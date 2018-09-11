Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Bank VTB PAO    VTBR   RU000A0JP5V6

BANK VTB PAO (VTBR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

European share bounce stalls in trade dispute void

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 10:39am CEST
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

MILAN (Reuters) - A recovery in European shares stalled on Tuesday as uncertainty over a trade dispute between Washington and Beijing kept investors on edge.

The STOXX 600 <.STOXX> wavered around parity and by 0825 GMT was down 0.05 percent, as gains among oil majors on stronger crude prices helped offset a weaker basic materials sector.

However, the pan-European index however is still up nearly 1 percent from the five-month lows hit last week.

"The delay in implementing new tariffs could be tempting some investors to dip their toes back into the water so to speak on a very selective basis," said CMC analyst Michael Hewson.

After initial gains, Germany's exporter-heavy DAX <.GDAXI> index fell 0.05 percent, while strength in the pound on bets of a Brexit deal dragged the UK's FTSE 100 down 0.3 percent.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last week he was ready to slap tariffs on virtually all Chinese imports into the United States, threatening duties on another $267 billion of goods on top of $200 billion in imports primed for levies in coming days.

Among single stocks, takeover talk lifted Finnish sports equipment maker Amer Sports by as much as 14 percent.

Trading in its shares was halted ahead of a statement from Amer saying it had received a non-binding preliminary indication of interest from China's ANTA Sports Products and Asian private equity firm FountainVest Partners.

Ubisoft was another strong gainer, up 4.3 percent with traders citing a broker upgrade.

Solid updates pushed industrial equipment rental firm Ashtead and asset manager Partners Group up 2.6 and 3.4 percent respectively.

Steel giant ArcelorMittal led fallers, down 3 percent after it raised its bid for India's debt-laden Essar Steel in competition with Russia's VTB and Vedanta Resources.

(Reporting by Danilo MasoniEditing by Alexander Smith)

By Danilo Masoni
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMER SPORTS OYJ 11.77% 32.18 Delayed Quote.24.69%
ARCELORMITTAL -3.00% 24.265 Delayed Quote.-7.73%
ASHTEAD GROUP 2.89% 2345 Delayed Quote.14.46%
BANK VTB PAO --End-of-day quote.
DAX -0.05% 11972.01 Delayed Quote.-7.21%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG 3.37% 767 Delayed Quote.10.93%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.05% 375.2 Delayed Quote.-3.96%
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT 3.66% 91.82 Real-time Quote.38.01%
VEDANTA RESOURCES -0.21% 833.22 Delayed Quote.3.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK VTB PAO
10:39aEuropean share bounce stalls in trade dispute void
RE
06:16aVTB BANK : to expand opportunities for exporting Azerbaijani products
AQ
06:16aVTB BANK : ready to partake in state projects for entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan
AQ
09/10ArcelorMittal ups bid for Essar Steel
RE
09/05VTB BANK : to expand opportunities for exporting Azerbaijani products
AQ
09/05VTB BANK : ready to partake in state projects for entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan
AQ
09/05VTB BANK : keen to further help develop Azerbaijan-Russia trade relations
AQ
09/04BANK VTB : Russia’s VTB sells US unit to management
AQ
09/04VTB BANK : (Armenia) launches mortgage loan refinancing / repurchasing program
AQ
09/04BANK VTB : Russian bank offloads US arm as sanctions prompt nervous climate
AQ
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 635 B
EBIT 2018 356 B
Net income 2018 135 B
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 9,07%
P/E ratio 2018 4,06
P/E ratio 2019 3,86
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,75x
Capitalization 500 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,05  RUB
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrey Leonidovich Kostin Chairman-Management Board & President
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Council
Herbert Moos Chief Financial Officer
Artur Matthias Warnig Member-Supervisory Council
Serguei Konstantinovich Dubinin Member-Supervisory Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK VTB PAO7 111
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.33%384 216
BANK OF AMERICA4.40%308 237
WELLS FARGO-5.29%276 446
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.71%273 103
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.28%228 469
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.