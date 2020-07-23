Bank OZK Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings 0 07/23/2020 | 04:02pm EDT Send by mail :

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the "Bank") (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $50.3 million, a 54.5% decrease from $110.5 million for the second quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per common share for the second quarter of 2020 were $0.39, a 54.7% decrease from $0.86 for the second quarter of 2019.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net income was $62.1 million, a 71.9% decrease from $221.2 million for the first six months of 2019. Diluted earnings per common share for the first six months of 2020 were $0.48, a 71.9% decrease from $1.71 for the first six months of 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected the global economy in the first half of 2020. The sudden and severe economic downturn, combined with the implementation of the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) method to calculate the Bank’s allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) and uncertain future economic projections, resulted in the Bank incurring provision for credit losses of $72.0 million in the second quarter and $189.7 million in the first six months of 2020, resulting in a total ACL of $374.5 million at June 30, 2020. The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the second quarter of 2020 were 0.78%, 4.92% and 5.89%, respectively, compared to 1.95%, 11.29% and 13.70%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2019. The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholder’s equity and average tangible stockholders’ equity for the first six months of 2020 were 0.50%, 3.04% and 3.64%, respectively, compared to 1.97%, 11.52%, and 14.04%, respectively, for the first six months of 2019. The calculation of the Bank’s return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliation to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are included in the schedules accompanying this release. George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We have continued our long-standing focus on our team members, our customers, serving the communities in which we operate and delivering favorable returns for shareholders. Our strong credit culture and consistent discipline have been important ingredients in our success, and we believe they have positioned us well for the current economic environment.” KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS Total loans were $19.31 billion at June 30, 2020, a 10.4% increase from $17.49 billion at June 30, 2019. Non-purchased loans, which exclude loans acquired in previous acquisitions, were $18.25 billion at June 30, 2020, a 15.6% increase from $15.79 billion at June 30, 2019. Purchased loans, which consist of loans acquired in previous acquisitions, were $1.06 billion at June 30, 2020, a 37.4% decrease from $1.70 billion at June 30, 2019. Deposits were $20.72 billion at June 30, 2020, a 14.0% increase from $18.19 billion at June 30, 2019. Total assets were $26.38 billion at June 30, 2020, a 14.9% increase from $22.96 billion at June 30, 2019. Common stockholders’ equity was $4.11 billion at June 30, 2020, a 2.9% increase from $3.99 billion at June 30, 2019. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $3.43 billion at June 30, 2020, a 3.9% increase from $3.30 billion at June 30, 2019. Book value per common share was $31.78 at June 30, 2020, a 2.6% increase from $30.97 at June 30, 2019. Tangible book value per common share was $26.53 at June 30, 2020, a 3.6% increase from $25.61 at June 30, 2019. The calculations of the Bank’s tangible common stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per common share and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. The Bank’s ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets was 15.58% at June 30, 2020 compared to 17.39% at June 30, 2019. Its ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets was 13.35% at June 30, 2020 compared to 14.83% at June 30, 2019. The calculation of the Bank’s ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. MANAGEMENT’S COMMENTS, CONFERENCE CALL, TRANSCRIPT AND FILINGS In connection with this release, the Bank released management’s comments on its quarterly results, which are available at http://ir.ozk.com . This release should be read in conjunction with management’s comments on the quarterly results. Management will conduct a conference call to take questions on these quarterly results and management’s comments at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET) on July 24, 2020. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing 1-844-818-5110 (U.S. and Canada) or 210-229-8841 (internationally) and asking for the Bank OZK conference call. A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call at 1-855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (internationally). The passcode for this playback is 4695153. The call will be available live or in a recorded version on the Bank’s Investor Relations website at ir.ozk.com under “Company News/Webcasts.” The Bank will also provide a transcript of the conference call on its Investor Relations website. The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.ozk.com . To receive automated email alerts for these materials, please visit http://ir.ozk.com/EmailNotification to sign up.



