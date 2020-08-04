Bankia S A : The rating agency Scope Ratings affirms Bankia's credit ratings.

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Pursuant to article 227 of the consolidated text of the Securities Market Act, approved by Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 of 23 October 2015, it is hereby notified that the rating agency Scope Ratings has affirmed the following credit ratings of Bankia, all of them with a Stable Outlook:

Issuer rating of "BBB+".

Senior unsecured debt rating (non-MREL) of "BBB+".

(non-MREL) of "BBB+". Senior unsecured debt rating (MREL) de "BBB".

Short-term debt rating of "S-2".

Madrid, 4th August 2020

BANKIA, S.A.