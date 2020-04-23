Log in
BANK OZK

(OZK)
Bank OZK First Quarter 2020 Management Comments

04/23/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK’s (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) first quarter 2020 management comments are now available on the Bank’s investor relations website http://ir.ozk.com.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Bank OZK is the #1 capitalized bank among the nation’s top 100 banks by asset size, based on Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio at December 31, 2019, according to data obtained from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Bank OZK was named Best Bank in the South for 2019-2020 by Money, the personal finance news and advice brand. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Bank OZK conducts operations through more than 250 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, California, New York and Mississippi. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P. O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811. 

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.ozk.com. To receive automated email alerts for these materials, please visit http://ir.ozk.com/EmailNotification to sign up.

Investor Contact: Tim Hicks (501) 978-2336

Media Contact: Susan Blair (501) 978-2217

A .pdf associated with this press release is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/17812066-2bce-4dae-b9f9-46f67f5b6685

© GlobeNewswire 2020