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures, specifically return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share, total tangible common stockholders’ equity, the ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets and pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, to assess the strength of its capital, its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders and trends in its core earnings. These measures typically adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets and provision for credit losses. Management believes presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information which contributes to a proper understanding of the financial results and capital levels of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release under the caption “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” STATEMENT REGARDING IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC The Bank prioritizes the health and safety of its employees and customers, and it will continue to do so throughout the duration of the pandemic. At the same time, the Bank remains focused on improving shareholder value, managing credit exposure, managing expenses, enhancing the customer experience and supporting the communities it serves. In management’s comments on its quarterly results (released simultaneously with this news release) and in its earnings conference call, the Bank has sought and will seek to describe the historical and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Bank’s assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations, including the information and discussions regarding the increases in its provision and allowance for credit losses and the discussion regarding negative pressure to its net interest margin. Although the Bank believes that the statements that pertain to future events, results and trends and their impact on the Bank’s business are reasonable at the present time, those statements are not historical facts and are based upon current assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections, many of which, by their nature, are beyond the Bank’s control. Accordingly, all discussions regarding future events, results and trends and their impact on the Bank’s business, even in the near term, are necessarily uncertain given the fluid and evolving nature of the pandemic. If the health, logistical or economic effects of the pandemic worsen, or if the assumptions, expectations, estimates or projections that underlie the Bank’s statements regarding future effects or trends prove to be incorrect, then the Bank’s actual assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations may be materially and adversely impacted in ways that the Bank cannot reasonably forecast. Accordingly, when reading this news release and the accompanying prepared remarks from management on its quarterly results and when listening to the earnings conference call, undue reliance should not be placed upon any statement pertaining to future events, results and trends and their impact on the Bank’s business in future periods. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This release and other communications by the Bank include certain “forward-looking statements” regarding the Bank’s plans, expectations, thoughts, beliefs, estimates, goals and outlook for the future that are intended to be covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time. Those statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: potential delays or other problems implementing the Bank’s growth, expansion and acquisition strategies, including delays in identifying satisfactory sites, hiring or retaining qualified personnel, obtaining regulatory or other approvals, obtaining permits and designing, constructing and opening new offices or relocating, selling or closing existing offices; the ability to enter into and/or close additional acquisitions; the availability of and access to capital; possible downgrades in the Bank’s credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs or availability of funding from capital markets; the ability to attract new or retain existing or acquired deposits or to retain or grow loans, including growth from unfunded closed loans; the ability to generate future revenue growth or to control future growth in non-interest expense; interest rate fluctuations, including changes in the yield curve between short-term and long-term interest rates or changes in the relative relationships of various interest rate indices; the potential impact of the proposed phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) or other changes involving LIBOR; competitive factors and pricing pressures, including their effect on the Bank’s net interest margin or core spread; general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, and the effect of such conditions on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, the value of investment securities and asset recovery values; changes in legal, financial and/or regulatory requirements; recently enacted and potential legislation and regulatory actions and the costs and expenses to comply with new and/or existing legislation and regulatory actions, including those in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; changes in U.S. Government monetary and fiscal policy; FDIC special assessments or changes to regular assessments; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity; the impact of failure in, or breach of, the Bank’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom it does business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Bank or its customers; natural disasters or acts of war or terrorism; the adverse effects of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, including the magnitude and duration of the pandemic and actions taken to contain or treat COVID-19, on the Bank, the Bank’s customers, the global economy and financial markets; international or political instability; impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets; adoption of new accounting standards, including the effects from the adoption of the CECL model on January 1, 2020, or changes in existing standards; and adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions or rulings as well as other factors identified in this press release or as detailed from time to time in the other public reports the Bank files with the FDIC, including those factors described in the disclosures under the headings “Forward-Looking Information” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Bank’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of the foregoing risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those projected in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. The Bank disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information or otherwise. GENERAL INFORMATION Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Bank OZK is the #1 capitalized bank among the nation’s top 100 largest publicly traded U.S. banks by asset size, based on Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio at March 31, 2020, according to data obtained from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Bank OZK was named Best Bank in the South for 2019-2020 by Money, the personal finance news and advice brand. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Bank OZK conducts operations through more than 250 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, California, New York and Mississippi. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P. O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811. Investor Contact: Tim Hicks (501) 978-2336 Media Contact: Susan Blair (501) 978-2217



Bank OZK

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Unaudited June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,646,070 $ 1,495,757 Investment securities ― available for sale ("AFS") 3,299,944 2,277,389 Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and other banker's bank stocks 50,742 21,855 Non-purchased loans 18,247,431 16,224,539 Purchased loans 1,063,647 1,307,504 Allowance for loan losses (306,196 ) (108,525 ) Net loans 19,004,882 17,423,518 Premises and equipment, net 732,674 711,541 Foreclosed assets 18,328 19,096 Accrued interest receivable 82,729 75,208 Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) 748,193 738,860 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 679,166 684,542 Other, net 117,681 107,962 Total assets $ 26,380,409 $ 23,555,728 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Demand non-interest bearing $ 3,696,306 $ 2,795,251 Savings and interest bearing transaction 7,447,640 8,307,607 Time 9,579,652 7,371,401 Total deposits 20,723,598 18,474,259 Repurchase agreements with customers 9,277 11,249 Other borrowings 903,696 351,387 Subordinated notes 223,854 223,663 Subordinated debentures 120,194 119,916 Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments 68,298 — Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 217,726 221,786 Total liabilities 22,266,643 19,402,260 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding at June 30, 2020 or December 31, 2019 — — Common stock; $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 129,350,301 and 128,951,024 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 1,293 1,289 Additional paid-in capital 2,257,867 2,251,824 Retained earnings 1,788,329 1,869,983 Accumulated other comprehensive income 63,177 27,255 Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest 4,110,666 4,150,351 Noncontrolling interest 3,100 3,117 Total stockholders’ equity 4,113,766 4,153,468 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 26,380,409 $ 23,555,728



