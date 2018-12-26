Log in
BANK OZK (OZK)
12/24 07:00:00 pm
21.23 USD   -2.03%
BANK OZK 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; Claimsfiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Bank OZK - OZK

12/26/2018

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until December 26, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Bank OZK (NasdaqGS: OZK). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between February 19, 2016 and October 18, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

Get Help

Bank OZK investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-bank-ozk-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

On October 18, 2018, the Company disclosed that it had “incurred combined charge-offs of $45.5 million on two Real Estate Specialties Group credits” that it previously had classified as substandard. On this news, the price of Bank OZK’s shares plummeted.

The case is Colbert v. Bank OZK, et al., 18-cv-00793.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2018
