RBA to rub their collective chins.

World economy

Central banks, government and investors have become increasingly worried about the global economy over the past year. The RBA is no exception. The Trade War has gained plenty of headlines. And it has had an impact, not only reducing exports and imports but also business capex decisions (it is hard to invest if you don't know what the new trade rules will be). A Technology War between the US and China also is brewing.

The manufacturing sector is doing it tough (notably the car industry). Economies heavily exposed to manufacturing and trade (such as Germany) are struggling. More generally, there is a heighted degree of uncertainty about economic policy (Brexit, South Korea/Japan trade spat, problems in the Middle East and possible impeachment proceedings in the US).

But it is developments in the US and China that really matter. Together they comprise about 40% of the global economy. Over the past thirty years it has been the combined power of the US consumer and the Chinese producer that has driven the global economy forward.

The Trade War has taken a little skin from the knees of both economies. But the bigger issue in China has been the Government's concern there is too much debt. Bankers indicate that loan demand from medium-to-large companies is relatively low. That might reflect that larger companies are more exposed to global trade. But it is also the case that bigger companies are more likely to have taken on too much debt (small firms have struggled in the past to get access to finance).

The bleaker global economy and downturn in the manufacturing sector has led to economists revising up the chances of a US recession. A good forward indicator of economic downturns (the US yield curve - the difference between 3-month and 10-year interest rates) also suggests gloomier times ahead.

Right now these are risks, not a certainty. Most central banks have been busy reducing interest rates (and doing other 'unconventional' policies). Unemployment rates in most countries are low. Service sectors are mainly doing fine. Alarm bells are not yet ringing in the credit, equity of foreign exchange markets. Some Governments have pulled the fiscal lever (US, India, China). But that fiscal lever needs to be pulled even harder (particularly in Europe).

Global factors are impacting Australian interest rates in other ways. As noted in the RBA Statement, 'The Board also took account of the forces leading to the trend to lower interest rates globally and the effects this trend is having on the Australian economy and inflation outcomes.'

Disclaimer

Bank of Queensland Limited published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 07:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
03:43aECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : What Comes In Threes
PU
09/27ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : The State Of Play
PU
09/24BANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ Celebrates National Family Business Day
PU
09/19ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : Law Of The Instrument
PU
09/16BANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ Platinum Visa Credit Card Awarded Canstar 5-Star Rating
PU
09/10ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : Australian Economy Scraping By With A Pas..
PU
09/09BANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ Announces Emergency Fast Track Relief for Customers Imp..
PU
09/03ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKET UPDATE : Pump Up The Jam
PU
09/03BANK OF QUEENSLAND : ASIC Launches Unfair Contract Terms Proceedings Against BOQ
PU
09/01BANK OF QUEENSLAND : BOQ Leadership Transition Update
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 087 M
EBIT 2019 539 M
Net income 2019 317 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,88%
P/E ratio 2019 12,9x
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,69x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,67x
Capitalization 4 017 M
Chart BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bank of Queensland Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 8,93  AUD
Last Close Price 9,92  AUD
Spread / Highest target 7,36%
Spread / Average Target -10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Peter Rose Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Roger Andrew Davis Chairman
Patrick Newton James Allaway Chairman-Elect
Matthew Baxby Chief Financial Officer
Donna Vinci Chief Digital & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF QUEENSLAND LIMITED2.27%2 709
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group