Bank OZK

Consolidated Statements of Income

Unaudited Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income: Non-purchased loans $ 232,816 $ 250,081 $ 464,669 $ 495,946 Purchased loans 17,087 28,519 38,474 58,714 Investment securities: Taxable 11,055 13,585 21,814 28,481 Tax-exempt 5,846 3,693 9,443 7,567 Deposits with banks and federal funds sold 330 941 4,706 1,354 Total interest income 267,134 296,819 539,106 592,062 Interest expense: Deposits 45,251 67,392 102,933 130,479 Repurchase agreements with customers 6 11 13 33 Other borrowings 963 19 1,013 1,408 Subordinated notes 3,172 3,181 6,344 6,326 Subordinated debentures 1,149 1,680 2,436 3,392 Total interest expense 50,541 72,283 112,739 141,638 Net interest income 216,593 224,536 426,367 450,424 Provision for credit losses 72,026 6,769 189,689 13,450 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 144,567 217,767 236,678 436,974 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 8,281 10,291 18,290 20,014 Trust income 1,759 1,839 3,698 3,569 BOLI income: Increase in cash surrender value 5,057 5,178 10,124 10,340 Death benefits — — 608 — Loan service, maintenance and other fees 3,394 4,565 7,110 9,438 Other income from purchased loans — 1,455 — 2,251 Gains on sales of other assets 621 402 783 686 Net gains on investment securities — 713 2,223 713 Other 2,479 2,160 6,435 3,664 Total non-interest income 21,591 26,603 49,271 50,675 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 48,410 47,558 99,883 92,425 Net occupancy and equipment 15,756 14,587 31,086 29,338 Other operating expenses 36,787 36,986 73,409 74,046 Total non-interest expense 100,953 99,131 204,378 195,809 Income before taxes 65,205 145,239 81,571 291,840 Provision for income taxes 14,948 34,726 19,456 70,615 Net income 50,257 110,513 62,115 221,225 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 9 (10 ) 17 (16 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 50,266 $ 110,503 $ 62,132 $ 221,209 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.39 $ 0.86 $ 0.48 $ 1.72 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.39 $ 0.86 $ 0.48 $ 1.71



Bank OZK

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity

Unaudited Common

Stock Additional

Paid-In

Capital Retained

Earnings Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income (Loss) Non-

Controlling

Interest Total (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended June 30, 2020: Balances – March 31, 2020 $ 1,293 $ 2,253,991 $ 1,772,978 $ 54,888 $ 3,109 $ 4,086,259 Net income — — 50,257 — — 50,257 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest — — 9 — (9 ) — Total other comprehensive income — — — 8,289 — 8,289 Common stock dividends paid, $0.27 per share — — (34,915 ) — — (34,915 ) Issuance of 46,676 shares of unvested restricted common stock — — — — — — Stock-based compensation expense — 3,876 — — — 3,876 Forfeitures of 20,810 shares of unvested restricted common stock — — — — — — Balances – June 30, 2020 $ 1,293 $ 2,257,867 $ 1,788,329 $ 63,177 $ 3,100 $ 4,113,766 Six months ended June 30, 2020: Balances – December 31, 2019 $ 1,289 $ 2,251,824 $ 1,869,983 $ 27,255 $ 3,117 $ 4,153,468 Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle — — (75,344 ) — — (75,344 ) Balances – January 1, 2020 1,289 2,251,824 1,794,639 27,255 3,117 4,078,124 Net income — — 62,115 — — 62,115 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest — — 17 — (17 ) — Total other comprehensive income — — — 35,922 — 35,922 Common stock dividends paid, $0.53 per share — — (68,442 ) — — (68,442 ) Issuance of 4,300 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options — 45 — — — 45 Issuance of 493,761 shares of unvested restricted common stock 5 (5 ) — — — — Repurchase and cancellation of 61,873 shares of common stock (1 ) (1,852 ) — — — (1,853 ) Stock-based compensation expense — 7,855 — — — 7,855 Forfeitures of 36,911 shares of unvested restricted common stock — — — — — — Balances – June 30, 2020 $ 1,293 $ 2,257,867 $ 1,788,329 $ 63,177 $ 3,100 $ 4,113,766



Bank OZK

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity (Continued)

Unaudited Common

Stock Additional

Paid-In

Capital Retained

Earnings Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income (Loss) Non-

Controlling

Interest Total (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended June 30, 2019: Balances – March 31, 2019 $ 1,289 $ 2,239,404 $ 1,647,626 $ (5,676 ) $ 3,121 $ 3,885,764 Net income — — 110,513 — — 110,513 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest — — (10 ) — 10 — Total other comprehensive income — — — 25,369 — 25,369 Common stock dividends paid, $0.23 per share — — (29,643 ) — — (29,643 ) Issuance of 27,250 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options 1 489 — — — 490 Issuance of 22,200 shares of unvested restricted common stock — — — — — — Stock-based compensation expense — 3,885 — — — 3,885 Forfeiture of 50,262 shares of unvested restricted common stock (1 ) 1 — — — — Balances – June 30, 2019 $ 1,289 $ 2,243,779 $ 1,728,486 $ 19,693 $ 3,131 $ 3,996,378 Six months ended June 30, 2019: Balances – December 31, 2018 $ 1,286 $ 2,237,948 $ 1,565,201 $ (34,105 ) $ 3,035 $ 3,773,365 Net income — — 221,225 — — 221,225 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest — — (16 ) — 16 — Total other comprehensive income — — — 53,798 — 53,798 Common stock dividends paid, $0.45 per share — — (57,924 ) — — (57,924 ) Noncontrolling interest cash contribution — — — — 80 80 Issuance of 56,550 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options 1 876 — — — 877 Issuance of 406,074 shares of unvested restricted common stock 4 (4 ) — — — — Repurchase and cancellation of 62,742 shares of common stock (1 ) (1,646 ) — — — (1,647 ) Stock-based compensation expense — 6,604 — — — 6,604 Forfeiture of 64,215 shares of unvested restricted common stock (1 ) 1 — — — — Balances – June 30, 2019 $ 1,289 $ 2,243,779 $ 1,728,486 $ 19,693 $ 3,131 $ 3,996,378



