BANK VTB PAO
Bank VTB : Russian bank VTB sells its U.S. business to its executives

09/03/2018 | 04:25pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian bank VTB is seen on a board at the SPIEF 2017 in St. Petersburg

MOSCOW (Reuters) - VTB, Russia's second biggest bank, said on Monday it had sold its New York-based business, VTB Capital Inc., to its executives, citing geopolitics as one of the reasons for the deal.

The business, now called Xtellus Capital Partners, will provide brokerage services to VTB, allowing it to continue providing clients with products on the equity and fixed income markets in the United States.

"Given the current geopolitical situation such a change ... is the most appropriate way to continue servicing our Russian and global clients," VTB said. Following the deal, which closed on Aug 31, there will be no direct VTB's presence in the United States.

(Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Katya Golubkova. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 636 B
EBIT 2018 356 B
Net income 2018 139 B
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 8,45%
P/E ratio 2018 4,36
P/E ratio 2019 4,14
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,84x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,80x
Capitalization 537 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,05  RUB
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrey Leonidovich Kostin Chairman-Management Board & President
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Council
Herbert Moos Chief Financial Officer
Artur Matthias Warnig Member-Supervisory Council
Serguei Konstantinovich Dubinin Member-Supervisory Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK VTB PAO7 944
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.14%385 090
BANK OF AMERICA4.78%308 937
WELLS FARGO-3.61%281 648
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.26%278 772
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.42%238 080
