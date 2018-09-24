Log in
BankUnited, Inc. : Announces Quarterly Dividend

09/24/2018

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share. The dividend will be payable on October 31, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 16, 2018.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, N.A. is a national bank and wholly-owned subsidiary of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU) and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida. As of June 30, 2018, BankUnited N.A. has $31.3 billion in total assets, 87 branches in 15 Florida counties and five banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. One of the largest independent depository institutions headquartered in Florida by assets, BankUnited provides a wide range of commercial and consumer banking services. For additional information, call (877) 779-2265 or visit www.BankUnited.com. BankUnited can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/BankUnited.official and on Twitter @BankUnited.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 160 M
EBIT 2018 543 M
Net income 2018 351 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,26%
P/E ratio 2018 11,23
P/E ratio 2019 11,37
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,38x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,70x
Capitalization 3 918 M
Technical analysis trends BANKUNITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 45,1 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rajinder P. Singh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Adam Kanas Chairman
Thomas M. Cornish Chief Operating Officer
Leslie N. Lunak Chief Financial Officer
Eugene F. DeMark Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANKUNITED-8.67%3 934
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD7.54%43 164
AL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT CORP SJSC--.--%36 615
FIRSTRAND LIMITED5.92%28 189
ABSA GROUP LTD-9.57%9 196
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.14%7 536
