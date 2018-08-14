Log in
BANK VTB PAO (VTBR)
Bank VTB : VTB reaches an agreement with Bonum Capital on the acquisition of Bank Vozrozhdenie

08/14/2018 | 04:50pm CEST

JSC VTB Bank (VTBR)
VTB reaches an agreement with Bonum Capital on the acquisition of Bank Vozrozhdenie

14-Aug-2018 / 16:44 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

14 August 2018

VTB reaches an agreement with Bonum Capital on the acquisition of Bank Vozrozhdenie

VTB and Bonum Capital (Cyprus) LTD have agreed on the key terms for the acquisition of Vozrozhdenie Bank by VTB and signed a memorandum to this effect.

According to the agreement with Bonum Capital, which will arrange the transaction, VTB intends to buy a controlling stake in Vozrozhdenie Bank of at least 75 percent. The transaction is expected to be completed in September once required regulatory approvals are obtained and VTB's internal corporate procedures regarding the transaction are completed.

Following deal closure, VTB will identify next steps on the integration, which is expected to be concluded in 2020. Vozrozhdenie Bank's development strategy will aim to further strengthen its foothold in the Moscow Region with a focus on both retail and corporate clients.

The parties of the transaction intend to retain the key products and services available to Vozrozhdenie Bank customers in the retail and corporate segments. The Bank will benefit from access to technologies, product capabilities and financial strength of VTB Group in developing its franchise and competitive advantages.

Gennady Soldatenkov, currently a Member of VTB Bank Management Board, will be appointed the Chairman of Vozrozhdenie Bank's Management Board. The current Chairman of Vozrozhdenie Bank's Management Board Mark Nakhmanovich will continue as the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors. Vozrozhdenie Bank's team, with its extensive experience in Moscow and other regions of operation, will also remain at the bank.

 
ISIN: US46630Q2021
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: VTBR
LEI Code: 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98
Sequence No.: 5870
EQS News ID: 714233

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=714233&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 628 B
EBIT 2018 356 B
Net income 2018 139 B
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,52%
P/E ratio 2018 4,88
P/E ratio 2019 4,30
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,84x
Capitalization 562 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,06  RUB
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrey Leonidovich Kostin Chairman-Management Board & President
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Council
Herbert Moos Chief Financial Officer
Artur Matthias Warnig Member-Supervisory Council
Serguei Konstantinovich Dubinin Member-Supervisory Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK VTB PAO8 325
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.22%388 955
BANK OF AMERICA5.66%311 534
WELLS FARGO-4.32%282 870
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.90%274 436
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.15%235 455
