BANK VTB PAO (VTBR)

BANK VTB PAO (VTBR)
  Report  
News 
News

Bank VTB : Oleg Smirnov appointed member of VTB Bank Management Board

12/25/2018 | 05:30pm CET

JSC VTB Bank (VTBR)
Oleg Smirnov appointed member of VTB Bank Management Board

25-Dec-2018 / 17:26 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Oleg Smirnov appointed member of VTB Bank Management Board

On 25 December 2018, VTB's Supervisory Council passed the resolution to elect Oleg Smirnov as a member of VTB Bank Management Board, effective once the appointment is approved by the Central Bank of Russia.

Oleg Smirnov will work under the direct supervision of Deputy President and Chairman of VTB Bank Management Board Anatoly Pechatnikov. Oleg Smirnov will oversee retail digital business, sales of retail banking products including sales through digital channels, car loans and mortgages, as well as the development of retail banking in VTB subsidiaries.

Oleg Smirnov's appointment will further contribute to the development as well as to the efficiency of VTB Bank's retail business.

 

Biography

Oleg Smirnov was born on 7 August 1975. He graduated from Ural State University of Economics and the Higher School of Economics and holds a PhD in Economics. Before joining VTB Bank in November 2018, he had senior executive positions at Sberbank. Between 2007 and 2012, he was Head of Sberbank Kazakhstan. In 2012, he was appointed Board Chairman at Sberbank's Srednerussky Head Office. Between 2013 and 2018, he was Vice President of Sberbank - Board Chairman of the Moskovsky Bank, which accounts for some 25 percent of Sberbank's business.

 
ISIN: US46630Q2021
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: VTBR
LEI Code: 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98
Sequence No.: 7010
EQS News ID: 761945

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=761945&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
