BANKIA, S.A.

(BKIA)
Bankia S A : Spain's Bankia second-quarter net profit falls 76% on provisions, NII stabilizes

07/28/2020 | 02:18am EDT
Spain's Bankia logo is seen inside bank's headquarters before a news conference to present their annual results in Madrid

By Jesús Aguado

Spain's Bankia on Tuesday said its second quarter net profit fell 76% on extraordinary provisions to offset the potential impact of the coronavirus crisis, while financial margins showed signs of stabilization.

The state-owned lender reported a net profit of 48 million euros (43.80 million pounds) in the April to June period, in line with what analysts polled by Reuters expected.

Bankia set aside 185 million euros for the quarter to protect its books and support its customers against the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic after it had frontloaded 125 million euros for the same reason in the previous quarter.

Its net interest income (NII), a measure of earnings made on loans minus deposit costs, fell 10% to 464 million euros from the same quarter a year ago. The figure compares to an analyst forecast of 462 million euros because of low interest rates and a drop in consumer loans, which carry higher rates than other kinds of loans.

Compared to the previous quarter, NII rose 1.3% as the bank benefited from the state-guaranteed loan programs to corporates launched by the government to support the economy and a recovery in mortgage lending.

In anticipation of worsening conditions, Bankia's cost of risk rose in June to 73 basis points compared to 59 bps three months earlier, while its return on equity ratio (ROE) - a measure of profitability - fell to 2.2% from 3% in the previous quarter.

In June, Bankia had a core tier-1 capital ratio - the strictest measure of solvency - of 13.27% versus 12.95% at end-March, while the bad loan ratio fell to 4.86% from 4.95% in the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro)

Financials
Sales 2020 3 020 M 3 542 M 3 542 M
Net income 2020 120 M 140 M 140 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 45,1x
Yield 2020 1,19%
Capitalization 3 315 M 3 901 M 3 889 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 16 006
Free-Float 37,4%
Chart BANKIA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Bankia, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANKIA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1,09 €
Last Close Price 1,09 €
Spread / Highest target 48,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Sevilla Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche Executive Chairman
Antonio Ortega Parra Executive Director, GM-People & Resources
Jorge Cosmen Menéndez-Castañedo Independent Non-Executive Director
Joaquín Ayuso García Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANKIA, S.A.-42.81%3 901
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.49%299 518
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.50%243 722
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.46%210 970
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.04%190 105
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.72%129 088
