BANK VTB PAO

BANK VTB PAO

(VTBR)
  Report  
News 
News

JSC VTB Bank: VTB Bank holds Annual General Shareholders Meeting

0
06/05/2019 | 02:10pm EDT

JSC VTB Bank (VTBR)
JSC VTB Bank: VTB Bank holds Annual General Shareholders Meeting

05-Jun-2019 / 20:04 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

 

 

5 June 2019

 

 

VTB Bank holds Annual General Shareholders Meeting

 

On 5 June 2019, the Annual General Meeting of VTB Bank shareholders (AGM) was convened at the Oktyabrsky Concert Hall in St Petersburg. The meeting was chaired by Sergey Dubinin and was attended by 2348 shareholders and shareholder representatives, including 740 in person. The number of participants of the meeting grew by 46% compared to last year.  

 

The meeting of shareholders was also attended by members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Council, the Statutory Audit Commission, representatives of the auditor and the Shareholders Consultative Council.

 

The event was streamed online on the bank's website www.vtb.ru. An electronic voting system was used at the AGM for the shareholders' convenience.

 

The shareholders discussed and voted on 14 items on the meeting agenda, including:

  1. Approval of VTB Bank (PJSC) Annual Report
  2. Approval of VTB Bank (PJSC) Annual Financial Statements
  3. Approval of VTB Bank (PJSC) profit allocation for 2018
  4. Amount, terms and form of the 2018 dividend payment and the dividend cut-off date
  5. Remuneration to Supervisory Council members who are not state employees in compliance with VTB Bank's (PJSC) internal documents
  6. Remuneration to Statutory Audit Commission members who are not state employees in compliance with VTB Bank's (PJSC) internal documents
  7. Approval of the quantitative composition of VTB Bank (PJSC) Supervisory Council
  8. Election of VTB Bank (PJSC) Supervisory Council members
  9. Approval of the quantitative composition of VTB Bank (PJSC) Statutory Audit Commission
  10. Election of VTB Bank (PJSC) Statutory Audit Commission members
  11. Approval of VTB Bank (PJSC) auditor
  12. Approval of the new version of the VTB Bank (PJSC) Charter
  13. Approval of the new wording of the Regulation on Preparing, Convening and Holding VTB Bank (PJSC) General Shareholders Meetings
  14. Approval of the new wording of the Regulation on VTB Bank (PJSC) Supervisory Council

 

The voting results on agenda items will be published within the established legal timeframe.
ISIN: US46630Q2021
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: VTBR
LEI Code: 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98
Sequence No.: 9216
EQS News ID: 820225

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=820225&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