Bank OZK

Summary of Non-Interest Expense

Unaudited Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Salaries and employee benefits $ 48,410 $ 47,558 $ 99,883 $ 92,425 Net occupancy and equipment 15,756 14,587 31,086 29,338 Other operating expenses: Professional and outside services 7,939 8,105 14,982 16,669 Software and data processing 5,145 4,757 10,119 9,466 Deposit insurance and assessments 4,585 3,488 8,005 7,140 Telecommunication services 2,334 2,810 4,511 6,154 Postage and supplies 1,892 2,058 3,945 4,161 Advertising and public relations 1,704 1,671 3,407 3,353 Travel and meals 710 2,939 2,812 5,608 ATM expense 1,002 1,099 2,162 2,086 Loan collection and repossession expense 857 918 1,551 1,901 Writedowns of foreclosed assets 720 594 1,599 1,155 Amortization of intangibles 2,582 3,012 5,377 6,157 Other 7,317 5,535 14,939 10,196 Total non-interest expense $ 100,953 $ 99,131 $ 204,378 $ 195,809



Bank OZK

Summary of Total Loans Outstanding

Unaudited June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Real estate: Residential 1-4 family $ 1,002,627 5.2 % $ 998,632 5.7 % Non-farm/non-residential 4,383,137 22.7 3,956,579 22.6 Construction/land development 7,030,963 36.4 6,391,429 36.4 Agricultural 232,121 1.2 230,076 1.3 Multifamily residential 1,371,449 7.1 1,194,192 6.8 Total real estate 14,020,297 72.6 12,770,908 72.8 Commercial and industrial 1,005,900 5.2 661,952 3.8 Consumer 2,843,396 14.7 2,934,534 16.8 Other 1,441,485 7.5 1,164,649 6.6 Total loans 19,311,078 100.0 % 17,532,043 100.0 % Allowance for loan losses (306,196 ) (108,525 ) Net loans $ 19,004,882 $ 17,423,518



Bank OZK

Allowance for Credit Losses

Unaudited Allowance for Loan Losses Reserve for Losses on Unfunded Loan Commitments Total Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in thousands) Three months ended June 30, 2020: Balances – March 31, 2020 $ 238,737 $ 77,672 $ 316,409 Net charge-offs (13,941 ) — (13,941 ) Provision for credit losses 81,400 (9,374 ) 72,026 Balances – June 30, 2020 $ 306,196 $ 68,298 $ 374,494 Six months ended June 30, 2020: Balances – December 31, 2019 $ 108,525 $ — $ 108,525 Adoption of Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) methodology 39,588 54,924 94,512 Balances – January 1, 2020 148,113 54,924 203,037 Net charge-offs (18,232 ) — (18,232 ) Provision for credit losses 176,315 13,374 189,689 Balances – June 30, 2020 $ 306,196 $ 68,298 $ 374,494 Three months ended June 30, 2019: Balances – March 31, 2019 $ 105,954 $ — $ 105,954 Net charge-offs (6,081 ) — (6,081 ) Provision for credit losses 6,769 — 6,769 Balances – June 30, 2019 $ 106,642 $ — $ 106,642 Six months ended June 30, 2019: Balances – December 31, 2018 $ 102,264 $ — $ 102,264 Net charge-offs (9,072 ) — (9,072 ) Provision for credit losses 13,450 — 13,450 Balances – June 30, 2019 $ 106,642 $ — $ 106,642



Bank OZK

Summary of Deposits – By Account Type

Unaudited June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Non-interest bearing $ 3,696,306 17.8 % $ 2,795,251 15.1 % Interest bearing: Transaction (NOW) 2,929,462 14.1 2,706,426 14.7 Savings and money market 4,518,178 21.8 5,601,181 30.3 Time deposits less than $100 3,783,621 18.3 3,321,446 18.0 Time deposits of $100 or more 5,796,031 28.0 4,049,955 21.9 Total deposits $ 20,723,598 100.0 % $ 18,474,259 100.0 %



Summary of Deposits – By Customer Type

Unaudited June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Consumer $ 10,083,452 48.7 % $ 7,526,014 40.7 % Commercial 5,439,295 26.2 4,334,366 23.5 Public Funds 2,545,778 12.3 3,782,415 20.5 Brokered 2,018,331 9.7 2,115,193 11.4 Reciprocal 636,742 3.1 716,271 3.9 Total deposits $ 20,723,598 100.0 % $ 18,474,259 100.0 %



