BANK OZK 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; Claimsfiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Bank OZK - OZK

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors
that they have only until December 26, 2018 to file lead
plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Bank
OZK (NasdaqGS: OZK). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the
Company’s securities between February 19, 2016 and October 18, 2018.
This action is pending in the United States District Court for the
Eastern District of Arkansas.
Get Help
Bank OZK investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-bank-ozk-securities-litigation
or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are
available to discuss your legal options.
About the Lawsuit
On October 18, 2018, the Company disclosed that it had “incurred
combined charge-offs of $45.5 million on two Real Estate Specialties
Group credits” that it previously had classified as substandard. On this
news, the price of Bank OZK’s shares plummeted.
The case is Colbert v. Bank OZK, et al., 18-cv-00793.
About ClaimsFiler
ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to
help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from
securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can:
(1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement
websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely
submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data
to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a
financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti,
LLC law firm for free case evaluations.
To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181225005018/en/