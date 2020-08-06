Log in
BANK "SAINT-PETERSBURG

BANK "SAINT-PETERSBURG

(BSPB)
Bank "Saint Petersburg : BSPB's Supervisory Board approved changes in Bank's top management

08/06/2020 | 11:29am EDT

On August 6, 2020, the Supervisory Board of Bank Saint Petersburg approved changes in the Bank's top management. A decision was made to file the documents for Central Bank's approval to appoint Mr. Alexey Teploukhov, vice-president, as a member of Bank's Management Board.

Alexey Teploukhov has been working at Bank Saint Petersburg since 2007. During this time, he worked his way up from Deputy Director of Financial Markets Operations Directorate to Vice President responsible for the following areas: Asset and Liability management, Financial institutions, as well as Private Banking. In 2001-2007, he has worked at Petrokommerts Bank and Industry and Construction Bank. In 2002 he graduated from St. Petersburg State University with a degree Science of Law, in 2018-2020 he completed an Executive MBA course at the Moscow School of Management SKOLKOVO.

After the Central Bank's approval Alexey Teploukhov will be appointed as a member of Bank Saint Petersburg's Management Board. His responsibilities will include Asset and Liability management, operations in the financial markets, asset management and private banking.

'The formation of an optimal structure of the bank's balance sheet is a major challenge in the period of low rates, interest margin reduction and economic activity weakening. Finding a solution to these challenges is my top priority in my new role', Alexey Teploukhov commented.

Disclaimer

Bank Saint-Petersburg OJSC published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 15:28:22 UTC
