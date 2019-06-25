Philippine Banks Take 20% Stake in Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction

By Kwanwoo Jun

Philippine creditor banks have converted part of their loans into equity by picking up a 20% stake in South Korea's ailing Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd. (097230.SE).

Bank of the Philippine Islands on Wednesday confirmed local media reports quoting a Rizal Commercial and Banking Corp. (RCB.PH) senior executive who said that banks which had extended $412 million in loans to the South Korean firm have converted $149 million worth of their loans into equity.

In a filing to the stock exchange, Bank of the Philippine Islands also said that Hanjin's Subic shipyard facility in the Philippines would be put up for sale.

Hanjin's stock is down 2% at KRW6,370. The shares are down 23% so far this year.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com