Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BankFinancial Corporation    BFIN

BANKFINANCIAL CORPORATION (BFIN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/18 11:10:32 am
14.9 USD   +1.43%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BankFinancial Corporation to Host Conference Call and Webcast on January 23, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 11:01am EST

BURR RIDGE, Ill., Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BankFinancial Corporation (Nasdaq – BFIN) will review fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2018 results in a conference call and webcast for stockholders and analysts on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Chicago, Illinois Time.

The conference call may be accessed by calling (844) 413-1780 using participant passcode 24121246.  The conference call will be simultaneously webcast at www.bankfinancial.com, “Investor Relations” page.  For those persons unable to participate in the conference call, the webcast will be archived through 11:59 p.m. Chicago Time on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 on our website. BankFinancial Corporation’s Quarterly Financial and Statistical Supplement is scheduled to be available on our website, under the “Investor Relations” section, on Tuesday, January 22, 2019.

BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, NA, a full-service, community-oriented bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through 19 full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois.  At September 30, 2018, BankFinancial had total assets of $1.532 billion, total loans of $1.268 billion, total deposits of $1.296 billion and stockholders’ equity of $192 million.

The company’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol BFIN. Additional information may be found at the company’s web site, www.bankfinancial.com.

For Further Information Contact:  
Shareholder, Analyst and Investor Inquiries: Media Inquiries:
Elizabeth A. Doolan
Senior Vice President – Finance
BankFinancial Corporation
Telephone: 630-242-7151		 Gregg T. Adams
President – Marketing & Sales
BankFinancial, NA
Telephone: 630-242-7234


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANKFINANCIAL CORPORATION
11:01aBankFinancial Corporation to Host Conference Call and Webcast on January 23, ..
GL
2018BANKFINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2018BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program
GL
2018BANKFINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018BANKFINANCIAL CORPORATION : Declares Cash Dividend
AQ
2018BANKFINANCIAL CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2018BANKFINANCIAL CORPORATION : Declares Cash Dividend
AQ
2018BANKFINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
2018BANKFINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2018BANKFINANCIAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 52,2 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 15,9 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,52%
P/E ratio 2018 16,32
P/E ratio 2019 15,46
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,79x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,55x
Capitalization 250 M
Chart BANKFINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
BankFinancial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANKFINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 16,8 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
F. Morgan Gasior Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul A. Cloutier Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP-Finance
Glen R. Wherfel Independent Director
Cassandra J. Francis Independent Director
John M. Hausmann Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANKFINANCIAL CORPORATION-1.74%250
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.43%342 251
BANK OF AMERICA15.46%284 514
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-0.76%271 495
WELLS FARGO6.84%231 738
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.26%224 438
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.