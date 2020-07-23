Bank OZK Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $50.3 million, a 54.5% decrease from $110.5 million for the second quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per common share for the second quarter of 2020 were $0.39, a 54.7% decrease from $0.86 for the second quarter of 2019.
For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net income was $62.1 million, a 71.9% decrease from $221.2 million for the first six months of 2019. Diluted earnings per common share for the first six months of 2020 were $0.48, a 71.9% decrease from $1.71 for the first six months of 2019.
The COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected the global economy in the first half of 2020. The sudden and severe economic downturn, combined with the implementation of the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) method to calculate the Bank’s allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) and uncertain future economic projections, resulted in the Bank incurring provision for credit losses of $72.0 million in the second quarter and $189.7 million in the first six months of 2020, resulting in a total ACL of $374.5 million at June 30, 2020.
The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the second quarter of 2020 were 0.78%, 4.92% and 5.89%, respectively, compared to 1.95%, 11.29% and 13.70%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2019. The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholder’s equity and average tangible stockholders’ equity for the first six months of 2020 were 0.50%, 3.04% and 3.64%, respectively, compared to 1.97%, 11.52%, and 14.04%, respectively, for the first six months of 2019. The calculation of the Bank’s return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliation to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We have continued our long-standing focus on our team members, our customers, serving the communities in which we operate and delivering favorable returns for shareholders. Our strong credit culture and consistent discipline have been important ingredients in our success, and we believe they have positioned us well for the current economic environment.”
KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS
Total loans were $19.31 billion at June 30, 2020, a 10.4% increase from $17.49 billion at June 30, 2019. Non-purchased loans, which exclude loans acquired in previous acquisitions, were $18.25 billion at June 30, 2020, a 15.6% increase from $15.79 billion at June 30, 2019. Purchased loans, which consist of loans acquired in previous acquisitions, were $1.06 billion at June 30, 2020, a 37.4% decrease from $1.70 billion at June 30, 2019.
Deposits were $20.72 billion at June 30, 2020, a 14.0% increase from $18.19 billion at June 30, 2019. Total assets were $26.38 billion at June 30, 2020, a 14.9% increase from $22.96 billion at June 30, 2019.
Common stockholders’ equity was $4.11 billion at June 30, 2020, a 2.9% increase from $3.99 billion at June 30, 2019. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $3.43 billion at June 30, 2020, a 3.9% increase from $3.30 billion at June 30, 2019. Book value per common share was $31.78 at June 30, 2020, a 2.6% increase from $30.97 at June 30, 2019. Tangible book value per common share was $26.53 at June 30, 2020, a 3.6% increase from $25.61 at June 30, 2019. The calculations of the Bank’s tangible common stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per common share and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
The Bank’s ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets was 15.58% at June 30, 2020 compared to 17.39% at June 30, 2019. Its ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets was 13.35% at June 30, 2020 compared to 14.83% at June 30, 2019. The calculation of the Bank’s ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
MANAGEMENT’S COMMENTS, CONFERENCE CALL, TRANSCRIPT AND FILINGS
In connection with this release, the Bank released management's comments on its quarterly results, which are available at http://ir.ozk.com. This release should be read in conjunction with management's comments on the quarterly results.
The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC's website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank's Investor Relations website at http://ir.ozk.com.
This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures, specifically return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share, total tangible common stockholders’ equity, the ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets and pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, to assess the strength of its capital, its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders and trends in its core earnings. These measures typically adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets and provision for credit losses. Management believes presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information which contributes to a proper understanding of the financial results and capital levels of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release under the caption “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
STATEMENT REGARDING IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC
The Bank prioritizes the health and safety of its employees and customers, and it will continue to do so throughout the duration of the pandemic. At the same time, the Bank remains focused on improving shareholder value, managing credit exposure, managing expenses, enhancing the customer experience and supporting the communities it serves.
In management’s comments on its quarterly results (released simultaneously with this news release) and in its earnings conference call, the Bank has sought and will seek to describe the historical and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Bank’s assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations, including the information and discussions regarding the increases in its provision and allowance for credit losses and the discussion regarding negative pressure to its net interest margin. Although the Bank believes that the statements that pertain to future events, results and trends and their impact on the Bank’s business are reasonable at the present time, those statements are not historical facts and are based upon current assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections, many of which, by their nature, are beyond the Bank’s control. Accordingly, all discussions regarding future events, results and trends and their impact on the Bank’s business, even in the near term, are necessarily uncertain given the fluid and evolving nature of the pandemic.
