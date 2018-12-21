Bankia : Composition of the Appointments and Responsible Management Committee.

RELEVANT EVENT

Pursuant to article 227 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act, approved by Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 of 23 October 2015, it is hereby notified that the Board of Directors of Bankia, S.A., in its meeting held yesterday, 20 December 2018, and after favorable report of the Appointments and Responsible Management Committee, has agreed to the appointment of the independent director Mrs.

Laura González Molero, as a member of the Appointments and Responsible Management Committee.

As a result of this appointment, the composition of the Appointments and Responsible Management Committee is as follows:

Chairman:Mr. Joaquín Ayuso García.

Members:

Mr. Francisco Javier Campo García, Mr. Fernando Fernández Méndez de Andés and Mrs. Laura González Molero.

The above is notified as a relevant event for all pertinent purposes.

Madrid, 21st December 2018

BANKIA, S.A.

This document is a translation of an original text in Spanish. In case of any discrepancy between the English and the Spanish version, the Spanish version will prevail.

