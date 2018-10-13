Log in
BANK PERMATA TBK PT
StanChart CEO says 'actively working' on Indonesian bank stake

10/13/2018 | 02:15pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Standard Chartered is displayed at the financial Central district in Hong Kong

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc is "actively working" on options for its stake in Indonesia's PT Bank Permata tbk, the British lender's Chief Executive Bill Winters said on Saturday.

StanChart and Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International jointly control the Indonesia bank, each owning 44.56 percent. There has been persistent speculation in the last few years that the ownership structure of Bank Permata could change.

"It is something we are actively working on ... finding a solution for Permata," Winters told Reuters on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the Institute of International Finance on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

"But frankly the bank is doing well," he said. "The bank needed to be fixed up, it's now fixed up. Now we can talk about what we need to do."

StanChart reported a $215 million loss in 2016 from its stake in Permata, due to rising bad loans and restructuring costs. The lender's financial performance has improved since then, however.

Winters also said that StanChart, which makes the bulk of its revenue in Asia, is adding more people and investing more in bolstering the infrastructure of its wealth management business, which, he said, was the bank's fastest growing business.

StanChart counts the Asian wealth hubs of Hong Kong and Singapore as its biggest wealth management markets, and Winters said there were opportunities to increase its market share in China, India and the rest of Southeast Asia.

The number of high net-worth individuals – or those with at least $1 million to invest – rose by 12 percent last year in Asia Pacific, exceeding growth rates anywhere else in the world, according to CapGemini.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Clelia Oziel)

By Sumeet Chatterjee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRA INTERNATIONAL TBK PT --End-of-day quote.
BANK PERMATA TBK PT --End-of-day quote.
STANDARD CHARTERED -1.18% 563.5 Delayed Quote.-27.77%
Financials (IDR)
Sales 2018 6 782 B
EBIT 2018 3 312 B
Net income 2018 680 B
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 17,75
P/E ratio 2019 13,87
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,97x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,68x
Capitalization 13 381 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 703  IDR
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ridha Djuanda Wirakusumah President Director
Sebastian Ramon Arcuri President Commissioner
Abdy Dharma Salimin Director-Technology & Operations
Lea Setianti Kusumawijaya Finance Director
Lukita Dinarsyah Tuwo Independent Commissioner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK PERMATA TBK PT883
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-2.35%186 455
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%82 745
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-9.85%52 949
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-10.70%52 921
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC42.86%45 677