Bank OZK

Selected Consolidated Financial Data

Unaudited Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Income statement data: Net interest income $ 216,593 $ 224,536 (3.5 )% $ 426,367 $ 450,424 (5.3 )% Provision for credit losses 72,026 6,769 964.1 189,689 13,450 1,310.3 Non-interest income 21,591 26,603 (18.8 ) 49,271 50,675 (2.8 ) Non-interest expense 100,953 99,131 1.8 204,378 195,809 4.4 Net income available to common stockholders 50,266 110,503 (54.5 ) 62,132 221,209 (71.9 ) Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1) 137,231 152,008 (9.7 ) 271,260 305,290 (11.1 ) Common share and per common share data: Net income per share − diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.86 (54.7 )% $ 0.48 $ 1.71 (71.9 )% Net income per share − basic 0.39 0.86 (54.7 ) 0.48 1.72 (72.1 ) Cash dividends per share 0.27 0.23 17.4 0.53 0.45 17.8 Book value per share 31.78 30.97 2.6 31.78 30.97 2.6 Tangible book value per share(1) 26.53 25.61 3.6 26.53 25.61 3.6 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) 129,399 129,079 129,349 129,022 End of period shares outstanding (thousands) 129,350 128,947 129,350 128,947 Balance sheet data at period end: Total assets $ 26,380,409 $ 22,960,731 14.9 % $ 26,380,409 $ 22,960,731 14.9 % Total loans 19,311,078 17,485,205 10.4 19,311,078 17,485,205 10.4 Non-purchased loans 18,247,431 15,786,809 15.6 18,247,431 15,786,809 15.6 Purchased loans 1,063,647 1,698,396 (37.4 ) 1,063,647 1,698,396 (37.4 ) Allowance for loan losses 306,196 106,642 187.1 306,196 106,642 187.1 Foreclosed assets 18,328 33,467 (45.2 ) 18,328 33,467 (45.2 ) Investment securities − AFS 3,299,944 2,548,489 29.5 3,299,944 2,548,489 29.5 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 679,166 690,304 (1.6 ) 679,166 690,304 (1.6 ) Deposits 20,723,598 18,186,215 14.0 20,723,598 18,186,215 14.0 Other borrowings 903,696 201,455 348.6 903,696 201,455 348.6 Subordinated notes 223,854 223,471 0.2 223,854 223,471 0.2 Subordinated debentures 120,194 119,635 0.5 120,194 119,635 0.5 Unfunded balance of closed loans 11,411,441 11,167,055 2.2 11,411,441 11,167,055 2.2 Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments 68,298 — NM 68,298 — NM Total common stockholders’ equity 4,110,666 3,993,247 2.9 4,110,666 3,993,247 2.9 Net unrealized gains on investment securities AFS included in common stockholders' equity 63,177 19,693 63,177 19,693 Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio 93.18 % 96.15 % 93.18 % 96.15 % Selected ratios: Return on average assets(2) 0.78 % 1.95 % 0.50 % 1.97 % Return on average common stockholders’ equity(2) 4.92 11.29 3.04 11.52 Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1) (2) 5.89 13.70 3.64 14.04 Average common equity to total average assets 15.93 17.31 16.59 17.12 Net interest margin – FTE(2) 3.74 4.45 3.84 4.49 Efficiency ratio 42.07 39.30 42.71 38.89 Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(2) (3) 0.05 0.12 0.06 0.09 Net charge-offs to average total loans(2) 0.29 0.14 0.20 0.10 Nonperforming loans to total loans(4) 0.18 0.15 0.18 0.15 Nonperforming assets to total assets(4) 0.19 0.25 0.19 0.25 Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5) 1.59 0.61 1.59 0.61 Other information: Non-accrual loans(4) $ 31,083 $ 22,860 $ 31,083 $ 22,860 Accruing loans − 90 days past due(4) — — — — Troubled and restructured non-purchased loans − accruing(4) 934 1,399 934 1,399

(1) Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, tangible book value per common share and return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

(2) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

(3) Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.

(4) Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.

(5) Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.

NM – Not meaningful



Selected Consolidated Financial Data (continued)

