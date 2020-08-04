Log in
Bankia S A : The rating agency Scope Ratings affirms Bankia's credit ratings.

08/04/2020 | 09:22am EDT

Inscrita en el Registro Mercantil de Valencia, Tomo 9.341, Libro 6.623, Folio 104, Hoja: V-17.274. CIF: A-14010342

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Pursuant to article 227 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act, approved by Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 of 23 October 2015, it is hereby notified that the rating agency Scope Ratings has affirmed the following credit ratings of Bankia, all of them with a Stable Outlook:

  • Issuer rating of "BBB+".
  • Senior unsecured debt rating (non-MREL) of "BBB+".
  • Senior unsecured debt rating (MREL) de "BBB".
  • Short-termdebt rating of "S-2".

Madrid, 4th August 2020

BANKIA, S.A.

This document is a translation of an original text in Spanish. In case of any discrepancy between the English and the Spanish version, the Spanish version will prevail.

1 de 1

Disclaimer

Bankia SA published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 13:21:11 UTC
