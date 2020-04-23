Bank of Philippine Islands : 1Q Profit Fell 4.9%

By Ben Otto



Bank of the Philippine Islands said Thursday that first-quarter net profit fell 4.9%, as it booked higher provisions for loan losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net profit was 6.39 billion Philippine pesos ($125.9 million), down from PHP6.72 billion in the same period a year ago, the company said in a filing to the stock exchange.

Net interest income at the Manila-based bank, led by conglomerate Ayala Corp., rose 13% to PHP18.14 billion. The bank booked PHP4.23 billion in loan-loss provisions due to the economic affects of the coronavirus, more than twice the amount set aside in the first quarter of 2019.

Noninterest income rose 5.8% to PHP7.12 billion, largely due to higher gains in trading securities.

The bank's nonperforming loan ratio was 1.82% at the end of March.

