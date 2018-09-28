Log in
Bank OZK : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

09/28/2018 | 10:06pm CEST

Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: OZK) expects to report third quarter 2018 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, October 18, 2018. Management’s comments on the third quarter will be released simultaneously with the earnings press release and will be available on the Bank’s investor relations website.

Management will conduct a conference call to take questions at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET) on Friday, October 19, 2018. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing 1-844-818-5110 (U.S. and Canada) or 210-229-8841 (international) and asking for the Bank OZK conference call. A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call at 1-855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international). The passcode for this playback is 7672039. The call will be available live or in a recorded version on the Bank’s investor relations website ir.ozk.com under Company News/Webcasts.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Bank OZK has been recognized as the #1 bank in the nation in its asset size for eight consecutive years. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Bank OZK conducts banking operations through 252 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, New York, California and Mississippi and had $22.22 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2018. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P.O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials, and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s investor relations website at http://ir.ozk.com. To receive automated email alerts for these materials please visit http://ir.ozk.com/EmailNotification to sign up.


© Business Wire 2018
