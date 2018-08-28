JSC VTB Bank: VTB Group announces IFRS results for July and 7 months of 2018
VTB Bank, the parent company ofVTB Group, today publishes its unaudited consolidated IFRS results for July 2018 and the 7months ended 31July 2018.
Income Statement
Net profit was RUB 115.2 billion (70.2% increase year-on-year) in7M2018 and RUB 16.7 billion (70.4% increase year-on-year) inJuly 2018 versus net profit ofRUB 67.7 billion in7M2017 and RUB 9.8 billion inJuly 2017. Net operating income before provisions grew 14.6% year-on-year in7M2018 and 15.6% year-on-year inJuly 2018;
Net interest income was RUB 279.2 billion in7M2018, up4.6% year-on-year, and RUB 41.1 billion in July 2018, up3.3% year-on-year. Net interest margin was 4.1% in7M2018 and 4.1% inJuly 2018 unchanged versus 7M2018 and down10bps versus July 2017;
Net fee and commission income was RUB 54.3 billion in7M2018 and RUB 8.2 billion inJuly 2018, up6.7% and 5.1% year-on-year, respectively;
Total provision charge for credit losses and other provisions amounted toRUB 80.8 billion in7M2018 and RUB 11.8 billion inJuly 2018, down 12.2% and 26.3% year-on-year, respectively. Cost ofrisk was 1.5% in7M2018 and 1.1% inJuly 2018 versus 1.6% in7M2017 and 2.0% inJuly 2017;
Staff costs and administrative expenses amounted toRUB 146.1 billion in7M2018 and RUB 21.4 billion inJuly 2018, up2.9% and 10.3% year-on-year, respectively. Cost-to-income ratio was 39.4% in7M2018 and 39.1% inJuly 2018 versus 43.8% in7M2017 and 40.8% inJuly 2017.
Statement ofFinancial Position
Total assets amounted toRUB 13,448.6 billion asof31July 2018, down 1.7% inJuly and up3.9% year-to-date (30June 2018: RUB 13,683.3billion; 01January 2018: RUB 12,947.4billion). Gross loans and advances tocustomers grew 0.9% inJuly and 4.7% year-to-date to 10,298.8 billion as of 31 July 2018 (30June 2018: RUB 10,206.2billion; 01January 2018: RUB 9,841.1billion). Gross loans tolegal entities increased by0.6% inJuly and by2.7% year-to-date, while gross loans toindividuals increased by1.7% inJuly and by10.4% year-to-date;
NPL ratio was 7.2% oftotal gross loans asof31July 2018(1), down 40bps month-on-month and up30bps year-to-date. Asof31July 2018,NPL coverage ratio was 107.0% (30June 2018: 102.3%; 01January 2018: 107.9%);
Total customer deposits decreased by 2.5% inJuly and increased by 4.9% year-to-date, reaching RUB 9,593.6 billion asof31July 2018. Deposits from legal entities decreased 4.9% inJuly and 0.6% year-to-date, while deposits from individuals grew 1.0% inJuly and 13.3% year-to-date;
Loan-to-deposit ratio was 99.1% asof31July 2018 (30June 2018: 95.7%; 01January 2018: 99.6%);
Asof31July 2018, Tier 1CAR was 12.5% (30June 2018: 12.2%; 01January 2018: 12.6%), and total CAR was 14.2% (30June 2018: 13.9%; 01January 2018: 14.4%).
(1) Subsequent to 30 June 2018 gross exposure of two borrowers was excluded from NPL category since they no longer met the definition of NPL. One of the borrowers was excluded from NPL calculation as of 31 July 2018, the other one was excluded as of 6M'2018 IFRS results reporting date (9th of August 2018), bringing NPL ratio (on proforma basis) down to 6.9%.