If the health, logistical or economic effects of the pandemic worsen, or if the assumptions, expectations, estimates or projections that underlie the Bank’s statements regarding future effects or trends prove to be incorrect, then the Bank’s actual assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations may be materially and adversely impacted in ways that the Bank cannot reasonably forecast. Accordingly, when reading this news release and the accompanying prepared remarks from management on its quarterly results and when listening to the earnings conference call, undue reliance should not be placed upon any statement pertaining to future events, results and trends and their impact on the Bank’s business in future periods.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release and other communications by the Bank include certain “forward-looking statements” regarding the Bank’s plans, expectations, thoughts, beliefs, estimates, goals and outlook for the future that are intended to be covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time. Those statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: potential delays or other problems implementing the Bank’s growth, expansion and acquisition strategies, including delays in identifying satisfactory sites, hiring or retaining qualified personnel, obtaining regulatory or other approvals, obtaining permits and designing, constructing and opening new offices or relocating, selling or closing existing offices; the ability to enter into and/or close additional acquisitions; the availability of and access to capital; possible downgrades in the Bank’s credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs or availability of funding from capital markets; the ability to attract new or retain existing or acquired deposits or to retain or grow loans, including growth from unfunded closed loans; the ability to generate future revenue growth or to control future growth in non-interest expense; interest rate fluctuations, including changes in the yield curve between short-term and long-term interest rates or changes in the relative relationships of various interest rate indices; the potential impact of the proposed phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) or other changes involving LIBOR; competitive factors and pricing pressures, including their effect on the Bank’s net interest margin or core spread; general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, and the effect of such conditions on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, the value of investment securities and asset recovery values; changes in legal, financial and/or regulatory requirements; recently enacted and potential legislation and regulatory actions and the costs and expenses to comply with new and/or existing legislation and regulatory actions, including those in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; changes in U.S. Government monetary and fiscal policy; FDIC special assessments or changes to regular assessments; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity; the impact of failure in, or breach of, the Bank’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom it does business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Bank or its customers; natural disasters or acts of war or terrorism; the adverse effects of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, including the magnitude and duration of the pandemic and actions taken to contain or treat COVID-19, on the Bank, the Bank’s customers, the global economy and financial markets; international or political instability; impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets; adoption of new accounting standards, including the effects from the adoption of the CECL model on January 1, 2020, or changes in existing standards; and adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions or rulings as well as other factors identified in this press release or as detailed from time to time in the other public reports the Bank files with the FDIC, including those factors described in the disclosures under the headings “Forward-Looking Information” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Bank’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of the foregoing risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those projected in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. The Bank disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information or otherwise.
GENERAL INFORMATION
Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Bank OZK is the #1 capitalized bank among the nation’s top 100 largest publicly traded U.S. banks by asset size, based on Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio at March 31, 2020, according to data obtained from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Bank OZK was named Best Bank in the South for 2019-2020 by Money, the personal finance news and advice brand. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Bank OZK conducts operations through more than 250 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, California, New York and Mississippi. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P. O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.
