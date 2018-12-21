Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Bankia    BKIA   ES0113307062

BANKIA (BKIA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 12/21 10:44:39 am
2.608 EUR   -1.06%
01/29Chipmakers, Sanofi deal dominate European share trading
RE
01/24BANKIA SA : annual earnings release
2017Spanish stocks, financials tumble on Catalan separatist gains
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bankia : Composition of the Appointments and Responsible Management Committee.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 10:00am CET

RELEVANT EVENT

Pursuant to article 227 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act, approved by Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 of 23 October 2015, it is hereby notified that the Board of Directors of Bankia, S.A., in its meeting held yesterday, 20 December 2018, and after favorable report of the Appointments and Responsible Management Committee, has agreed to the appointment of the independent director Mrs.

Laura González Molero, as a member of the Appointments and Responsible Management Committee.

InscritaenelRegistroMercantildeValencia,Tomo9.341,Libro6.623,Folio104,Hoja:V-17.274.CIF:A-14010342

As a result of this appointment, the composition of the Appointments and Responsible Management Committee is as follows:

Chairman:Mr. Joaquín Ayuso García.

Members:

Mr. Francisco Javier Campo García, Mr. Fernando Fernández Méndez de Andés and Mrs. Laura González Molero.

The above is notified as a relevant event for all pertinent purposes.

Madrid, 21st December 2018

BANKIA, S.A.

This document is a translation of an original text in Spanish. In case of any discrepancy between the English and the Spanish version, the Spanish version will prevail.

1 de 1

Disclaimer

Bankia SA published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 08:59:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BANKIA
10:00aBANKIA : Composition of the Appointments and Responsible Management Committee.
PU
12/17BANKIA : reduces non-productive assets by 6,000 million Euros in 2018
PU
12/17BANKIA : Agreement with Lone Star Fund XI, in order to constitute a company to a..
PU
12/14BANKIA : confirms news published in the press.
PU
12/05BANKIA : Agreement with Grupo Mapfre and Grupo Caser for the reorganisation of t..
PU
11/26BANKIA : Former bosses at Spain's Bankia go on trial over ill-fated IPO
RE
11/08Spanish Government Decrees Banks, Not Clients, Will Pay Mortgage Tax -EFE
DJ
11/07EUROPE : European shares shine after U.S. midterms; Spanish banks rally
RE
11/07Spanish Bank Shares Rise Following Supreme Court Decision -- Update
DJ
11/07Spain's Supreme Court Says Customers, Not Banks, Have to Pay Mortgage Tax
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 3 429 M
EBIT 2018 1 564 M
Net income 2018 840 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,86%
P/E ratio 2018 9,63
P/E ratio 2019 9,82
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,37x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,45x
Capitalization 8 132 M
Chart BANKIA
Duration : Period :
Bankia Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANKIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 3,37 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Sevilla Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche Executive Chairman
Antonio Ortega Parra Executive Director, GM-People & Resources
Jorge Cosmen Menéndez-Castañedo Independent Non-Executive Director
Joaquín Ayuso García Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANKIA-33.89%9 315
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY-9.81%320 736
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-15.65%264 889
BANK OF AMERICA-18.33%236 620
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.67%218 571
WELLS FARGO-24.11%216 722
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.