JSC VTB Bank (VTBR)

JSC VTB Bank: Notification of PDMR transaction



28-Sep-2018 / 17:10 CET/CEST

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sergey Dubinin 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Supervisory Council b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name VTB Bank (PJSC) b) LEI 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Share RU000A0JP5V6 b) Nature of the transaction sales c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 3530000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 400000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 12640000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 10000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 4000000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 10000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 1000000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 10000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 50000000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 1000000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 4000000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 10000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 20000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 40000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 230000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 1770000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 450000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 10000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 10000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 90000 d) Aggregated information Total: 3619399.60 (RUB - Russian Ruble) Aggregated volume 79230000 Price 0.046 (RUB - Russian Ruble) e) Date of the transaction 2018-06-18 f) Place of the transaction Public Joint-Stock Company "Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS" Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sergey Dubinin 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Supervisory Council b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name VTB Bank (PJSC) b) LEI 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Share RU000A0JP5V6 b) Nature of the transaction sales c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 500000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 10000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 10000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 11200000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 1110000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 8840000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 1000000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 8790000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 500000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 500000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 500000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 3500000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 500000 d) Aggregated information Total: 1685376.00 (RUB - Russian Ruble) Aggregated volume 36960000 Price 0.046 (RUB - Russian Ruble) e) Date of the transaction 2018-06-18 f) Place of the transaction Public Joint-Stock Company "Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS" Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sergey Dubinin 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Supervisory Council b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name VTB Bank (PJSC) b) LEI 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Share RU000A0JP5V6 b) Nature of the transaction sales c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 2000000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 2000000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 10000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 10000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 20000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 1000000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 500000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 8710000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 100000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 500000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 500000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 4000000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 100000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 10000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 20000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 50000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 8720000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 2000000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 5840000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 100000 d) Aggregated information Total: 1650819.40 (RUB - Russian Ruble) Aggregated volume 36190000 Price 0.046 (RUB - Russian Ruble) e) Date of the transaction 2018-06-18 f) Place of the transaction Public Joint-Stock Company "Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS" Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sergey Dubinin 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Supervisory Council b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name VTB Bank (PJSC) b) LEI 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Share RU000A0JP5V6 b) Nature of the transaction sales c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 4000000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 2000000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 20000000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 100000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 100000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 10000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 200000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 50000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 50000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 10000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 10000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 500000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 270000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 10000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 50000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 8680000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 10000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 1000000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 5000000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 5000000 d) Aggregated information Total: 2147356.90 (RUB - Russian Ruble) Aggregated volume 47050000 Price 0.046 (RUB - Russian Ruble) e) Date of the transaction 2018-06-18 f) Place of the transaction Public Joint-Stock Company "Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS" Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sergey Dubinin 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Supervisory Council b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name VTB Bank (PJSC) b) LEI 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Share RU000A0JP5V6 b) Nature of the transaction sales c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 4000000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 210000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 100000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 10000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 5550000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 10000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 40000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 30000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 10000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 3000000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 80000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 10000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 10000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 10000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 40000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 10000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 220000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 10000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 10000 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) 10000 d) Aggregated information Total: 609712.00 (RUB - Russian Ruble) Aggregated volume 13370000 Price 0.046 (RUB - Russian Ruble) e) Date of the transaction 2018-06-18 f) Place of the transaction Public Joint-Stock Company "Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS"

