BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS

BPI

BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS

(BPI)
News Summary 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Philippine Banks Take 20% Stake in Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction

06/25/2019 | 11:37pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

Philippine creditor banks have converted part of their loans into equity by picking up a 20% stake in South Korea's ailing Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd. (097230.SE).

Bank of the Philippine Islands on Wednesday confirmed local media reports quoting a Rizal Commercial and Banking Corp. (RCB.PH) senior executive who said that banks which had extended $412 million in loans to the South Korean firm have converted $149 million worth of their loans into equity.

In a filing to the stock exchange, Bank of the Philippine Islands also said that Hanjin's Subic shipyard facility in the Philippines would be put up for sale.

Hanjin's stock is down 2% at KRW6,370. The shares are down 23% so far this year.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS End-of-day quote.
HANJIN HEAVY INDUSTRIES & CONSTRUCTION End-of-day quote.
RIZAL COMMERCIAL BANKING CORP End-of-day quote.
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2019 92 506 M
EBIT 2019 38 395 M
Net income 2019 27 344 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,26%
P/E ratio 2019 12,96
P/E ratio 2020 11,32
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,90x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,48x
Capitalization 361 B
Chart BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS
Duration : Period :
Bank of the Philippine Islands Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 101  PHP
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cezar Peralta Consing President, CEO & Executive Director
Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala Non-Executive Chairman
Aurelio Luis Reyes Montinola Non-Executive Director
Fernando Zobel de Ayala Director
Octavio Victor Reyes Espiritu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS7 121
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD1.67%185 662
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%83 794
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP17.25%54 472
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%49 720
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK22.76%47 939