Unaudited Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, 2020 2020 % Change (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Income statement data: Net interest income $ 216,593 $ 209,775 3.3 % Provision for credit losses 72,026 117,663 (38.8 ) Non-interest income 21,591 27,680 (22.0 ) Non-interest expense 100,953 103,425 (2.4 ) Net income available to common stockholders 50,266 11,866 323.6 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1) 137,231 134,030 2.4 Common share and per common share data: Net income per share − diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.09 333.3 % Net income per share − basic 0.39 0.09 333.3 Cash dividends per share 0.27 0.26 3.8 Book value per share 31.78 31.57 0.7 Tangible book value per share (1) 26.53 26.30 0.9 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) 129,399 129,307 End of period shares outstanding (thousands) 129,350 129,324 Balance sheet data at period end: Total assets $ 26,380,409 $ 24,565,810 7.4 % Total loans 19,311,078 18,228,204 5.9 Non-purchased loans 18,247,431 17,030,378 7.1 Purchased loans 1,063,647 1,197,826 (11.2 ) Allowance for loan losses 306,196 238,737 28.3 Foreclosed assets 18,328 20,616 (11.1 ) Investment securities − AFS 3,299,944 2,816,556 17.2 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 679,166 681,747 (0.4 ) Deposits 20,723,598 18,809,190 10.2 Other borrowings 903,696 1,051,353 (14.0 ) Subordinated notes 223,854 223,759 — Subordinated debentures 120,194 120,055 0.1 Unfunded balance of closed loans 11,411,441 11,334,737 0.7 Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments 68,298 77,672 (12.1 ) Total common stockholders’ equity 4,110,666 4,083,150 0.7 Net unrealized gains on investment securities AFS included in common stockholders' equity 63,177 54,888 Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio 93.18 % 96.91 % Selected ratios: Return on average assets(2) 0.78 % 0.20 % Return on average common stockholders’ equity(2) 4.92 1.16 Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1) (2) 5.89 1.39 Average common equity to total average assets 15.93 17.31 Net interest margin – FTE(2) 3.74 3.96 Efficiency ratio 42.07 43.35 Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(2) (3) 0.05 0.08 Net charge-offs to average total loans(2) 0.29 0.10 Nonperforming loans to total loans(4) 0.18 0.16 Nonperforming assets to total assets(4) 0.19 0.19 Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5) 1.59 1.31 Other information: Non-accrual loans(4) $ 31,083 $ 25,681 Accruing loans − 90 days past due(4) — — Troubled and restructured non-purchased loans − accruing(4) 934 757

(1) Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, tangible book value per common share and return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

(2) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

(3) Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.

(4) Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.

(5) Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.



Bank OZK

Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data

Unaudited 9/30/18 12/31/18 3/31/19 6/30/19 9/30/19 12/31/19 3/31/20 6/30/20 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Earnings Summary: Net interest income $ 220,614 $ 228,382 $ 225,888 $ 224,536 $ 218,780 $ 214,977 $ 209,775 $ 216,593 Federal tax (FTE) adjustment 1,132 1,219 1,207 1,136 1,038 1,028 1,133 1,753 Net interest income (FTE) 221,746 229,601 227,095 225,672 219,818 216,005 210,908 218,346 Provision for credit losses (41,949 ) (7,271 ) (6,681 ) (6,769 ) (7,854 ) (4,938 ) (117,663 ) (72,026 ) Non-interest income 24,121 27,560 24,072 26,603 26,446 30,406 27,680 21,591 Non-interest expense (102,942 ) (94,893 ) (96,678 ) (99,131 ) (100,914 ) (104,406 ) (103,425 ) (100,953 ) Pretax income (FTE) 100,976 154,997 147,808 146,375 137,496 137,067 17,500 66,958 FTE adjustment (1,132 ) (1,219 ) (1,207 ) (1,136 ) (1,038 ) (1,028 ) (1,133 ) (1,753 ) Provision for income taxes (25,665 ) (38,750 ) (35,889 ) (34,726 ) (32,574 ) (35,240 ) (4,509 ) (14,948 ) Noncontrolling interest 1 3 (6 ) (10 ) 7 7 8 9 Net income available to common stockholders $ 74,180 $ 115,031 $ 110,706 $ 110,503 $ 103,891 $ 100,806 $ 11,866 $ 50,266 Earnings per common share – diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.89 $ 0.86 $ 0.86 $ 0.81 $ 0.78 $ 0.09 $ 0.39 Non-interest Income: Service charges on deposit accounts $ 9,730 $ 10,585 $ 9,722 $ 10,291 $ 10,827 $ 10,933 $ 10,009 $ 8,281 Trust income 1,730 1,821 1,730 1,839 1,975 2,010 1,939 1,759 BOLI income: Increase in cash surrender value 5,321 5,269 5,162 5,178 5,208 5,167 5,067 5,057 Death benefits — 482 — — 206 2,989 608 — Loan service, maintenance and other fees 4,724 5,245 4,874 4,565 4,197 4,282 3,716 3,394 Other income from purchased loans 1,418 2,370 795 1,455 674 759 — — Gains (losses) on sales of other assets (518 ) 465 284 402 189 1,358 161 621 Net gains on investment securities — — — 713 — — 2,223 — Other 1,716 1,323 1,505 2,160 3,170 2,908 3,957 2,479 Total non-interest income $ 24,121 $ 27,560 $ 24,072 $ 26,603 $ 26,446 $ 30,406 $ 27,680 $ 21,591 Non-interest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits $ 41,477 $ 41,837 $ 44,868 $ 47,558 $ 48,376 $ 52,050 $ 51,473 $ 48,410 Net occupancy and equipment 14,358 14,027 14,750 14,587 14,825 14,855 15,330 15,756 Other operating expenses 47,107 39,029 37,060 36,986 37,713 37,501 36,622 36,787 Total non-interest expense $ 102,942 $ 94,893 $ 96,678 $ 99,131 $ 100,914 $ 104,406 $ 103,425 $ 100,953 Balance Sheet Data: Total assets $ 22,086,539 $ 22,388,030 $ 23,005,652 $ 22,960,731 $ 23,402,679 $ 23,555,728 $ 24,565,810 $ 26,380,409 Non-purchased loans 14,440,623 15,073,791 15,610,681 15,786,809 16,307,621 16,224,539 17,030,378 18,247,431 Purchased loans 2,285,168 2,044,032 1,864,715 1,698,396 1,427,230 1,307,504 1,197,826 1,063,647 Investment securities – AFS 2,669,877 2,862,340 2,769,602 2,548,489 2,414,722 2,277,389 2,816,556 3,299,944 Deposits 17,822,915 17,938,415 18,476,868 18,186,215 18,440,078 18,474,259 18,809,190 20,723,598 Unfunded balance of closed loans 11,891,247 11,364,975 11,544,218 11,167,055 11,429,918 11,325,598 11,334,737 11,411,441 Common stockholders' equity 3,653,596 3,770,330 3,882,643 3,993,247 4,078,324 4,150,351 4,083,150 4,110,666