Bank OZK Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,646,070
$
1,495,757
Investment securities ― available for sale ("AFS")
3,299,944
2,277,389
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and other banker's bank stocks
50,742
21,855
Non-purchased loans
18,247,431
16,224,539
Purchased loans
1,063,647
1,307,504
Allowance for loan losses
(306,196
)
(108,525
)
Net loans
19,004,882
17,423,518
Premises and equipment, net
732,674
711,541
Foreclosed assets
18,328
19,096
Accrued interest receivable
82,729
75,208
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)
748,193
738,860
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
679,166
684,542
Other, net
117,681
107,962
Total assets
$
26,380,409
$
23,555,728
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Deposits:
Demand non-interest bearing
$
3,696,306
$
2,795,251
Savings and interest bearing transaction
7,447,640
8,307,607
Time
9,579,652
7,371,401
Total deposits
20,723,598
18,474,259
Repurchase agreements with customers
9,277
11,249
Other borrowings
903,696
351,387
Subordinated notes
223,854
223,663
Subordinated debentures
120,194
119,916
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments
68,298
—
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
217,726
221,786
Total liabilities
22,266,643
19,402,260
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding at June 30, 2020 or December 31, 2019
—
—
Common stock; $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 129,350,301 and 128,951,024 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
1,293
1,289
Additional paid-in capital
2,257,867
2,251,824
Retained earnings
1,788,329
1,869,983
Accumulated other comprehensive income
63,177
27,255
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest
4,110,666
4,150,351
Noncontrolling interest
3,100
3,117
Total stockholders’ equity
4,113,766
4,153,468
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
26,380,409
$
23,555,728
Bank OZK Consolidated Statements of Income Unaudited
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest income:
Non-purchased loans
$
232,816
$
250,081
$
464,669
$
495,946
Purchased loans
17,087
28,519
38,474
58,714
Investment securities:
Taxable
11,055
13,585
21,814
28,481
Tax-exempt
5,846
3,693
9,443
7,567
Deposits with banks and federal funds sold
330
941
4,706
1,354
Total interest income
267,134
296,819
539,106
592,062
Interest expense:
Deposits
45,251
67,392
102,933
130,479
Repurchase agreements with customers
6
11
13
33
Other borrowings
963
19
1,013
1,408
Subordinated notes
3,172
3,181
6,344
6,326
Subordinated debentures
1,149
1,680
2,436
3,392
Total interest expense
50,541
72,283
112,739
141,638
Net interest income
216,593
224,536
426,367
450,424
Provision for credit losses
72,026
6,769
189,689
13,450
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
144,567
217,767
236,678
436,974
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
8,281
10,291
18,290
20,014
Trust income
1,759
1,839
3,698
3,569
BOLI income:
Increase in cash surrender value
5,057
5,178
10,124
10,340
Death benefits
—
—
608
—
Loan service, maintenance and other fees
3,394
4,565
7,110
9,438
Other income from purchased loans
—
1,455
—
2,251
Gains on sales of other assets
621
402
783
686
Net gains on investment securities
—
713
2,223
713
Other
2,479
2,160
6,435
3,664
Total non-interest income
21,591
26,603
49,271
50,675
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
48,410
47,558
99,883
92,425
Net occupancy and equipment
15,756
14,587
31,086
29,338
Other operating expenses
36,787
36,986
73,409
74,046
Total non-interest expense
100,953
99,131
204,378
195,809
Income before taxes
65,205
145,239
81,571
291,840
Provision for income taxes
14,948
34,726
19,456
70,615
Net income
50,257
110,513
62,115
221,225
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
9
(10
)
17
(16
)
Net income available to common stockholders
$
50,266
$
110,503
$
62,132
$
221,209
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.39
$
0.86
$
0.48
$
1.72
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.39
$
0.86
$
0.48
$
1.71
Bank OZK Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity Unaudited
Common Stock
Additional Paid-In Capital
Retained Earnings
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Non- Controlling Interest
Total
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended June 30, 2020:
Balances – March 31, 2020
$
1,293
$
2,253,991
$
1,772,978
$
54,888
$
3,109
$
4,086,259
Net income
—
—
50,257
—
—
50,257
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
—
9
—
(9
)
—
Total other comprehensive income
—
—
—
8,289
—
8,289
Common stock dividends paid, $0.27 per share
—
—
(34,915
)
—
—
