Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Bankia, S.A.    BKIA   ES0113307062

BANKIA, S.A.

(BKIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bankia S A : will issue the new Youth Card of the Community of Madrid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 05:16am EDT
  • The chairman of Bankia, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, and the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, have signed a collaboration agreement benefiting young residents in the region, aged between 14 and 30, as of October
  • 'Our mission as the benchmark institution of the citizens of Madrid is to be very close to the Community, its people, its companies and its public entities and, today, more than ever, we want to accompany the people of Madrid, and especially its young people, in the economic and social recovery', highlighted Goirigolzarri
  • Bankia's Youth Card will make available to young people in Madrid loans, scholarships and training aids; subsidised mortgages, as well as guarantees under special conditions for the rental of their usual place of residence
  • It will be free of charge and will offer discounts at more than 2,000 establishments, cultural and leisure initiatives, free courses, concerts or museums

Bankia's chairman, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, has signed a collaboration agreement with the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, so that the financial institution can issue the new Youth Card of the Community of Madrid as of 3 October, which will benefit young people aged between the ages of 14 and 30, who reside in this region.

Bankia's Youth Card, which will be free of charge, will make available to young people in Madrid loans, scholarships and training aids; subsidised mortgages, as well as guarantees under special conditions for the rental of their usual place of residence It will also offer discounts at more than 2,000 establishments, cultural and leisure initiatives, free courses, concerts or museums.

The agreement was signed at an event held at the regional government headquarters, at the Real Casa de Correos, attended in representation of the Community of Madrid, by the Minister of Education and Youth, Enrique Ossorio, and the General Director of Youth, Nikolay Yordanov; and representing Bankia, by the Deputy General Director of Retail Banking, Eugenio Solla, and the Deputy General Director of Communication and External Relations, Amalia Blanco, as well as several young beneficiaries of the Youth Card.

Goirigolzarri stressed that with this signing 'Bankia once again confirms its proximity to Madrid society, and especially to our young people'. 'The Community of Madrid is a fundamental territory for us, not only because it is part of our history, part of our foundational roots, but also from a business point of view', he pointed out at the regional government headquarters.

The chairman of Bankia assured that Bankia's mission 'as the benchmark institution of Madrid's society' is 'to be very close to the Community, its people, its companies and its public entities'. 'Today, more than ever, we want to accompany the people of Madrid and especially its young people in their economic and social recovery', he said.

In this regard, Goirigolzarri acknowledged that the current crisis, a consequence of Covid-19, has been 'very painful from a human point of view' and has advanced that 'we are facing some complicated quarters from an economic stance', but he highlighted that 'this crisis, like any other crisis, also comes with opportunities'.

'Far from fatalism, we must act with the conviction that the future will be the result of our actions, because we write and build our own future', he underlined to emphasise that 'we have a moral obligation to our young people' because 'the future of our youths depends on our actions'. 'In building a better future, you can always count on our support, with the support of Bankia's entire team', he said.

Advantages throughout Spain and Europe

Bankia's Youth Card will also allow its holders to enjoy multiple advantages and discounts on different cultural, sporting, tourist or educational services, not only in the Community of Madrid, but throughout the national territory, as well as in more than 38 European countries that are members of the European Youth Card (EYCA). Users will also be covered by travel insurance until they reach the age of 31.

Bankia will once again be the financial institution that will issue and manage this card until the end of 2023, as it did until 2013. The card will have two modes: non-financial card and financial card, which works like a standard bank card, and users can choose between debit and credit.

The financial institution chaired by Goirigolzarri also manages the Youth Card of the Community of Valencia, the Region of Murcia, Castilla-La Mancha, the Canary Islands and the autonomous city of Ceuta.

Disclaimer

Bankia SA published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 09:15:20 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur BANKIA, S.A.
05:16aBANKIA S A : will issue the new Youth Card of the Community of Madrid
PU
02:18aBANKIA S A : Spain's Bankia second-quarter net profit falls 76% on provisions, N..
RE
02:01aBANKIA S A : Earnings report about the second quarter of 2020.
PU
02:01aBANKIA S A : Presentation for press and analysts about the results for the secon..
PU
01:56aBANKIA S A : Press release about the results for the second quarter of 2020.
PU
01:46aBANKIA S A : earns 142 million euros in the first half, after setting aside 310 ..
PU
07/24Spain considering guaranteeing credit lines to renewables firm Abengoa - sour..
RE
07/20THE PRESENTATION OF RESULTS FOR THE : 00 am CET (08:00 am London time).
PU
07/14Abengoa postpones final decision on debt deal until July 27
RE
07/14BANKIA S A : launches a network of 380 branches specialised in the farm sector
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 020 M 3 536 M 3 536 M
Net income 2020 120 M 140 M 140 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 45,1x
Yield 2020 1,19%
Capitalization 3 315 M 3 901 M 3 882 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 16 006
Free-Float 37,4%
Chart BANKIA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Bankia, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANKIA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1,09 €
Last Close Price 1,09 €
Spread / Highest target 48,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Sevilla Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche Executive Chairman
Antonio Ortega Parra Executive Director, GM-People & Resources
Jorge Cosmen Menéndez-Castañedo Independent Non-Executive Director
Joaquín Ayuso García Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANKIA, S.A.-42.81%3 901
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.49%295 312
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.50%244 268
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.46%209 151
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.04%191 927
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.72%128 798
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group