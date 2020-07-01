Log in
Bank OZK

BANK OZK

(OZK)
Bank OZK Announces Increased Regular Quarterly Dividend

07/01/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) announced its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2725 per common share payable July 20, 2020 to shareholders of record as of July 13, 2020. The dividend of $0.2725 per common share represents an increase of $0.0025 per common share, or 0.9%, over the dividend paid in the previous quarter. Bank OZK has increased its quarterly cash dividend in each of the last forty quarters.

GENERAL INFORMATION
Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Bank OZK is the #1 capitalized bank among the nation’s top 100 U.S. publicly traded banks based on asset size and Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio as of March 31, 2020, according to data obtained from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Bank OZK was named Best Bank in the South for 2019-2020 by Money, the personal finance news and advice brand. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations through more than 250 offices in ten states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, New York, California and Mississippi and had $24.57 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2020. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on FacebookTwitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P.O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials, and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s investor relations website at http://ir.ozk.com. To receive automated email alerts for these materials please visit http://ir.ozk.com/EmailNotification to sign up.

Investor Relations Contact:Tim Hicks, (501) 978-2336
Media Contact:Susan Blair, (501) 978-2217

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group