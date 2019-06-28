Log in
BANK OZK

Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 06/28 04:02:12 pm
30.755 USD   +4.75%
04:02pBank OZK Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
GL
04/17BANK OZK : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/17Bank OZK Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings
GL
Bank OZK Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

06/28/2019 | 04:02pm EDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) expects to report second quarter 2019 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, July 18, 2019.  Management’s comments on the second quarter and first six months of 2019 will be released simultaneously with the earnings press release and will be available on the Bank’s investor relations website. 

Management will conduct a conference call to take questions at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET) on Friday, July 19, 2019.  Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing 1-844-818-5110 (U.S. and Canada) or 210-229-8841 (international) and asking for the Bank OZK conference call.  A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call at 1-855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international).  The passcode for this playback is 4369463. The call will be available live or in a recorded version on the Bank’s investor relations website ir.ozk.com under Company News/Webcasts.

GENERAL INFORMATION
Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Bank OZK has been recognized as the top performing bank in the nation in its asset size 13 times in the past eight years. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Bank OZK conducts banking operations through 253 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, New York, California and Mississippi and had $23.01 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2019. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P.O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811. 

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials, and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s investor relations website at http://ir.ozk.com. To receive automated email alerts for these materials please visit http://ir.ozk.com/EmailNotification to sign up.

Investor Relations Contact: Tim Hicks, (501) 978-2336
Media Contact: Susan Blair, (501) 978-2217

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