(34,915
)
Issuance of 46,676 shares of unvested restricted common stock
—
—
—
—
—
—
Stock-based compensation expense
—
3,876
—
—
—
3,876
Forfeitures of 20,810 shares of unvested restricted common stock
—
—
—
—
—
—
Balances – June 30, 2020
$
1,293
$
2,257,867
$
1,788,329
$
63,177
$
3,100
$
4,113,766
Six months ended June 30, 2020:
Balances – December 31, 2019
$
1,289
$
2,251,824
$
1,869,983
$
27,255
$
3,117
$
4,153,468
Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle
—
—
(75,344
)
—
—
(75,344
)
Balances – January 1, 2020
1,289
2,251,824
1,794,639
27,255
3,117
4,078,124
Net income
—
—
62,115
—
—
62,115
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
—
17
—
(17
)
—
Total other comprehensive income
—
—
—
35,922
—
35,922
Common stock dividends paid, $0.53 per share
—
—
(68,442
)
—
—
(68,442
)
Issuance of 4,300 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options
—
45
—
—
—
45
Issuance of 493,761 shares of unvested restricted common stock
5
(5
)
—
—
—
—
Repurchase and cancellation of 61,873 shares of common stock
(1
)
(1,852
)
—
—
—
(1,853
)
Stock-based compensation expense
—
7,855
—
—
—
7,855
Forfeitures of 36,911 shares of unvested restricted common stock
—
—
—
—
—
—
Balances – June 30, 2020
$
1,293
$
2,257,867
$
1,788,329
$
63,177
$
3,100
$
4,113,766
Bank OZK Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity (Continued) Unaudited
Common Stock
Additional Paid-In Capital
Retained Earnings
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Non- Controlling Interest
Total
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended June 30, 2019:
Balances – March 31, 2019
$
1,289
$
2,239,404
$
1,647,626
$
(5,676
)
$
3,121
$
3,885,764
Net income
—
—
110,513
—
—
110,513
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
—
(10
)
—
10
—
Total other comprehensive income
—
—
—
25,369
—
25,369
Common stock dividends paid, $0.23 per share
—
—
(29,643
)
—
—
(29,643
)
Issuance of 27,250 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options
1
489
—
—
—
490
Issuance of 22,200 shares of unvested restricted common stock
—
—
—
—
—
—
Stock-based compensation expense
—
3,885
—
—
—
3,885
Forfeiture of 50,262 shares of unvested restricted common stock
(1
)
1
—
—
—
—
Balances – June 30, 2019
$
1,289
$
2,243,779
$
1,728,486
$
19,693
$
3,131
$
3,996,378
Six months ended June 30, 2019:
Balances – December 31, 2018
$
1,286
$
2,237,948
$
1,565,201
$
(34,105
)
$
3,035
$
3,773,365
Net income
—
—
221,225
—
—
221,225
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
—
(16
)
—
16
—
Total other comprehensive income
—
—
—
53,798
—
53,798
Common stock dividends paid, $0.45 per share
—
—
(57,924
)
—
—
(57,924
)
Noncontrolling interest cash contribution
—
—
—
—
80
80
Issuance of 56,550 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options
1
876
—
—
—
877
Issuance of 406,074 shares of unvested restricted common stock
4
(4
)
—
—
—
—
Repurchase and cancellation of 62,742 shares of common stock
(1
)
(1,646
)
—
—
—
(1,647
)
Stock-based compensation expense
—
6,604
—
—
—
6,604
Forfeiture of 64,215 shares of unvested restricted common stock
(1
)
1
—
—
—
—
Balances – June 30, 2019
$
1,289
$
2,243,779
$
1,728,486
$
19,693
$
3,131
$
3,996,378
Bank OZK Summary of Non-Interest Expense Unaudited
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Dollars in thousands)
Salaries and employee benefits
$
48,410
$
47,558
$
99,883
$
92,425
Net occupancy and equipment
15,756
14,587
31,086
29,338
Other operating expenses:
Professional and outside services
7,939
8,105
14,982
16,669
Software and data processing
5,145
4,757
10,119
9,466
Deposit insurance and assessments
4,585
3,488
8,005
7,140
Telecommunication services
2,334
2,810
4,511
6,154
Postage and supplies
1,892
2,058
3,945
4,161
Advertising and public relations
1,704
1,671
3,407
3,353
Travel and meals
710
2,939
2,812
5,608
ATM expense
1,002
1,099
2,162
2,086
Loan collection and repossession expense
857
918
1,551
1,901
Writedowns of foreclosed assets
720
594
1,599
1,155
Amortization of intangibles
2,582
3,012
5,377
6,157
Other
7,317
5,535
14,939
10,196
Total non-interest expense
$
100,953
$
99,131
$
204,378
$
195,809
Bank OZK Summary of Total Loans Outstanding Unaudited
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
(Dollars in thousands)
Real estate:
Residential 1-4 family
$
1,002,627
5.2
%
$
998,632
5.7
%
Non-farm/non-residential
4,383,137
22.7
3,956,579
22.6
Construction/land development
7,030,963
36.4
6,391,429
36.4
Agricultural
232,121
1.2
230,076
1.3
Multifamily residential
1,371,449
7.1
1,194,192
6.8
Total real estate
14,020,297
72.6
12,770,908
72.8
Commercial and industrial
1,005,900
5.2
661,952
3.8
Consumer
2,843,396
14.7
2,934,534
16.8
Other
1,441,485
7.5
1,164,649
6.6
Total loans
19,311,078
100.0
%
17,532,043
100.0
%
Allowance for loan losses
(306,196
)
(108,525
)
Net loans
$
19,004,882
$
17,423,518
Bank OZK Allowance for Credit Losses Unaudited
Allowance for Loan Losses
Reserve for Losses on Unfunded Loan Commitments