Bank OZK

Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data (Continued)

Unaudited 9/30/18 12/31/18 3/31/19 6/30/19 9/30/19 12/31/19 3/31/20 6/30/20 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Allowance for Credit Losses: Balance at beginning of period $ 104,638 $ 98,200 $ 102,264 $ 105,954 $ 106,642 $ 109,001 $ 108,525 $ 316,409 Adoption of CECL(1) methodology — — — — — — 94,512 — Net charge-offs (48,387 ) (3,207 ) (2,991 ) (6,081 ) (5,495 ) (5,414 ) (4,291 ) (13,941 ) Provision for credit losses 41,949 7,271 6,681 6,769 7,854 4,938 117,663 72,026 Balance at end of period $ 98,200 $ 102,264 $ 105,954 $ 106,642 $ 109,001 $ 108,525 $ 316,409 $ 374,494 Allowance for loan losses $ 98,200 $ 102,264 $ 105,954 $ 106,642 $ 109,001 $ 108,525 $ 238,737 $ 306,196 Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments — — — — — — 77,672 68,298 Total allowance for credit losses $ 98,200 $ 102,264 $ 105,954 $ 106,642 $ 109,001 $ 108,525 $ 316,409 $ 374,494 Selected Ratios: Net interest margin – FTE(2) 4.47 % 4.55 % 4.53 % 4.45 % 4.26 % 4.15 % 3.96 % 3.74 % Efficiency ratio 41.87 36.90 38.49 39.30 40.98 42.37 43.35 42.07 Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(2) (3) 1.32 0.06 0.05 0.12 0.07 0.10 0.08 0.05 Net charge-offs to average total loans(2) 1.14 0.07 0.07 0.14 0.12 0.12 0.10 0.29 Nonperforming loans to total loans(4) 0.23 0.23 0.22 0.15 0.17 0.15 0.16 0.18 Nonperforming assets to total assets(4) 0.23 0.23 0.21 0.25 0.26 0.18 0.19 0.19 Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5) 0.59 0.60 0.61 0.61 0.61 0.62 1.31 1.59 Loans past due 30 days or more, including

past due non-accrual loans, to total loans(4) 0.17 0.28 0.28 0.13 0.14 0.19 0.18 0.13

(1) Current Expected Credit Loss methodology.

(2) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

(3) Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.

(4) Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.

(5) Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.







