Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  INDONESIA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional Tbk PT    BTPN   ID1000118508

BANK TABUNGAN PENSIUNAN NASIONAL TBK PT (BTPN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional Tbk PT : BTPN and SMBCI Obtain Merger Permit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 09:20am CET

Jakarta, 21 December 2018 - PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional Tbk (BTPN) and PT Bank Sumitomo Mitsui Indonesia (SMBCI) have officially obtained the merger permit from the Financial Services Authority (Otoritas Jasa Keuangan/OJK). The Abridged Merger Plan announced on 2 August 2018, as well as additional information on 3 September 2018 and 3 October 2018.

After obtain OJK's approval, there are still several stages of administration process with the relevant authorities. After all of the stages are passed, the merged-bank from BTPN and SMBCI will immediately operate as a new bank.

'This approval is one of the important stages in completing the BTPN-SMBCI merger process. We are grateful and really appreciate OJK for its continuing support in this corporate action process,' said Jerry Ng, President Director of BTPN.

The merged-bank will operate under the name of PT Bank BTPN Tbk and serve a wider market segment ranging from mass market to corporate.

During the merger process, BTPN assures that the bank's operational and services will continue without disruptions. 'We are certain that this merger will improve the quality of our services and increase our customers' trust in the future,' Jerry said as closing statement.

President and CEO of SMBC Makoto Takashima added, the merger was a reflection of SMBC's commitment to continue supporting the growth of economy and our customers' businesses in Indonesia. 'The merged bank will be able to contribute to creating a more competitive financial sector in Indonesia amid ASEAN economic integration,' he said.

President Director of SMBCI Kazuhisa Miyagawa said, with SMBCI's corporate banking expertise in providing various solutions to state-owned enterprises (SOE), multinational companies, leading local private companies and Japanese companies, the new-merged bank will become a more universal bank, offering wider range of products and services to its customers.

Disclaimer

BTPN - PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional Tbk published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 08:19:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK TABUNGAN PENSIUNAN NA
09:20aBANK TABUNGAN PENSIUNAN NASIONAL TBK : BTPN and SMBCI Obtain Merger Permit
PU
09:03aSUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : Indonesian regulator approves merger of BTPN, Sumito..
RE
12/14Japan's SMFG names finance chief Ota as bank's new CEO
RE
10/29Southeast Asia stocks - Indonesia ends lower on GDP concerns; Philippines, Si..
RE
10/24APAC Financial Services Institutions Bank on Red Hat to Enhance Agility
AQ
10/05BANK TABUNGAN PENSIUNAN NASIONAL TBK : BTPN EGMS Approves the Abridged Merger Pl..
PU
08/02BANK TABUNGAN PENSIUNAN NASIONAL TBK : Merger of BTPN and SMBCI Creates a New, B..
PU
07/20BANK TABUNGAN PENSIUNAN NASIONAL TBK : BTPN Is More Efficient, Profit Grows 17%
PU
05/08BANK TABUNGAN PENSIUNAN NASIONAL TBK : Jenius Digital Banking is officially pres..
PU
02/01BANK TABUNGAN PENSIUNAN NASIONAL TBK : BTPN Develops SME Business through Daya T..
PU
More news
Financials (IDR)
Sales 2018 10 556 B
EBIT 2018 3 522 B
Net income 2018 1 944 B
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,39%
P/E ratio 2018 10,96
P/E ratio 2019 9,37
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,92x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,79x
Capitalization 20 268 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 4 593  IDR
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jerry Ng President Director
Mari Elka Pangestu President Commissioner
Merisa Darwis Head-Operations
Arief Harris Tandjung Director-Funding & Finance
Kharim Indra Gupta Siregar Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK TABUNGAN PENSIUNAN NASIONAL TBK PT1 399
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD15.86%48 504
AL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT CORP SJSC--.--%37 250
FIRSTRAND LIMITED-4.77%25 186
ABSA GROUP LTD-9.57%9 417
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.92%8 547
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.