Total Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in thousands)
Three months ended June 30, 2020:
Balances – March 31, 2020
$
238,737
$
77,672
$
316,409
Net charge-offs
(13,941
)
—
(13,941
)
Provision for credit losses
81,400
(9,374
)
72,026
Balances – June 30, 2020
$
306,196
$
68,298
$
374,494
Six months ended June 30, 2020:
Balances – December 31, 2019
$
108,525
$
—
$
108,525
Adoption of Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) methodology
39,588
54,924
94,512
Balances – January 1, 2020
148,113
54,924
203,037
Net charge-offs
(18,232
)
—
(18,232
)
Provision for credit losses
176,315
13,374
189,689
Balances – June 30, 2020
$
306,196
$
68,298
$
374,494
Three months ended June 30, 2019:
Balances – March 31, 2019
$
105,954
$
—
$
105,954
Net charge-offs
(6,081
)
—
(6,081
)
Provision for credit losses
6,769
—
6,769
Balances – June 30, 2019
$
106,642
$
—
$
106,642
Six months ended June 30, 2019:
Balances – December 31, 2018
$
102,264
$
—
$
102,264
Net charge-offs
(9,072
)
—
(9,072
)
Provision for credit losses
13,450
—
13,450
Balances – June 30, 2019
$
106,642
$
—
$
106,642
Bank OZK Summary of Deposits – By Account Type Unaudited
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
(Dollars in thousands)
Non-interest bearing
$
3,696,306
17.8
%
$
2,795,251
15.1
%
Interest bearing:
Transaction (NOW)
2,929,462
14.1
2,706,426
14.7
Savings and money market
4,518,178
21.8
5,601,181
30.3
Time deposits less than $100
3,783,621
18.3
3,321,446
18.0
Time deposits of $100 or more
5,796,031
28.0
4,049,955
21.9
Total deposits
$
20,723,598
100.0
%
$
18,474,259
100.0
%
Summary of Deposits – By Customer Type Unaudited
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
(Dollars in thousands)
Consumer
$
10,083,452
48.7
%
$
7,526,014
40.7
%
Commercial
5,439,295
26.2
4,334,366
23.5
Public Funds
2,545,778
12.3
3,782,415
20.5
Brokered
2,018,331
9.7
2,115,193
11.4
Reciprocal
636,742
3.1
716,271
3.9
Total deposits
$
20,723,598
100.0
%
$
18,474,259
100.0
%
Bank OZK Selected Consolidated Financial Data Unaudited
Net unrealized gains on investment securities AFS included in common stockholders' equity
63,177
19,693
63,177
19,693
Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio
93.18
%
96.15
%
93.18
%
96.15
%
Selected ratios:
Return on average assets(2)
0.78
%
1.95
%
0.50
%
1.97
%
Return on average common stockholders’ equity(2)
4.92
11.29
3.04
11.52
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1) (2)
5.89
13.70
3.64
14.04
Average common equity to total average assets
15.93
17.31
16.59
17.12
Net interest margin – FTE(2)
3.74
4.45
3.84
4.49
Efficiency ratio
42.07
39.30
42.71
38.89
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(2) (3)
0.05
0.12
0.06
0.09
Net charge-offs to average total loans(2)
0.29
0.14
0.20
0.10
Nonperforming loans to total loans(4)
0.18
0.15
0.18
0.15
Nonperforming assets to total assets(4)
0.19
0.25
0.19
0.25
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5)
1.59
0.61
1.59
0.61
Other information:
Non-accrual loans(4)
$
31,083
$
22,860
$
31,083
$
22,860
Accruing loans − 90 days past due(4)
—
—
—
—
Troubled and restructured non-purchased loans − accruing(4)
934
1,399
934
1,399
(1) Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, tangible book value per common share and return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. (2) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days. (3) Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans. (4) Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets. (5) Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments. NM – Not meaningful
Selected Consolidated Financial Data (continued) Unaudited
Net unrealized gains on investment securities AFS included in common stockholders' equity
63,177
54,888
Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio
93.18
%
96.91
%
Selected ratios:
Return on average assets(2)
0.78
%
0.20
%
Return on average common stockholders’ equity(2)
4.92
1.16
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1) (2)
5.89
1.39
Average common equity to total average assets
15.93
17.31
Net interest margin – FTE(2)
3.74
3.96
Efficiency ratio
42.07
43.35
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(2) (3)
0.05
0.08
Net charge-offs to average total loans(2)
0.29
0.10
Nonperforming loans to total loans(4)
0.18
0.16
Nonperforming assets to total assets(4)
0.19
0.19
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5)
1.59
1.31
Other information:
Non-accrual loans(4)
$
31,083
$
25,681
Accruing loans − 90 days past due(4)
—
—
Troubled and restructured non-purchased loans − accruing(4)
934
757
(1) Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, tangible book value per common share and return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. (2) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days. (3) Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans. (4) Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets. (5) Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.
