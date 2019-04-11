Log in
Bank Sankt Peterburg : Saint Petersburg will release 1Q 2019 IFRS Results on May 28, 2019

04/11/2019 | 10:28am EDT

Bank Saint Petersburg will release 1Q 2019 IFRS Results on May 28, 2019.

Conference call to discuss the results hosted by Konstantin Balandin, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Konstantin Noskov, Vice-president, Head of Strategy, and Ruslan Vasilev, Head of IR, will commence on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at

4:00 pm (MSK).

Dial in number for participants: +44 207 194 3759

Passcode: 38979197#

Title of the event: BSPB 1Q 2019 IFRS Results

To help ensure the conference begins in a timely manner, we kindly ask all participants to dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Webcast-Link: https://webcasts.eqs.com/bspb20190528

Disclaimer

Bank Saint-Petersburg OJSC published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 14:27:04 UTC
