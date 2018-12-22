BANK OZK 5 DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 5 Days Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Bank OZK - OZK

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until December 26, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Bank OZK (NasdaqGS: OZK). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s securities between February 19, 2016 and October 18, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Bank OZK and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com). If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by December 26, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

On October 18, 2018, the Company disclosed that it had “incurred combined charge-offs of $45.5 million on two Real Estate Specialties Group credits” that it previously had classified as substandard. On this news, the price of Bank OZK’s shares plummeted.

The case is Colbert v. Bank OZK, et al., 18-cv-00793.

