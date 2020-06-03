Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A.    PEO   PLPEKAO00016

BANK POLSKA KASA OPIEKI S.A.

(PEO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 06/02
52.4 PLN   -1.17%
11:06aTimes getting tougher for Polish banks, BNP Paribas unit says
RE
05/29Poland's Alior Bank needs no capital boost, PZU says
RE
05/11BANK POLSKA KASA OPIEKI S.A. : Slide show Q1 results
CO
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Times getting tougher for Polish banks, BNP Paribas unit says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 11:06am EDT
The BNP Paribas logo is seen at a branch in Paris

Business is getting much tougher for banks in Poland, the head of BNP Paribas' subsidiary there said on Wednesday, commenting on a wave of large bond issues and cuts in interest rates to record lows.

On Thursday, the central bank cut base rates by 40 basis points to 0.1%, the third in a series of cuts totalling 140 basis points since the coronavirus reached the country in March.

"The conditions for the banking business have deteriorated dramatically," Przemyslaw Gdanski told a conference.

"...Let's not press on banks, let's think about them as a driving force, which can help the economy overcome the crisis,"

The latest rate cut was followed by a number of profit warnings, with PKO BP Pekao, and the Polish unit of Spain's Santander signalling hits of up to 900 million zlotys ($230 million).

Warsaw's WIG Banks index plunged over 4% on Thursday, but has since pared its losses.

"The rate cuts will help loan repayment and debt affordability," Melina Skouridou, Assistant Vice President- Analyst at Moody's said in a note on Wednesday.

But because Polish banks are primarily deposit-funded, "they have limited ability to fully pass on the lower interest rates to their customers to reduce their funding costs," pressuring net interest margins, she added.

Ratings agency Fitch said on Wednesday that some of the Polish central bank's bond buying operations "resemble direct monetary financing".

The central bank is not allowed to buy government debt on the primary market, but it has bought bonds issued by the State Development Fund to the State Development Bank, Fitch said.

The Polish central bank could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Koper, writing by Alan Charlish; editing by John Stonestreet)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK POLSKA KASA OPIEKI S.A. -1.17% 52.4 End-of-day quote.-47.83%
BNP PARIBAS 4.10% 35.925 Real-time Quote.-34.73%
BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA S.A. 2.22% 50.6 End-of-day quote.-25.59%
POWSZECHNA KASA OSZCZEDNOSCI BANK POLSKI SPÓLKA AKCYJNA -1.74% 22.06 End-of-day quote.-35.98%
SANTANDER BANK POLSKA S.A. -0.85% 163.6 End-of-day quote.-46.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BANK POLSKA KASA OPIEKI S.
11:06aTimes getting tougher for Polish banks, BNP Paribas unit says
RE
05/29Poland's Alior Bank needs no capital boost, PZU says
RE
05/11BANK POLSKA KASA OPIEKI S.A. : Slide show Q1 results
CO
03/31BANK POLSKA KASA OPIEKI S.A. : 1st quarter report
CO
03/12BANK POLSKA KASA OPIEKI S A : Agreement with trade unions on redundancies
PU
03/05BANK POLSKA KASA OPIEKI S A : Recommendation of the PFSA regarding the dividend
PU
02/29Polish oil refiner sues Commerzbank's mBank, others over interchange fees
RE
02/20BANK POLSKA KASA OPIEKI S A : Intended collective redundancies
PU
02/05BANK POLSKA KASA OPIEKI S A : Appointment of the Vice President of the MB
PU
02/05BANK POLSKA KASA OPIEKI S A : Mr. Marek Lusztyn as the President of the MB
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 097 M 2 055 M 2 055 M
Net income 2020 1 486 M 377 M 377 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,37x
Yield 2020 7,61%
Capitalization 13 753 M 3 503 M 3 491 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 15 889
Free-Float 60,9%
Chart BANK POLSKA KASA OPIEKI S.A.
Duration : Period :
Bank Polska Kasa Opieki S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANK POLSKA KASA OPIEKI S.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 83,84 PLN
Last Close Price 52,40 PLN
Spread / Highest target 167%
Spread / Average Target 60,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marek Grzegorz Lusztyn Chief Executive Officer
Tomasz Kubiak Vice President-Financial Division
Michal Rafal Kaszynski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Stanislaw Ryszard Kaczoruk Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sabina Bigos-Jaworowska Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK POLSKA KASA OPIEKI S.A.-47.83%3 503
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.03%301 395
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.33%254 604
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.12%215 502
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.24%204 384
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.61%134 680
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group