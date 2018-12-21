Log in
News Summary

Bankinter : holds its seventh annual ‘Involvement and Solidarity' awards ceremony

12/21/2018 | 12:55pm CET

Yesterday, the headquarters of Bankinter hosted the bank's seventh annual 'Involvement and Solidarity' awards ceremony. In attendance were NGOs, foundations and associations from all over Spain to found out the ten finalist projects that will receive donations from customers who have designated 5% of the amounts they have paid with their Bankinter Solidarios credit card to social initiatives. Over 150 projects were submitted.

The host of the event was Miriam Fernández, a singer and actress who has grappled with cerebral palsy her entire life and become a symbol of struggle and perseverance. Her condition has not kept her from achieving the various goals she has set for herself, like becoming an adapted swimming champion in Spain; winning the second edition of the TV talent programme, 'Tú sí que vales', as a singer; and releasing her first album. She also works as an actress on in Blanca Marsillach's theatre company. She has published plays and also gives lectures on perseverance in companies, schools and universities.

All the projects were promoted internally by Bankinter employees and managers, who have sponsored the various initiatives. Votes were cast both internally (by bank employees) and externally, as over 4,400 of Bankinter's Facebook followers voted for their favourite project on the bank's profile.

The following projects were selected: The Gold Solidarity Card, with a 13,000-euro reward went to the foundation, ASHUA, whose project, 'Investigation genetic advanced ASHUA', that drives the creation of a top centre in Spain to diagnose atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, an extremely rare kidney condition.

Meanwhile, the Silver Solidarity Card, with an 11,000-euro reward was delivered to the foundation Integra, whose program, 'Employed to employ', is an initiative of social work integration programme to help disabled women gain employment and boost their independence and self-esteem.

The Bronze Solidarity Card, with a 9,000-euro reward went to the foundation, LUKAS, with his project, 'Smiles on wheels', wants to help with the creation of adapted bicycles for severely disabled children to be able to enjoy outings with their families for free.

The foundations, Special Camp (Cambodia) and Atades, with its project, 'For the smile of a child', and 'Social&Care app', were runners-up, each receiving 6,000 euros. Furthermore, prizes of 2,000 euros were given out to the other five finalists. Overall, a total of 55,000 euros were put towards socially-concerned projects.

Furthermore, prizes of 2,000 euros were given out to the other five finalists:

- Uno entre cien mil, with the Project 'My child has cancer. Now, what?', with a simple and practical digital platform to integrate all information on assistance and available resources following child cancer diagnoses.

- ACNUR, with the Project 'Sustainable livelihoods'. They provide support to create jobs in the first host countries of refugees through training courses and entrepreneurial assistance.

- Asdegal, with the Project 'Swapping the sofa for a pair of shoes', Volunteer companionship for the elderly living alone in their private homes, in order to promote self-esteem and avoid isolation.

- Itaca, with his school 'Summer retreat', an inclusive place that provides underprivileged children with assistance, academic support and leisure activities during the summer.

- Manos Unidas, with the program 'Sustainable agricultural value chains'. This organisation aims to enhance food security and the inclusion of women and youth in profitable and sustainable agriculture in Haiti.

The importance of the 'Third Sector'

Donations were given out at Bankinter's corporate headquarters on Paseo de la Castellana in Madrid. In the event, a few words were given by Bankinter chairman, Pedro Guerrero, who also chairs the bank's sustainability committee.

Pedro Guerrero conveyed his gratitude to representatives from the organisations, foundations and associations that took part in this year's, praising them especially for their dedication: ''The importance of your work for society: it is exciting to see your projects, what you do' and pointing out that yesterday is 'a day of meeting the bank with the Third Sector'.

The 'Involvement and Solidarity' initiative involves various groups linked to Bankinter: customers who use Bankinter Solidarity cards; bank employees who submit several socially projects; society, which participates in and disseminates the project on social media; and the bank's executives who sponsor these projects.

This initiative is part of Bankinter's 2016-2020 'Three in a row' Sustainability Plan called, which aims to align business with three corporate social responsibility dimensions: finance, social inclusion and the environment.

Disclaimer

Bankinter SA published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 11:54:07 UTC
