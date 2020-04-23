Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Philippines Stock Exchange  >  Bank of the Philippine Islands    BPI   PHY0967S1694

BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS

(BPI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank of Philippine Islands : 1Q Profit Fell 4.9%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 12:24am EDT

By Ben Otto

Bank of the Philippine Islands said Thursday that first-quarter net profit fell 4.9%, as it booked higher provisions for loan losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net profit was 6.39 billion Philippine pesos ($125.9 million), down from PHP6.72 billion in the same period a year ago, the company said in a filing to the stock exchange.

Net interest income at the Manila-based bank, led by conglomerate Ayala Corp., rose 13% to PHP18.14 billion. The bank booked PHP4.23 billion in loan-loss provisions due to the economic affects of the coronavirus, more than twice the amount set aside in the first quarter of 2019.

Noninterest income rose 5.8% to PHP7.12 billion, largely due to higher gains in trading securities.

The bank's nonperforming loan ratio was 1.82% at the end of March.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISL
12:24aBANK OF PHILIPPINE ISLANDS : 1Q Profit Fell 4.9%
DJ
04/15SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most up as China cuts key interest rate; Philippines lea..
RE
04/14Southeast Asia stocks - Rise as China data tops expectations, Philippines sur..
RE
03/12Ayala Corp. 2019 Net Profit Rose 11% on Banking, Property Gains
DJ
03/04BANK OF PHILIPPINE ISLANDS : Net Profit Rose 25% in 2019
DJ
02/04BANK OF PHILIPPINE ISLANDS : BPI fund unit pads volume to P165 billion after PAM..
AQ
01/21Singapore drops on China virus scare, Philippines extends losses
RE
01/20BANK OF PHILIPPINE ISLANDS : Banks bring relief to Taal evacuees
AQ
01/13LIST : Banks closed due to Taal volcano unrest
AQ
2019Most markets end higher; Thailand lifted by telecom shares
RE
More news
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2020 97 182 M
EBIT 2020 44 283 M
Net income 2020 27 269 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,04%
P/E ratio 2020 9,99x
P/E ratio 2021 8,67x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,79x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,49x
Capitalization 271 B
Chart BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS
Duration : Period :
Bank of the Philippine Islands Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 92,07  PHP
Last Close Price 60,00  PHP
Spread / Highest target 78,3%
Spread / Average Target 53,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cezar Peralta Consing President, CEO & Executive Director
Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala Non-Executive Chairman
Ramon L. Jocson Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Maria Theresa Marcial-Javier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Aurelio Luis Reyes Montinola Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS0.33%5 315
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.64%165 641
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%60 933
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)1.50%42 015
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD0.50%41 513
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-0.29%40 472
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group