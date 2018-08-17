Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Bank VTB PAO    VTBR   RU000A0JP5V6

BANK VTB PAO (VTBR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bank VTB : UK court issues asset freeze order against Russia's Vozrozhdenie Bank - law firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 08:42pm CEST

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Commercial Court in London has ordered a freeze of assets owned by brothers Dmitry and Alexei Ananyev, secured against Russia's Vozrozhdenie Bank and other international assets, a law firm representing investors said.

The order was obtained by London law firm Withers, which applied for the freezing order on behalf of investors who say they lost money on their investments when Promsvyazbank, formerly owned by the Ananyev brothers, was nationalised by Russia in 2017.

"The investor group agreed to exchange around $11m (in) deposits in Promsvyazbank for fixed-rate notes which were claimed to be 'safe investments' and offer a higher rate of return," Withers said in a statement, adding that nationalisation made the notes worthless.

Dmitry Ananyev and Vozrozhdenie could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday.

Russia's second-largest lender VTB said this week that it had agreed to buy a controlling stake in Vozrozhdenie..

VTB said on Friday it was ready to purchase Vozrozhdenie only if the sale was free of legal consequences, the Interfax news agency reported.

Vozrozhdenie, one of Russia's top 40 largest banks by assets, was put up for sale by the Ananyev brothers at the central bank's request after their main asset, Promsvyazbank, was bailed out.

(Reporting by Anna Rzhevkina in Gdynia; Additional reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow; Editing by Adrian Croft)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK VTB PAO --End-of-day quote.
VOZROZHDENIE BANK --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK VTB PAO
08:42pBANK VTB : UK court issues asset freeze order against Russia's Vozrozhdenie Bank..
RE
01:06pBANK VTB : Debt Crisis - Who Will Pay the Bill?
AQ
08/14BANK VTB : VTB reaches an agreement with Bonum Capital on the acquisition of Ban..
EQ
08/14VTB BANK : Azerbaijan to buy ATM with recycling function - tender
AQ
08/13TENDER : VTB Bank Azerbaijan to buy ATM with recycling function
AQ
08/10VTB BANK : (Armenia) announces new charitable project
AQ
08/09BANK VTB : VTB Group announces IFRS results for 2Q 2018
EQ
08/08Rouble slides towards two-year low on U.S. sanctions 'bill from hell'
RE
08/04BANK VTB : New appointment in International Bank of Azerbaijan
AQ
08/04BANK VTB : New appointment in International Bank of Azerbaijan
AQ
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 628 B
EBIT 2018 356 B
Net income 2018 139 B
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,38%
P/E ratio 2018 4,99
P/E ratio 2019 4,39
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,90x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,84x
Capitalization 562 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,06  RUB
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrey Leonidovich Kostin Chairman-Management Board & President
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Council
Herbert Moos Chief Financial Officer
Artur Matthias Warnig Member-Supervisory Council
Serguei Konstantinovich Dubinin Member-Supervisory Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK VTB PAO8 390
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.32%385 325
BANK OF AMERICA2.85%307 538
WELLS FARGO-3.31%279 673
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-15.00%269 088
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.06%236 339
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.