Bank OZK Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data Unaudited
9/30/18
12/31/18
3/31/19
6/30/19
9/30/19
12/31/19
3/31/20
6/30/20
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Earnings Summary:
Net interest income
$
220,614
$
228,382
$
225,888
$
224,536
$
218,780
$
214,977
$
209,775
$
216,593
Federal tax (FTE) adjustment
1,132
1,219
1,207
1,136
1,038
1,028
1,133
1,753
Net interest income (FTE)
221,746
229,601
227,095
225,672
219,818
216,005
210,908
218,346
Provision for credit losses
(41,949
)
(7,271
)
(6,681
)
(6,769
)
(7,854
)
(4,938
)
(117,663
)
(72,026
)
Non-interest income
24,121
27,560
24,072
26,603
26,446
30,406
27,680
21,591
Non-interest expense
(102,942
)
(94,893
)
(96,678
)
(99,131
)
(100,914
)
(104,406
)
(103,425
)
(100,953
)
Pretax income (FTE)
100,976
154,997
147,808
146,375
137,496
137,067
17,500
66,958
FTE adjustment
(1,132
)
(1,219
)
(1,207
)
(1,136
)
(1,038
)
(1,028
)
(1,133
)
(1,753
)
Provision for income taxes
(25,665
)
(38,750
)
(35,889
)
(34,726
)
(32,574
)
(35,240
)
(4,509
)
(14,948
)
Noncontrolling interest
1
3
(6
)
(10
)
7
7
8
9
Net income available to common stockholders
$
74,180
$
115,031
$
110,706
$
110,503
$
103,891
$
100,806
$
11,866
$
50,266
Earnings per common share – diluted
$
0.58
$
0.89
$
0.86
$
0.86
$
0.81
$
0.78
$
0.09
$
0.39
Non-interest Income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
$
9,730
$
10,585
$
9,722
$
10,291
$
10,827
$
10,933
$
10,009
$
8,281
Trust income
1,730
1,821
1,730
1,839
1,975
2,010
1,939
1,759
BOLI income:
Increase in cash surrender value
5,321
5,269
5,162
5,178
5,208
5,167
5,067
5,057
Death benefits
—
482
—
—
206
2,989
608
—
Loan service, maintenance and other fees
4,724
5,245
4,874
4,565
4,197
4,282
3,716
3,394
Other income from purchased loans
1,418
2,370
795
1,455
674
759
—
—
Gains (losses) on sales of other assets
(518
)
465
284
402
189
1,358
161
621
Net gains on investment securities
—
—
—
713
—
—
2,223
—
Other
1,716
1,323
1,505
2,160
3,170
2,908
3,957
2,479
Total non-interest income
$
24,121
$
27,560
$
24,072
$
26,603
$
26,446
$
30,406
$
27,680
$
21,591
Non-interest Expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
$
41,477
$
41,837
$
44,868
$
47,558
$
48,376
$
52,050
$
51,473
$
48,410
Net occupancy and equipment
14,358
14,027
14,750
14,587
14,825
14,855
15,330
15,756
Other operating expenses
47,107
39,029
37,060
36,986
37,713
37,501
36,622
36,787
Total non-interest expense
$
102,942
$
94,893
$
96,678
$
99,131
$
100,914
$
104,406
$
103,425
$
100,953
Balance Sheet Data:
Total assets
$
22,086,539
$
22,388,030
$
23,005,652
$
22,960,731
$
23,402,679
$
23,555,728
$
24,565,810
$
26,380,409
Non-purchased loans
14,440,623
15,073,791
15,610,681
15,786,809
16,307,621
16,224,539
17,030,378
18,247,431
Purchased loans
2,285,168
2,044,032
1,864,715
1,698,396
1,427,230
1,307,504
1,197,826
1,063,647
Investment securities – AFS
2,669,877
2,862,340
2,769,602
2,548,489
2,414,722
2,277,389
2,816,556
3,299,944
Deposits
17,822,915
17,938,415
18,476,868
18,186,215
18,440,078
18,474,259
18,809,190
20,723,598
Unfunded balance of closed loans
11,891,247
11,364,975
11,544,218
11,167,055
11,429,918
11,325,598
11,334,737
11,411,441
Common stockholders' equity
3,653,596
3,770,330
3,882,643
3,993,247
4,078,324
4,150,351
4,083,150
4,110,666
Bank OZK Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data (Continued) Unaudited
9/30/18
12/31/18
3/31/19
6/30/19
9/30/19
12/31/19
3/31/20
6/30/20
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Allowance for Credit Losses:
Balance at beginning of period
$
104,638
$
98,200
$
102,264
$
105,954
$
106,642
$
109,001
$
108,525
$
316,409
Adoption of CECL(1) methodology
—
—
—
—
—
—
94,512
—
Net charge-offs
(48,387
)
(3,207
)
(2,991
)
(6,081
)
(5,495
)
(5,414
)
(4,291
)
(13,941
)
Provision for credit losses
41,949
7,271
6,681
6,769
7,854
4,938
117,663
72,026
Balance at end of period
$
98,200
$
102,264
$
105,954
$
106,642
$
109,001
$
108,525
$
316,409
$
374,494
Allowance for loan losses
$
98,200
$
