Bank "Saint Petersburg : Saint Petersburg will release 1H 2020 IFRS Results on August 26, 2020

Bank Saint Petersburg will release 1H 2020 IFRS Results on August 26, 2020

Conference call to discuss the results hosted by Stanislav Filatov, Vice-president, CFO, Oksana Sivokobilska, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Konstantin Noskov, Vice-president, Head of Strategy, and Ruslan Vasilev, Head of IR, will commence on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at4:00 pm (MSK).

The conference will be held via ZOOM online platform.

All participants are expected to register for the meeting in advance by visiting

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QT-LOedfTE-gzwcmFFGtJg

After registering, participants will receive personal unique meeting link.

In case you won't have an opportunity to join the meeting, web conference recording will be available on the Bank's website at https://www.bspb.ru/en/investors/results/