Bank VTB : VTB Supervisory Council to convene the 2019 Annual General Meeting of shareholders

VTB Supervisory Council to convene the 2019 Annual General Meeting of shareholders

VTB Supervisory Council has announced that the Annual General Meeting of shareholders will be held on 5 June 2019.

The list of individuals who have access to the Annual General Meeting of shareholders will be compiled based on the Register of the Bank's shareholders as of 13 May 2019.

On 5 June 2019 the registration of participants will commence at 12:00 noon, the meeting will open at 14:00.

The meeting announcement, agenda and other relevant information will be published on VTB's website in due course.

The meeting will take place at Oktyabrsky Concert Hall at 6 Ligovsky Prospekt, St Petersburg, Russia.