Bank OZK

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis – FTE

Unaudited Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Earning assets: Interest earning deposits and federal funds sold $ 1,303,791 $ 330 0.10 % $ 118,761 $ 941 3.18 % $ 1,335,544 $ 4,706 0.71 % $ 93,031 $ 1,354 2.94 % Investment securities: Taxable 1,923,362 11,055 2.31 2,172,732 13,585 2.51 1,859,711 21,814 2.36 2,241,370 28,481 2.56 Tax-exempt – FTE 1,151,492 7,400 2.58 509,119 4,675 3.68 818,777 11,953 2.94 512,348 9,579 3.77 Non-purchased loans – FTE 17,963,230 233,015 5.22 15,760,582 250,235 6.37 17,244,750 465,046 5.42 15,622,442 496,276 6.41 Purchased loans 1,133,611 17,087 6.06 1,785,374 28,519 6.41 1,199,512 38,474 6.45 1,866,130 58,714 6.34 Total earning assets – FTE 23,475,486 268,887 4.61 20,346,568 297,955 5.87 22,458,294 541,993 4.85 20,335,321 594,404 5.89 Non-interest earning assets 2,318,334 2,342,995 2,335,832 2,280,063 Total assets $ 25,793,820 $ 22,689,563 $ 24,794,126 $ 22,615,384 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities: Deposits: Savings and interest bearing transaction $ 7,517,260 $ 7,702 0.41 % $ 9,640,727 $ 37,510 1.56 % $ 7,824,330 $ 27,449 0.71 % $ 9,586,233 $ 73,613 1.55 % Time deposits of $100 or more 5,279,716 23,765 1.81 3,137,419 16,698 2.13 4,834,026 45,955 1.91 3,153,873 32,252 2.06 Other time deposits 3,752,793 13,784 1.48 2,580,584 13,184 2.05 3,543,161 29,529 1.68 2,508,405 24,614 1.98 Total interest bearing deposits 16,549,769 45,251 1.10 15,358,730 67,392 1.76 16,201,517 102,933 1.28 15,248,511 130,479 1.73 Repurchase agreements with customers 8,087 6 0.30 11,101 11 0.41 7,985 13 0.31 16,616 33 0.40 Other borrowings (1) 1,043,004 963 0.37 70,390 19 0.11 669,987 1,013 0.30 169,439 1,408 1.68 Subordinated notes 223,793 3,172 5.70 223,419 3,181 5.71 223,752 6,344 5.70 223,370 6,326 5.71 Subordinated debentures (1) 120,120 1,149 3.85 119,559 1,680 5.64 120,052 2,436 4.08 119,486 3,392 5.72 Total interest bearing liabilities 17,944,773 50,541 1.13 15,783,199 72,283 1.84 17,223,293 112,739 1.32 15,777,422 141,638 1.81 Non-interest bearing liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits 3,478,030 2,723,657 3,202,663 2,740,291 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 257,874 252,062 251,026 223,491 Total liabilities 21,680,677 18,758,918 20,676,982 18,741,204 Common stockholders’ equity 4,110,038 3,927,522 4,114,035 3,871,065 Noncontrolling interest 3,105 3,123 3,109 3,115 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 25,793,820 $ 22,689,563 $ 24,794,126 $ 22,615,384 Net interest income – FTE $ 218,346 $ 225,672 $ 429,254 $ 452,766 Net interest margin – FTE 3.74 % 4.45 % 3.84 % 4.49 % (1) The interest expense and the rates for “other borrowings” and for “subordinated debentures” were affected by capitalized interest. Capitalized interest included in other borrowings totaled $0.27 million for the second quarter and $0.62 million for the first six months of 2020 compared to $0.40 million for the second quarter and $0.75 million for the first six months of 2019. In the absence of this interest capitalization, the rates on other borrowings would have been 0.47% for the second quarter and 0.49% for the first six months of 2020 compared to 2.36% for the second quarter and 2.56% for the first six months of 2019. Capitalized interest included in subordinated debentures totaled $0.03 million for the second quarter and $0.18 million for the first six months of 2020 (none in the second quarter or first six months of 2019). In the absence of this interest capitalization, the rates on subordinated debentures would have been 3.95% for the second quarter and 4.37% for the first six months of 2020.



Bank OZK

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Calculation of Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity

and the Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity

Unaudited Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Net income available to common stockholders $ 50,266 $ 110,503 $ 62,132 $ 221,209 Average common stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $ 4,110,038 $ 3,927,522 $ 4,114,035 $ 3,871,065 Less average intangible assets: Goodwill (660,789 ) (660,789 ) (660,789 ) (660,789 ) Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization (19,563 ) (31,225 ) (20,987 ) (32,822 ) Total average intangibles (680,352 ) (692,014 ) (681,776 ) (693,611 ) Average tangible common stockholders’ equity $ 3,429,686 $ 3,235,508 $ 3,432,259 $ 3,177,454 Return on average common stockholders’ equity(1) 4.92 % 11.29 % 3.04 % 11.52 % Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1) 5.89 % 13.70 % 3.64 % 14.04 % (1) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

Calculation of Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity

and Tangible Book Value per Common Share

Unaudited June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2020 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Total common stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $ 4,110,666 $ 3,993,247 $ 4,083,150 Less intangible assets: Goodwill (660,789 ) (660,789 ) (660,789 ) Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated

amortization (18,377 ) (29,515 ) (20,958 ) Total intangibles (679,166 ) (690,304 ) (681,747 ) Total tangible common stockholders' equity $ 3,431,500 $ 3,302,943 $ 3,401,403 Shares of common stock outstanding 129,350 128,947 129,324 Book value per common share $ 31.78 $ 30.97 $ 31.57 Tangible book value per common share $ 26.53 $ 25.61 $ 26.30

Calculation of Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity

and the Ratio of Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity

to Total Tangible Assets

Unaudited June 30, 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Total common stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $ 4,110,666 $ 3,993,247 Less intangible assets: Goodwill (660,789 ) (660,789 ) Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization (18,377 ) (29,515 ) Total intangibles (679,166 ) (690,304 ) Total tangible common stockholders' equity $ 3,431,500 $ 3,302,943 Total assets $ 26,380,409 $ 22,960,731 Less intangible assets: Goodwill (660,789 ) (660,789 ) Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization (18,377 ) (29,515 ) Total intangibles (679,166 ) (690,304 ) Total tangible assets $ 25,701,243 $ 22,270,427 Ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets 15.58 % 17.39 % Ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets 13.35 % 14.83 %

Calculation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue

Unaudited Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Income before taxes $ 65,205 $ 145,239 $ 16,367 $ 81,571 $ 291,840 Provision for credit losses 72,026 6,769 117,663 189,689 13,450 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $ 137,231 $ 152,008 $ 134,030 $ 271,260 $ 305,290



