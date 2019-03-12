Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  Bank VTB PAO    VTBR   RU000A0JP5V6

BANK VTB PAO

(VTBR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Russian bank VTB reaches deal to exit Venezuela bank stake - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 10:29am EDT

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian bank VTB has begun a procedure to hand over to the Russian state property agency its stake in Evrofinance Mosnarbank, a bank hit with U.S. sanctions this week over its dealings with Venezuela, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.

Agreement has been reached for the transfer of VTB's 25 percent stake in Evrofinance Mosnarbank to the Russian state's Federal Property Management Agency, said the sources.

State-controlled VTB, Russia's second-biggest bank, declined to comment, and the state property agency did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment. Evrofinance Mosnarbank declined to comment.

Russia is a major investor in Venezuela but this poses risks to Russian companies now that the United States has imposed sanctions on PDVSA, Venezuela's state oil company, and other entities linked to it.

Russia's third biggest lender, Gazprombank, decided to freeze the accounts of PDVSA and halted transactions with the firm, a Gazprombank source told Reuters last month.

One of the sources who told Reuters about VTB divesting its stake in Evrofinance Mosnarbank said moves to divest began before the sanctions were introduced. The moves were initiated because VTB saw little commercial benefit in holding the stake, the source said.

The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday it was putting Evrofinance Mosnarbank on a sanctions list, saying the bank was financing PDVSA and so providing a lifeline for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who is opposed by Washington.

The main shareholder of Evrofinance Mosnarbank, with a share of 49.99 percent, is the Venezuelan state development fund Fondo De Desarrollo Nacional. VTB and Gazprombank each have 25 percent stakes.

VTB's CEO, Andrey Kostin, said in February his bank wanted to sell its stake in Evrofinance Mosnarbank but that the situation was complicated by an intergovernmental agreement which was signed with Venezuela regarding the bank.

Famil Sadygov, a deputy chief executive with Gazprombank, told Reuters on Tuesday that his bank was planning to sell its own stake in Evrofinance Mosnarbank, but that a deal had not been reached.

"Now the situation is different, we will see what can be done," Sadygov said.

(Additional reporting by Naila Bagirova in BAKU. Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Tatiana Voronova

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANK VTB PAO
10:29aEXCLUSIVE : Russian bank VTB reaches deal to exit Venezuela bank stake - sources
RE
03/11BANK VTB : U.S. Places Sanctions on Moscow-Based Evrofinance Mosnarbank--Update
DJ
03/11BANK VTB : U.S. Places Sanctions on Moscow-Based Evrofinance Mosnarbank
DJ
03/06BANK VTB : VTB Supervisory Council to convene the 2019 Annual General Meeting of..
EQ
03/02BANK VTB : SOFAZ head may be re-elected to VTB Bank Supervisory Board
AQ
02/27BANK VTB : Gazprom and VTB Bank discuss cooperation
AQ
02/26VTB BANK : 4Q Profit Fell on Lower Income, Beat 2018 Targets
DJ
02/26BANK VTB : VTB Group announces IFRS results for the full year and the fourth qua..
EQ
02/25BANK VTB : Turkcell obtains $150mn syndicated loan as analysts warn of tougher y..
AQ
02/18BANK VTB : VTB to sell Tele2 stake to Rostelecom, says bank president; cellco po..
AQ
More news
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2019 631 B
EBIT 2019 400 B
Net income 2019 95 050 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,07%
P/E ratio 2019 3,65
P/E ratio 2020 3,80
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,73x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,69x
Capitalization 458 B
Chart BANK VTB PAO
Duration : Period :
Bank VTB PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,05  RUB
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrey Leonidovich Kostin Chairman-Management Board & President
Anton Germanovich Siluanov Chairman-Supervisory Council
Herbert Moos Chief Financial Officer
Artur Matthias Warnig Member-Supervisory Council
Serguei Konstantinovich Dubinin Member-Supervisory Council
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANK VTB PAO6 972
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.89%341 667
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.05%290 656
BANK OF AMERICA17.45%279 525
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.42%238 287
WELLS FARGO7.99%226 379
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.