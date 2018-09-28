Bank OZK : Announces Date for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: OZK) expects to report third quarter 2018
earnings after the market closes on Thursday, October 18, 2018.
Management’s comments on the third quarter will be released
simultaneously with the earnings press release and will be available on
the Bank’s investor relations website.
Management will conduct a conference call to take questions at 10:00
a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET) on Friday, October 19, 2018. Interested parties
may listen to this call by dialing 1-844-818-5110 (U.S. and Canada) or
210-229-8841 (international) and asking for the Bank OZK conference
call. A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week
following the call at 1-855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406
(international). The passcode for this playback is 7672039. The
call will be available live or in a recorded version on the Bank’s
investor relations website ir.ozk.com
under Company
News/Webcasts.
GENERAL INFORMATION
Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial
solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of
excellence. Bank OZK has been recognized as the #1 bank in the nation in
its asset size for eight consecutive years. Headquartered in Little
Rock, Arkansas, Bank OZK conducts banking operations through 252 offices
in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South
Carolina, New York, California and Mississippi and had $22.22 billion in
total assets as of June 30, 2018. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com
and on Facebook,
Twitter
and LinkedIn
or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P.O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas
72231-8811.
The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials,
and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which
are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html
and are also available on the Bank’s investor relations website at http://ir.ozk.com.