102,264
$
105,954
$
106,642
$
109,001
$
108,525
$
238,737
$
306,196
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments
—
—
—
—
—
—
77,672
68,298
Total allowance for credit losses
$
98,200
$
102,264
$
105,954
$
106,642
$
109,001
$
108,525
$
316,409
$
374,494
Selected Ratios:
Net interest margin – FTE(2)
4.47
%
4.55
%
4.53
%
4.45
%
4.26
%
4.15
%
3.96
%
3.74
%
Efficiency ratio
41.87
36.90
38.49
39.30
40.98
42.37
43.35
42.07
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(2) (3)
1.32
0.06
0.05
0.12
0.07
0.10
0.08
0.05
Net charge-offs to average total loans(2)
1.14
0.07
0.07
0.14
0.12
0.12
0.10
0.29
Nonperforming loans to total loans(4)
0.23
0.23
0.22
0.15
0.17
0.15
0.16
0.18
Nonperforming assets to total assets(4)
0.23
0.23
0.21
0.25
0.26
0.18
0.19
0.19
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5)
0.59
0.60
0.61
0.61
0.61
0.62
1.31
1.59
Loans past due 30 days or more, including past due non-accrual loans, to total loans(4)
0.17
0.28
0.28
0.13
0.14
0.19
0.18
0.13
(1) Current Expected Credit Loss methodology. (2) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days. (3) Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans. (4) Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets. (5) Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.
Bank OZK Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis – FTE Unaudited
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Average Balance
Income/ Expense
Yield/ Rate
Average Balance
Income/ Expense
Yield/ Rate
Average Balance
Income/ Expense
Yield/ Rate
Average Balance
Income/ Expense
Yield/ Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS
Earning assets:
Interest earning deposits and federal funds sold
$
1,303,791
$
330
0.10
%
$
118,761
$
941
3.18
%
$
1,335,544
$
4,706
0.71
%
$
93,031
$
1,354
2.94
%
Investment securities:
Taxable
1,923,362
11,055
2.31
2,172,732
13,585
2.51
1,859,711
21,814
2.36
2,241,370
28,481
2.56
Tax-exempt – FTE
1,151,492
7,400
2.58
509,119
4,675
3.68
818,777
11,953
2.94
512,348
9,579
3.77
Non-purchased loans – FTE
17,963,230
233,015
5.22
15,760,582
250,235
6.37
17,244,750
465,046
5.42
15,622,442
496,276
6.41
Purchased loans
1,133,611
17,087
6.06
1,785,374
28,519
6.41
1,199,512
38,474
6.45
1,866,130
58,714
6.34
Total earning assets – FTE
23,475,486
268,887
4.61
20,346,568
297,955
5.87
22,458,294
541,993
4.85
20,335,321
594,404
5.89
Non-interest earning assets
2,318,334
2,342,995
2,335,832
2,280,063
Total assets
$
25,793,820
$
22,689,563
$
24,794,126
$
22,615,384
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Savings and interest bearing transaction
$
7,517,260
$
7,702
0.41
%
$
9,640,727
$
37,510
1.56
%
$
7,824,330
$
27,449
0.71
%
$
9,586,233
$
73,613
1.55
%
Time deposits of $100 or more
5,279,716
23,765
1.81
3,137,419
16,698
2.13
4,834,026
45,955
1.91
3,153,873
32,252
2.06
Other time deposits
3,752,793
13,784
1.48
2,580,584
13,184
2.05
3,543,161
29,529
1.68
2,508,405
24,614
1.98
Total interest bearing deposits
16,549,769
45,251
1.10
15,358,730
67,392
1.76
16,201,517
102,933
1.28
15,248,511
130,479
1.73
Repurchase agreements with customers
8,087
6
0.30
11,101
11
0.41
7,985
13
0.31
16,616
33
0.40
Other borrowings (1)
1,043,004
963
0.37
70,390
19
0.11
669,987
1,013
0.30
169,439
1,408
1.68
Subordinated notes
223,793
3,172
5.70
223,419
3,181
5.71
223,752
6,344
5.70
223,370
6,326
5.71
Subordinated debentures (1)
120,120
1,149
3.85
119,559
1,680
5.64
120,052
2,436
4.08
119,486
3,392
5.72
Total interest bearing liabilities
17,944,773
50,541
1.13
15,783,199
72,283
1.84
17,223,293
112,739
1.32
15,777,422
141,638
1.81
Non-interest bearing liabilities:
Non-interest bearing deposits
3,478,030
2,723,657
3,202,663
2,740,291
Other non-interest bearing liabilities
257,874
252,062
251,026
223,491
Total liabilities
21,680,677
18,758,918
20,676,982
18,741,204
Common stockholders’ equity
4,110,038
3,927,522
4,114,035
3,871,065
Noncontrolling interest
3,105
3,123
3,109
3,115
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
