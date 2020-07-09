Log in
Bankia S A : The Royal Botanical Gardens launches the summer season with a series of 'Musical Walks' with performances by the Orquesta Sinfónica de Bankia

07/09/2020 | 11:03am EDT
  • This project is an opportunity to experience exclusive evenings in the Botanical gardens set to music, coinciding with the reopening of the Royal Botanic Garden in compliance with new health measures
  • The first walk will be on Friday, 3 July, with repeats every Friday in July, August and September, offering a musical tour for small groups during which visitors will enjoy musical in the Rosaleda, the Glorieta de los Plátanos and the Glorieta de los Castaños
  • The programme, which covers several eras of musical history, includes works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Camille Saint-Saëns, Franz Anton Hoffmeister, François Devienne, and Carlos Gardel

The Royal Botanical Gardens launched a new season of Musical Walks in the Botanical Gardens featuring the Orquesta Sinfónica de Bankia (Bankia Symphony Orchestra, OSB), with concerts every Friday in July, August and September in the evenings only.

These tours, which are part of the cultural programme of the Royal Botanical Gardens in collaboration with La Fábrica, offer an evening tour of some of the most charming spots in the gardens based on 'musical stations' starring members of the Orquesta Sinfónica de Bankia.

'La Rosaleda', 'la Glorieta de los Plátanos' and 'la Glorieta de los Castaños' will host performances by a cello soloist, a flute and viola duo and a string quartet, with a programme specially designed for the setting and spanning several centuries of musical history.

Each music station will treat visitors to the music of diverse composers, such as Johann Sebastian Bach, Camille Saint-Saëns, Franz Anton Hoffmeister, François Devienne, and Carlos Gardel.

The artistic and musical director of the OSB, José Sanchís, together with its technical director, Mario Muñoz, have prepared an interesting, varied repertoire for these tours. 'We want to bring to life that evocation, that chimerical wandering with the reality of an evening stroll through the suggestive garden where each secret spot will contribute its own music and its peculiar sense of intimacy', said Sanchís.

'This is the third year that Orquesta Sinfónica de Bankia has been giving these performances. The concerts may be subject to special conditions this year but we are more enthusiastic than ever. There will be thirteen sessions of these walks in this exclusive, emblematic site in Madrid - the Royal Botanical Gardens - an unforgettable experience', said the Bankia brand corporate director, Silvia Bajo.

Orquesta Sinfónica de Bankia

The Orquesta Sinfónica de Bankia, under the artistic and musical direction of José Sanchís, is a professional group made up of young Spanish musicians who have completed their training but have not yet found a stable position in a professional orchestra. The support provided by Bankia allows them to develop a first-rate artistic project, which provides decent employment, generates future opportunities, locates and takes advantage of talent for the benefit of musicians and disseminates it through its structure of meetings and tours.

Disclaimer

Bankia SA published this content on 04 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2020 15:02:07 UTC
