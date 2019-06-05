JSC VTB Bank: VTB Bank holds Annual General Shareholders Meeting

Press release

5 June 2019

VTB Bank holds Annual General Shareholders Meeting

On 5 June 2019, the Annual General Meeting of VTB Bank shareholders (AGM) was convened at the Oktyabrsky Concert Hall in St Petersburg. The meeting was chaired by Sergey Dubinin and was attended by 2348 shareholders and shareholder representatives, including 740 in person. The number of participants of the meeting grew by 46% compared to last year.

The meeting of shareholders was also attended by members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Council, the Statutory Audit Commission, representatives of the auditor and the Shareholders Consultative Council.

The event was streamed online on the bank's website www.vtb.ru. An electronic voting system was used at the AGM for the shareholders' convenience.

The shareholders discussed and voted on 14 items on the meeting agenda, including:

Approval of VTB Bank (PJSC) Annual Report Approval of VTB Bank (PJSC) Annual Financial Statements Approval of VTB Bank (PJSC) profit allocation for 2018 Amount, terms and form of the 2018 dividend payment and the dividend cut-off date Remuneration to Supervisory Council members who are not state employees in compliance with VTB Bank's (PJSC) internal documents Remuneration to Statutory Audit Commission members who are not state employees in compliance with VTB Bank's (PJSC) internal documents Approval of the quantitative composition of VTB Bank (PJSC) Supervisory Council Election of VTB Bank (PJSC) Supervisory Council members Approval of the quantitative composition of VTB Bank (PJSC) Statutory Audit Commission Election of VTB Bank (PJSC) Statutory Audit Commission members Approval of VTB Bank (PJSC) auditor Approval of the new version of the VTB Bank (PJSC) Charter Approval of the new wording of the Regulation on Preparing, Convening and Holding VTB Bank (PJSC) General Shareholders Meetings Approval of the new wording of the Regulation on VTB Bank (PJSC) Supervisory Council

The voting results on agenda items will be published within the established legal timeframe.