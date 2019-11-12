Log in
BANKIA, S.A.

BANKIA, S.A.

(BKIA)
  Report  
News 
News

German data, earnings nudge Europe near four-year highs; Madrid lags

0
11/12/2019 | 12:21pm EST
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

European shares climbed back to a four-year high on Tuesday as positive German investor sentiment data and a slew of upbeat earnings lifted the mood, but Spanish stocks lagged after socialist and far-left parties joined forces to form a coalition.

Frankfurt-listed shares rose 0.6% to hover near a 22-month high after a ZEW survey showed the mood among German investors improved more than expected in November, suggesting a more favourable outlook after recent developments in trade conflicts.

The data comes ahead of German GDP numbers that are expected to show a technical recession for Europe's largest economy, which analysts say is mostly baked in by markets.

"Consensus is for a decline in GDP in Q3, but the expectation is that we're through the worst of it," said Rupert Thompson, head of research at Kingswood. "The ZEW numbers today may be important in terms of reinforcing that sentiment."

The pan-European STOXX 600 index, rose 0.4%, trading just 2% below its all-time highs hit in April 2015.

The gains were led by telecoms stocks, which gained 1.4% boosted by the world's second largest mobile operator Vodafone after it increased its full-year earnings guidance.

French mobile operator Iliad jumped 20% to the top of STOXX 600, after announcing plans for a 1.4 billion euro ($1.5 billion) share buyback guaranteed in full by founder Xavier Niel.

Among trade-sensitive chipmakers, Dialog Semiconductor took the spotlight, jumping 7% after it lifted its gross and operating margin forecasts.

Infineon Technologies gained 6% despite forecasting slower growth in the year ahead as analysts said the outlook suggests a strong recovery in the second half of 2020.

Among losers, Barry Callebaut 6% slide stood out, after investment firm Jacobs Holding said it was selling a 2.85% stake in the company.

SPAIN LAGS

Spanish stocks underperformed the broader market to slip 0.9% after the Socialists and far-left Unidas Podemos reached a preliminary coalition deal to form a government following a weekend general election that delivered a highly fragmented parliament.

The unexpectedly fast preliminary agreement between two parties that recently refused to work together would require further steps, including bringing in smaller parties and agreeing cabinet positions.

Nuria Alvarez, analyst at Madrid-based brokerage Renta 4, said scepticism remains over whether the preliminary agreement would amount to a working government.

State-controlled lender Bankia, whose privatisation Podemos has been against, slipped 4.5% after the coalition deal was announced.

All eyes will now turn to U.S. President Donald Trump, set to speak to the Economic Club of New York later in the day, potentially offering clues on Phase One trade deal between the United States and China.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar, Susan Mathew and Agamoni Ghosh in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Belén Carreño and Ashifa Kassam; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Alex Richardson)

By Sruthi Shankar and Agamoni Ghosh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANKIA, S.A. -4.55% 1.729 End-of-day quote.-29.24%
BARRY CALLEBAUT -6.14% 1958 Delayed Quote.34.29%
CONTINENTAL AG -3.26% 127 Delayed Quote.8.72%
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC 6.78% 45.8 Delayed Quote.90.28%
ILIAD 20.19% 114.25 Real-time Quote.-22.49%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 6.18% 19.656 Delayed Quote.6.61%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.37% 707.4 End-of-day quote.-17.37%
RENAULT -1.03% 45.69 Real-time Quote.-15.37%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.38% 406.9 Delayed Quote.20.07%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 3.09% 165.24 Delayed Quote.4.83%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 3 194 M
EBIT 2019 1 346 M
Net income 2019 645 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,66%
P/E ratio 2019 8,78x
P/E ratio 2020 8,98x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,71x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,76x
Capitalization 5 476 M
Chart BANKIA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Bankia, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANKIA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2,00  €
Last Close Price 1,80  €
Spread / Highest target 75,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Sevilla Álvarez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Ignacio Goirigolzarri Tellaeche Executive Chairman
Antonio Ortega Parra Executive Director, GM-People & Resources
Jorge Cosmen Menéndez-Castañedo Independent Non-Executive Director
Joaquín Ayuso García Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANKIA, S.A.-29.24%6 062
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.56%405 486
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.98%294 950
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.15%294 714
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.30%227 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.64%208 466
