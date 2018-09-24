BankUnited, Inc. : Announces Quarterly Dividend

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) today announced that its Board of Directors
has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share. The
dividend will be payable on October 31, 2018 to stockholders of record
at the close of business on October 16, 2018.
About BankUnited
BankUnited, N.A. is a national bank and wholly-owned subsidiary of
BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU) and is headquartered in Miami Lakes,
Florida. As of June 30, 2018, BankUnited N.A. has $31.3 billion in total
assets, 87 branches in 15 Florida counties and five banking centers in
the New York metropolitan area. One of the largest independent
depository institutions headquartered in Florida by assets, BankUnited
provides a wide range of commercial and consumer banking services. For
additional information, call (877) 779-2265 or visit www.BankUnited.com.
BankUnited can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/BankUnited.official
and on Twitter @BankUnited.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005144/en/