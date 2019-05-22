RELEVANT EVENT

Pursuant to article 227 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act, approved by Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 of 23 October 2015, it is hereby notified that today it has early redeemed "Bono Subordinado Bankia 2014-1" (ISIN: ES0213307004) for its total amount of EUR 1 billion, corresponding to 10,000 Notes of 100,000 euros per Note plus accrued and unpaid interest.

The above is notified as a relevant event for all pertinent purposes.

Madrid, 22nd May 2019

BANKIA, S.A.