MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE, INC.  >  Bank of the Philippine Islands

BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS

(BPI)
My previous session
  Report  
News 
News Summary

Bank of Philippine Islands : Most subdued; Vietnam posts mild gains

02/14/2019 | 12:09am EST
FILE PHOTO: An investor monitors share market prices in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

(Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets were muted on Thursday as risk sentiment remained high on hopes for a breakthrough in the trade impasse between United States and China, while Vietnam and Philippines shares posted mild gains in the regional markets.

With the latest round of high-level talks kicking off earlier in the day, investors across Asia were wary of taking on risk, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan easing 0.3 percent. [MKTS/GLOB]

Meanwhile, China's January dollar-denominated exports rose 9.1 percent from a year earlier, while imports dropped 1.5 percent, both beating analysts' expectations, official data showed on Thursday.

Singapore shares shed previous session's gains to trade 0.1 percent lower on Thursday.

Leading banks such as Overseas-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd and United Overseas bank Ltd posted solid gains earlier in the session and were seeing some positioning ahead of their earnings next week.

"Singapore banks' share prices have gained 3.5 percent - 5.7 percent since the start of the year, as better sentiments from a less hawkish U.S. Fed and progress made on the U.S.-China trade talks improve risk appetite," Joanne Goh and Eugene Leow, strategists at DBS Group Research said in a note.

Malaysian shares were largely unchanged after the country said its economy expanded 4.7 percent in the October-December quarter from a year earlier, in line with expectations, ending four quarters of slowing growth.

Indonesian shares traded lower ahead of trade data slated for release on Friday.

Indonesia likely suffered another wide trade gap in January even though imports probably contracted for the first time since June 2017, a Reuters poll showed.

Meanwhile, Vietnam shares, the biggest gainer in Southeast Asian markets, edged 0.6 percent firmer to their highest since mid-December.

Real estate sector stocks dominated the gains, with property developer Vingroup JSC climbing as much as 3.7 percent to a 10-month high.

Philippine stocks, which were poised to snap a four-day losing streak, were lifted by the financial sector.

Lender BDO Unibank rose up to 1.4 percent, while Bank of the Philippine Islands added 2.2 percent to the index.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Anushka Trivedi
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS End-of-day quote.
VINGROUP JSC End-of-day quote.
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2018 79 382 M
EBIT 2018 32 699 M
Net income 2018 23 598 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,92%
P/E ratio 2018 16,40
P/E ratio 2019 14,31
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,09x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,37x
Capitalization 404 B
Chart BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS
Duration : Period :
Bank of the Philippine Islands Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 104  PHP
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cezar Peralta Consing President, CEO & Executive Director
Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala Non-Executive Chairman
Aurelio Luis Reyes Montinola Non-Executive Director
Fernando Zobel de Ayala Director
Octavio Victor Reyes Espiritu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS7 773
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD3.33%190 294
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%82 685
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP8.18%53 885
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD6.94%51 449
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%47 311
