BANK OZK 5 DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 5 Days Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Bank OZK - OZK

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until December 26, 2018
to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against Bank OZK (NasdaqGS: OZK). Investor losses must relate to
purchases of the Company’s securities between February 19, 2016 and
October 18, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District
Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas.
About the Lawsuit
On October 18, 2018, the Company disclosed that it had “incurred
combined charge-offs of $45.5 million on two Real Estate Specialties
Group credits” that it previously had classified as substandard. On this
news, the price of Bank OZK’s shares plummeted.
The case is Colbert v. Bank OZK, et al., 18-cv-00793.
