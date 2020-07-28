Bankia S A : will issue the new Youth Card of the Community of Madrid

The chairman of Bankia, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, and the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, have signed a collaboration agreement benefiting young residents in the region, aged between 14 and 30, as of October

'Our mission as the benchmark institution of the citizens of Madrid is to be very close to the Community, its people, its companies and its public entities and, today, more than ever, we want to accompany the people of Madrid, and especially its young people, in the economic and social recovery', highlighted Goirigolzarri

Bankia's Youth Card will make available to young people in Madrid loans, scholarships and training aids; subsidised mortgages, as well as guarantees under special conditions for the rental of their usual place of residence

It will be free of charge and will offer discounts at more than 2,000 establishments, cultural and leisure initiatives, free courses, concerts or museums

Bankia's chairman, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, has signed a collaboration agreement with the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, so that the financial institution can issue the new Youth Card of the Community of Madrid as of 3 October, which will benefit young people aged between the ages of 14 and 30, who reside in this region.

Bankia's Youth Card, which will be free of charge, will make available to young people in Madrid loans, scholarships and training aids; subsidised mortgages, as well as guarantees under special conditions for the rental of their usual place of residence It will also offer discounts at more than 2,000 establishments, cultural and leisure initiatives, free courses, concerts or museums.

The agreement was signed at an event held at the regional government headquarters, at the Real Casa de Correos, attended in representation of the Community of Madrid, by the Minister of Education and Youth, Enrique Ossorio, and the General Director of Youth, Nikolay Yordanov; and representing Bankia, by the Deputy General Director of Retail Banking, Eugenio Solla, and the Deputy General Director of Communication and External Relations, Amalia Blanco, as well as several young beneficiaries of the Youth Card.

Goirigolzarri stressed that with this signing 'Bankia once again confirms its proximity to Madrid society, and especially to our young people'. 'The Community of Madrid is a fundamental territory for us, not only because it is part of our history, part of our foundational roots, but also from a business point of view', he pointed out at the regional government headquarters.

The chairman of Bankia assured that Bankia's mission 'as the benchmark institution of Madrid's society' is 'to be very close to the Community, its people, its companies and its public entities'. 'Today, more than ever, we want to accompany the people of Madrid and especially its young people in their economic and social recovery', he said.

In this regard, Goirigolzarri acknowledged that the current crisis, a consequence of Covid-19, has been 'very painful from a human point of view' and has advanced that 'we are facing some complicated quarters from an economic stance', but he highlighted that 'this crisis, like any other crisis, also comes with opportunities'.

'Far from fatalism, we must act with the conviction that the future will be the result of our actions, because we write and build our own future', he underlined to emphasise that 'we have a moral obligation to our young people' because 'the future of our youths depends on our actions'. 'In building a better future, you can always count on our support, with the support of Bankia's entire team', he said.

Advantages throughout Spain and Europe

Bankia's Youth Card will also allow its holders to enjoy multiple advantages and discounts on different cultural, sporting, tourist or educational services, not only in the Community of Madrid, but throughout the national territory, as well as in more than 38 European countries that are members of the European Youth Card (EYCA). Users will also be covered by travel insurance until they reach the age of 31.

Bankia will once again be the financial institution that will issue and manage this card until the end of 2023, as it did until 2013. The card will have two modes: non-financial card and financial card, which works like a standard bank card, and users can choose between debit and credit.

The financial institution chaired by Goirigolzarri also manages the Youth Card of the Community of Valencia, the Region of Murcia, Castilla-La Mancha, the Canary Islands and the autonomous city of Ceuta.