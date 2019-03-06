Log in
Bank VTB : VTB Supervisory Council to convene the 2019 Annual General Meeting of shareholders

03/06/2019 | 12:50pm EST
JSC VTB Bank (VTBR)
VTB Supervisory Council to convene the 2019 Annual General Meeting of shareholders

06-March-2019 / 18:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VTB Supervisory Council to convene the 2019 Annual General Meeting of shareholders

  

VTB Supervisory Council has announced that the Annual General Meeting of shareholders will be held on 5 June 2019.

 

The list of individuals who have access to the Annual General Meeting of shareholders will be compiled based on the Register of the Bank's shareholders as of 13 May 2019.

 

On 5 June 2019 the registration of participants will commence at 12:00 noon, the meeting will open at 14:00.

 

The meeting announcement, agenda and other relevant information will be published on VTB's website in due course.

 

The meeting will take place at Oktyabrsky Concert Hall at 6 Ligovsky Prospekt, St Petersburg, Russia.  

 
ISIN: US46630Q2021
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: VTBR
LEI Code: 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98
Sequence No.: 7741
EQS News ID: 784805

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=784805&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