25,793,820
$
22,689,563
$
24,794,126
$
22,615,384
Net interest income – FTE
$
218,346
$
225,672
$
429,254
$
452,766
Net interest margin – FTE
3.74
%
4.45
%
3.84
%
4.49
%
(1) The interest expense and the rates for “other borrowings” and for “subordinated debentures” were affected by capitalized interest. Capitalized interest included in other borrowings totaled $0.27 million for the second quarter and $0.62 million for the first six months of 2020 compared to $0.40 million for the second quarter and $0.75 million for the first six months of 2019. In the absence of this interest capitalization, the rates on other borrowings would have been 0.47% for the second quarter and 0.49% for the first six months of 2020 compared to 2.36% for the second quarter and 2.56% for the first six months of 2019. Capitalized interest included in subordinated debentures totaled $0.03 million for the second quarter and $0.18 million for the first six months of 2020 (none in the second quarter or first six months of 2019). In the absence of this interest capitalization, the rates on subordinated debentures would have been 3.95% for the second quarter and 4.37% for the first six months of 2020.
Bank OZK Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Calculation of Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity and the Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(Dollars in thousands)
Net income available to common stockholders
$
50,266
$
110,503
$
62,132
$
221,209
Average common stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest
$
4,110,038
$
3,927,522
$
4,114,035
$
3,871,065
Less average intangible assets:
Goodwill
(660,789
)
(660,789
)
(660,789
)
(660,789
)
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
(19,563
)
(31,225
)
(20,987
)
(32,822
)
Total average intangibles
(680,352
)
(692,014
)
(681,776
)
(693,611
)
Average tangible common stockholders’ equity
$
3,429,686
$
3,235,508
$
3,432,259
$
3,177,454
Return on average common stockholders’ equity(1)
4.92
%
11.29
%
3.04
%
11.52
%
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1)
5.89
%
13.70
%
3.64
%
14.04
%
(1) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
Calculation of Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity and Tangible Book Value per Common Share Unaudited
June 30,
March 31,
2020
2019
2020
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Total common stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest
$
4,110,666
$
3,993,247
$
4,083,150
Less intangible assets:
Goodwill
(660,789
)
(660,789
)
(660,789
)
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
(18,377
)
(29,515
)
(20,958
)
Total intangibles
(679,166
)
(690,304
)
(681,747
)
Total tangible common stockholders' equity
$
3,431,500
$
3,302,943
$
3,401,403
Shares of common stock outstanding
129,350
128,947
129,324
Book value per common share
$
31.78
$
30.97
$
31.57
Tangible book value per common share
$
26.53
$
25.61
$
26.30
Calculation of Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity and the Ratio of Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity to Total Tangible Assets Unaudited
June 30,
2020
2019
(Dollars in thousands)
Total common stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest
$
4,110,666
$
3,993,247
Less intangible assets:
Goodwill
(660,789
)
(660,789
)
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
(18,377
)
(29,515
)
Total intangibles
(679,166
)
(690,304
)
Total tangible common stockholders' equity
$
3,431,500
$
3,302,943
Total assets
$
26,380,409
$
22,960,731
Less intangible assets:
Goodwill
(660,789
)
(660,789
)
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
(18,377
)
(29,515
)
Total intangibles
(679,166
)
(690,304
)
Total tangible assets
$
25,701,243
$
22,270,427
Ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets
15.58
%
17.39
%
Ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets
13.35
%
14.83
%
Calculation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue Unaudited