Bankia : Composition of the Audit and Compliance Committee.

06/26/2019 | 12:22pm EDT

Inscrita en el Registro Mercantil de Valencia, Tomo 9.341, Libro 6.623, Folio 104, Hoja: V-17.274. CIF: A-14010342

RELEVANT EVENT

Pursuant to article 227 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act, approved by Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 of 23 October 2015, and as a continuation of the relevant event made on 27 March 2019 (official register number 276454), it is hereby notified that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today, and upon the prior favourable report of the Appointments and Responsible Management Committee, has adopted the following resolutions with effect from 28 June 2019:

1st

To assign to Mr. Carlos Egea Krauel the category of other external.

2nd

To appoint Mr. Carlos Egea Krauel as a member of the Audit and Compliance Committee.

As a result of this appointment, the Audit and Compliance Committee shall be composed of

the following five directors, four of which have the category of independent directors and one

of the other external director:

Chairman:

D. Antonio Greño Hidalgo (independent)

Members:

D. Francisco Javier Campo García (independent)

D. Carlos Egea Krauel (other external)

D. José Luis Feito Higueruela (independent)

D. Fernando Fernández Méndez de Andés (independent)

The above is notified as a relevant event for all pertinent purposes.

Madrid, 26th June 2019

BANKIA, S.A.

This document is a translation of an original text in Spanish. In case of any discrepancy between the English and the Spanish version, the Spanish version will prevail.

Disclaimer

Bankia SA published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 16:21:07 UTC
