Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Bank VTB PAO    VTBR   RU000A0JP5V6

BANK VTB PAO (VTBR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bank VTB : VTB Group announces IFRS results for November and 11 months of 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/28/2018 | 08:05am CET

JSC VTB Bank (VTBR)
VTB Group announces IFRS results for November and 11 months of 2018

28-Dec-2018 / 08:02 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VTB Group announces IFRS results for November and 11 months of 2018

 

VTB Bank, the parent company of VTB Group, today publishes its unaudited consolidated IFRS results for November 2018 and the 11 months ended 30 November 2018.

 

Income Statement

Net profit was RUB 163.9 billion in 11M 2018 (65.9% increase year-on-year) and RUB 12.0 billion in November 2018 (51.9% increase year-on-year) versus net profit of RUB 98.8 billion in 11M 2017 and RUB 7.9 billion in November 2017. Net operating income before provisions grew 17.5% year-on-year in 11M 2018 and 25.4% year-on-year in November 2018 to RUB 592.9 and RUB 58.3 billion respectively;

Net interest income was RUB 432.3 billion in 11M 2018, up 2.8% year-on-year, and RUB 35.8 billion in November 2018, down 5.3% year-on-year. Net interest margin was 3.9% in 11M 2018 and 3.4% in November 2018 down 20 bp and 60 bp versus 11M 2017 and November 2017, respectively;

Net fee and commission income was RUB 84.8 billion in 11M 2018 and RUB 8.9 billion in November 2018, up 2.7% and 17.1% year-on-year, respectively;

Total provision charge for credit losses and other provisions amounted to RUB 142.3 billion in 11M 2018 and RUB 13.7 billion in November 2018, down 1.4% and 6.8% year-on-year, respectively. Cost of risk was 1.6% in 11M 2018 and 1.5% in November 2018 versus 1.6% in 11M 2017 and 1.0% in November 2017;

Staff costs and administrative expenses amounted to RUB 229.3 billion in 11M 2018 and RUB 19.4 billion in November 2018, up 0.4% and down 6.7% year-on-year, respectively. Cost-to-income ratio was 38.7% in 11M 2018 and 33.4% in November 2018 versus 45.2% in 11M 2017 and 44.6% in November 2017.

 

Statement of Financial Position

Total assets amounted to RUB 14,610.2 billion as of 30 November 2018, down 0.3% in November and up 12.8% year-to-date (01 January 2018: RUB 12,947.4 billion).

Gross loans and advances to customers grew 1.0% in November and 15.4% year-to-date to 11,353.2 billion as of 30 November 2018 (01 January 2018: RUB 9,841.1 billion). Adjusted for the effect of change in consolidation method of Post Bank gross loans to customers grew 17.9% year-to-date. Gross loans to legal entities increased by 0.3% in November and by 15.5% year-to-date, while gross loans to individuals increased by 3.0% in November and by 14.9% year-to-date. Gross loans to individuals adjusted for the effect of change in consolidation method of Post Bank grew 25.4% year-to-date;

NPL ratio was 5.8% of total gross loans as of 30 November 2018, down 70 bp month-on-month and 110 bp year-to-date. As of 30 November 2018, NPL coverage ratio was 110.2% (01 January 2018: 107.9%);

Total customer deposits increased by 2.7% in November and by 11.5% year-to-date, reaching RUB 10,192.6 billion as of 30 November 2018. Adjusted for the effect of change in consolidation method of Post Bank total customer deposits increased by 13.6%. Deposits from legal entities increased 3.4% in November and 9.7% year-to-date, while deposits from individuals grew 1.7% in November and 14.1% year-to-date. Adjusted for the effect of change in consolidation method of Post Bank deposits from individuals increased by 19.7%.

Loan-to-deposit ratio was 104.3% as of 30 November 2018 (01 January 2018: 99.6%); As of 30 November 2018, Tier 1 CAR was 12.1% (01 January 2018: 12.6%), and total CAR was 13.5% (01 January 2018: 14.4%).

 

In September 2018, VTB Group and the Russian Post signed an amended shareholder agreement with respect to PJSC Post Bank, which turned the latter into a joint venture. Starting from 30 September 2018, VTB Group accounted for its shareholding in PJSC Post Bank as an investment into a joint venture accounted under the equity method.

 

Attachment

Document title: vtb_group_ifrs_unaudited_financial_highlights_as_of_30_Nov_2018
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=OXOFADSWJF
ISIN: US46630Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: VTBR
LEI Code: 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98
Sequence No.: 7043
EQS News ID: 762289

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=762289&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK VTB PAO
08:05aBANK VTB : VTB Group announces IFRS results for November and 11 months of 2018
EQ
12/26VTB BANK : Azerbaijan announces tender to buy plastic for payment cards
AQ
12/25BANK VTB : Oleg Smirnov appointed member of VTB Bank Management Board
EQ
12/22BANK VTB : Deposit Guarantee Fund starts refunds to depositors of VTB Bank
AQ
12/20VTB BANK : (Armenia) announces "Universal Business - 7%" campaign
AQ
12/18BANK VTB : Russia's industrial output moderates in November, manufacturing slows..
AQ
12/18VTB BANK : (Armenia), jointly with Visa International Payment System, launches n..
AQ
12/15UNITED RUSAL : Ban on three Russian businessmen attending Davos forum lifted - R..
RE
12/14BANK VTB : VTB (Armenia) launched a new service - Savings account with a rate of..
AQ
12/14BANK VTB : Russia's GDP posts 1.5% growth in 3Q18
AQ
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 636 B
EBIT 2018 364 B
Net income 2018 125 B
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 10,9%
P/E ratio 2018 3,51
P/E ratio 2019 3,41
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,69x
Capitalization 447 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,05  RUB
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrey Leonidovich Kostin Chairman-Management Board & President
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Council
Herbert Moos Chief Financial Officer
Artur Matthias Warnig Member-Supervisory Council
Serguei Konstantinovich Dubinin Member-Supervisory Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK VTB PAO6 434
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY-9.26%319 106
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-15.00%267 317
BANK OF AMERICA-18.33%236 620
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.10%218 543
WELLS FARGO-24.95%214 603
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.