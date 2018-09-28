Log in
JSC VTB Bank: Notification of PDMR transaction

09/28/2018 | 05:15pm CEST

JSC VTB Bank (VTBR)
JSC VTB Bank: Notification of PDMR transaction

28-Sep-2018 / 17:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Sergey Dubinin

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Supervisory Council

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

VTB Bank (PJSC)

b)

LEI

253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Share

RU000A0JP5V6

b)

Nature of the transaction

sales

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

3530000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

400000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

12640000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

10000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

4000000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

10000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

1000000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

10000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

50000000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

1000000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

4000000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

10000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

20000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

40000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

230000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

1770000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

450000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

10000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

10000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

90000

d)

Aggregated information

Total: 3619399.60 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

Aggregated volume

79230000

Price

0.046 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-06-18

f)

Place of the transaction

Public Joint-Stock Company "Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS"

 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Sergey Dubinin

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Supervisory Council

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

VTB Bank (PJSC)

b)

LEI

253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Share

RU000A0JP5V6

b)

Nature of the transaction

sales

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

500000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

10000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

10000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

11200000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

1110000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

8840000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

1000000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

8790000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

500000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

500000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

500000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

3500000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

500000

d)

Aggregated information

Total: 1685376.00 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

Aggregated volume

36960000

Price

0.046 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-06-18

f)

Place of the transaction

Public Joint-Stock Company "Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS"

 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Sergey Dubinin

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Supervisory Council

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

VTB Bank (PJSC)

b)

LEI

253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Share

RU000A0JP5V6

b)

Nature of the transaction

sales

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

2000000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

2000000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

10000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

10000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

20000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

1000000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

500000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

8710000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

100000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

500000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

500000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

4000000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

100000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

10000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

20000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

50000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

8720000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

2000000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

5840000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

100000

d)

Aggregated information

Total: 1650819.40 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

Aggregated volume

36190000

Price

0.046 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-06-18

f)

Place of the transaction

Public Joint-Stock Company "Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS"

 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Sergey Dubinin

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Supervisory Council

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

VTB Bank (PJSC)

b)

LEI

253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Share

RU000A0JP5V6

b)

Nature of the transaction

sales

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

4000000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

2000000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

20000000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

100000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

100000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

10000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

200000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

50000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

50000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

10000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

10000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

500000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

270000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

10000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

50000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

8680000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

10000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

1000000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

5000000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

5000000

d)

Aggregated information

Total: 2147356.90 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

Aggregated volume

47050000

Price

0.046 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-06-18

f)

Place of the transaction

Public Joint-Stock Company "Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS"

 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Sergey Dubinin

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Member of the Supervisory Council

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

VTB Bank (PJSC)

b)

LEI

253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Share

RU000A0JP5V6

b)

Nature of the transaction

sales

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

4000000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

210000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

100000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

10000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

5550000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

10000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

40000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

30000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

10000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

3000000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

80000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

10000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

10000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

10000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

40000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

10000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

220000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

10000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

10000

0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

10000

d)

Aggregated information

Total: 609712.00 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

Aggregated volume

13370000

Price

0.046 (RUB - Russian Ruble)

e)

Date of the transaction

2018-06-18

f)

Place of the transaction

Public Joint-Stock Company "Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS"

 

 
ISIN: US46630Q2021
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: VTBR
LEI Code: 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98
Sequence No.: 6099
EQS News ID: 728833

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=728833&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
