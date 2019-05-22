Log in
Early redeemed “Bono Subordinado Bankia 2014-1” (ISIN: ES0213307004).

05/22/2019 | 07:38am EDT

Inscrita en el Registro Mercantil de Valencia, Tomo 9.341, Libro 6.623, Folio 104, Hoja: V-17.274. CIF: A-14010342

RELEVANT EVENT

Pursuant to article 227 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act, approved by Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 of 23 October 2015, it is hereby notified that today it has early redeemed "Bono Subordinado Bankia 2014-1" (ISIN: ES0213307004) for its total amount of EUR 1 billion, corresponding to 10,000 Notes of 100,000 euros per Note plus accrued and unpaid interest.

The above is notified as a relevant event for all pertinent purposes.

Madrid, 22nd May 2019

BANKIA, S.A.

This document is a translation of an original text in Spanish. In case of any discrepancy between the English and the Spanish version, the Spanish version will prevail.

1 de 1

Disclaimer

Bankia SA published this content on 22 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2019 11:37:09 UTC
