JSC VTB Bank: Notification of PDMR transaction

|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Sergey Dubinin
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Member of the Supervisory Council
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
VTB Bank (PJSC)
|
b)
|
LEI
|
253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Share
RU000A0JP5V6
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
sales
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price
|
Volume
|
0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)
|
3530000
|
0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)
|
400000
|
0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)
|
12640000
|
0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)
|
10000
|
0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)
|
4000000
|
0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)
|
10000
|
0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)
|
1000000
|
0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)
|
10000
|
0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)
|
50000000
|
0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)
|
1000000
|
0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)
|
4000000
|
0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)
|
10000
|
0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)
|
20000
|
0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)
|
40000
|
0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)
|
230000
|
0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)
|
1770000
|
0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)
|
450000
|
0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)
|
10000
|
0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)
|
10000
|
0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)
|
90000
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
Total: 3619399.60 (RUB - Russian Ruble)
|
Aggregated volume
|
79230000
|
Price
|
0.046 (RUB - Russian Ruble)
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2018-06-18
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Public Joint-Stock Company "Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS"